It will be interesting to see what he does next.



Hes literally walked away from a job he adores because he doesnt feel he has the energy for it so he wont just take a job for the pay cheque. Hes always said hell not be managing in to his 70s and hes 57 in a few weeks time. Hell be taking a year out so the earliest hell be back is at 58 years old.



He also said hed never work somewhere that he cant effectively communicate to his players and would only work somewhere that hes fluent in the language. So thats English and German. But hes said hed never work for another German or English team. And I know a lot of people in the game say things but I believe this man when he says something generally.



So considering the age, the language, the fact he wouldnt take a job he can give 100% of his energy to does he ever work in club football again? Or is it now just a case of the Germany job? Maybe the England job?



Im sure the Italian giants like AC Milan for example would look at him and think could he build us back up to be a European great again like he did to Liverpool but he doesnt speak the language and I believe him when he says he wont work somewhere he isnt fluent.



Id probably lean now to it potentially being the end of his management career at club level unless he somehow ended up back at one of his 3 former clubs.



So, year off, then Germany job in 2025 and guide them through the world cup 2026 and 2030 before retiring for good at 63 as he always said he didnt want to manage to the age Wenger and Ferguson did.