Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

jepovic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12400 on: Today at 07:24:00 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:58 am
He's got the gift of not being money motivated either. He's obviously been well rewarded by Liverpool financially but he wouldn't take a job on he wasn't really up for. Compared to the likes of Hodgson, Redknapp or Allardyce who just can't turn down money and it's what motivates them. Allardyce getting Leeds and West Brom relegated when he's well past it - Hodgson making a fool of himself this season at the age of about 76, still managing in the PL. If he really wanted the money he could get a 100 million pound contract out of Chelsea over 4 or 5 years and then even if you're sacked you get the pay off. It won't appeal though.

He might consider international management with Germany if offered it, but I don't see him taking a big club job on again. Partly because the schedule just gets worse and worse every season. An expanded CL next season, an expanded Club World Cup at the end of next season. Going back to Mainz might appeal though or possibly Dortmund. You're not playing every 3 days, you get a proper winter break, none of the 12:30 Saturday nonsense after playing Wednesday night, closer to family and the media commitments less laborious and incessant.
If I had that kind of career and that kind of money, I would never ever take another manager job.

But Klopp is not like you and me, and it's a trap to judge his situation in the frame of how we think. He's extremely competitive and hard working, just like his peers. I think he will miss the adrenaline rush from managing a team in front of 60 000 people. This is why you see managers keep coming back to the job.

Taking over Germany makes a ton of sense to me. It's a lot less work, especially the day to day stuff, but still very exciting. And he would have the chance of winning titles that he could never win with Liverpool. If he wins the WC with Germany, that would mean far more to his friends and family than 10 CL titles would
No666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12401 on: Today at 07:26:39 am
Tobelius

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12402 on: Today at 07:30:21 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SxdoNCUFfeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SxdoNCUFfeU</a>
Draex

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12403 on: Today at 07:55:03 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:12 am
https://x.com/SMXLFC/status/1795580439136268569

Hopefully we can finally see the end of the Klopp vs FSG stoking.

Hes a great man.
zero zero

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12404 on: Today at 08:00:18 am
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 02:02:37 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmFA9Hjx-6k

52 mins from tonight, From Chloe Bloxam,
Thank you so much for this
MD1990

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12405 on: Today at 08:10:19 am
do think he will manage us again
gazzalfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12406 on: Today at 08:16:41 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:10:19 am
do think he will manage us again

Nope. He said that last night. He said it was very important that anyone who manages/coaches 'This Club' puts everything in. Not 90%. He said he couldn't do that any more and it was important that he knew to step aside.

Said if the club were to call him he would of course answer, but it was very important to him that Arne and the new backroom system is given the chance to work.

But he did say if City get charged and lose 2 of their titles to us then he would be on the parade bus :P
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12407 on: Today at 08:32:40 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:55:03 am
Hopefully we can finally see the end of the Klopp vs FSG stoking.

Hes a great man.

Nope, some bellends will still throw out the "He's toeing the line" shite :butt
JRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12408 on: Today at 08:36:36 am
Imagine him returning for the parade when the cheats are stripped of their ill-gotten gains. Fuckinghell, what a day that would be!
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12409 on: Today at 08:37:26 am
If that happens, I will drive all the way from where I am just to participate in the parade.
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12410 on: Today at 08:41:00 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:36:36 am
Imagine him returning for the parade when the cheats are stripped of their ill-gotten gains. Fuckinghell, what a day that would be!

I kept saying in teh ADFC 115 cheats thread that while fans might not be arsed about retrospective titles, the players and staff would be - lo and behold, Jurgen wants a parade ;D
JRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12411 on: Today at 08:46:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:00 am
I kept saying in teh ADFC 115 cheats thread that while fans might not be arsed about retrospective titles, the players and staff would be - lo and behold, Jurgen wants a parade ;D
And he shall have one!
Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12412 on: Today at 08:46:47 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:00 am
I kept saying in teh ADFC 115 cheats thread that while fans might not be arsed about retrospective titles, the players and staff would be - lo and behold, Jurgen wants a parade ;D

The charges don't cover the period City pipped us so i don't think this is possible.That said if it did, a parade with 2 PL trophies and 2 medals round all their necks would be a great way of sticking it to City as well as having a party.

Just read what Klopp said about Sancho - he shoulda come here, Klopp would have made him a superstar.
emitime

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12413 on: Today at 09:17:58 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:46:47 am
The charges don't cover the period City pipped us so i don't think this is possible.That said if it did, a parade with 2 PL trophies and 2 medals round all their necks would be a great way of sticking it to City as well as having a party.

Including non-cooperation charges they cover 09/10-22/23 so far.

Wouldn't be surprised if they add another non-cooperation charge for this season.
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12414 on: Today at 09:33:25 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:10:04 am
you can only imagine what other managers think when they see things like that.

Alex Ferguson for example or Wenger. Guardiola can't even get a crowd for a title parade
FlashingBlade

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12415 on: Today at 10:10:47 am
Jurgen has more farewells than Frank Sinatra!


Tho see Guardian picks up in City comment rather thank unique experience for any manager leaving
Saus76

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12416 on: Today at 10:14:34 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:10:19 am
do think he will manage us again

Who knows? It wouldnt be the biggest shock in the world. Ive no idea how he will feel once hes completely rested and recharged. He might miss the challenge and the day to day hectic nature of the job. Shankly regretted it, Kenny came back, Rafa would have come back if was offered the job.
Yorkykopite

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12417 on: Today at 10:21:16 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:10:47 am

Tho see Guardian picks up in City comment rather thank unique experience for any manager leaving

Good. Let's keep this in the spotlight.
Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12418 on: Today at 10:25:31 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 09:17:58 am
Including non-cooperation charges they cover 09/10-22/23 so far.

Wouldn't be surprised if they add another non-cooperation charge for this season.

Ah helpful thank you.
B0151?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12419 on: Today at 10:34:43 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:55:03 am
Hopefully we can finally see the end of the Klopp vs FSG stoking.

Hes a great man.
Yeah anyone pushing that is a flat out idiot to be honest. Klopp could have literally went anywhere. Came to us in when we were in a weak moment and stayed with us. And do people forget him originally speaking out against City spending huge fees. It's clear in an ideal world he'd prefer that all clubs were much more modest with their spending.
mikey_LFC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12420 on: Today at 10:37:27 am
https://thelivernerd.substack.com/p/an-overview-of-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-ef5

Quote

An Overview of Jurgen Klopps Liverpool

Part 2: The Anatomy of the Modern Squad

Back at the start of 2024, shortly after Klopp announced he was leaving, a post went around showing the starting lineup from Liverpools unforgettable 2019 Champions League Final victory over Tottenham. It was the Classic Jurgen Klopp XI in most peoples eyes. Alisson in goal, supported by a back four of Trent, Robertson, Matip and van Dijk. Fabinho sat in front of the back four with Wijnaldum and Henderson on either side of him, and the legendary front three of Mane, Salah and Firmino up top. This had been the Liverpool side that had been at the heart of so much of Jurgen Klopps success, or so many would have thought.



The starting line-up for Liverpool for the 2019 Champions League final v Spurs (PA)

Much to the disbelief of those who saw it, the post claimed that in fact, this appearance in the Champions League final was the only time the eleven had lined up alongside each other. The initial reaction of most people who saw the post was to dismiss it as clickbait. It simply could not be true. Sure, Matip had frequent injury issues throughout his career at Liverpool, and of course, the side could only have played together in one of three separate seasons between Alissons arrival and Wijnaldums departure, but they had to have played together more than once. Well, the truth is they did, they played together three times, but as the post claims, only one of those occasions had been from the start of the game and the combined minutes of these three appearances together only came to 73 minutes.

As interesting as the post was, it did not follow up with the answer to the obvious follow up question, if this wasnt Klopps most common starting line-up, what was? And how often had they played together? A quick browse online suggested the answer to this question was not readily available, so I decided to do some digging myself to pull together this data. One thing led to another and by the time my research had finished I not only had the answer to my question, but a detailed database on all 491 games played under Klopp. From this database you can gleam just about anything you might want to know about Jurgen Klopps time at Liverpool, from high level stats such as who scored the most goals or who had the worst disciplinary record, to low level fine details such as how many different XIs did Klopp select throughout his time at the club, and how does this look when broken down by season.

Beginning with those high-level figures before circling back round to the initial question, lets look at who the ten most used players of the Klopp era were:



Table 1: Top 10 Players by games played for Liverpool during Klopps reign




Table 2: Top 10 Players by minutes played for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp

There arent many real surprises here amongst the ten players who occupy both lists, though it is interesting to see the story told by the differences in the two lists, such as Salah, van Dijk and Robertson more often than not playing full 90 minutes whereas Firmino and particularly Milners average minutes per game point to the fact they were often the first to be substituted or were often brought off the bench to influence the game.

Next, we can look at the top tens for goalscoring contribution, first with goals and mins per goal:




Table 3: Top 10 highest goalscorers for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp




Table 4: Top 10 most efficient goalscorers for Liverpool under Klopp (>=1800 mins)

There are a few more surprises in these lists, but certainly not at the top. Its hard to overstate the importance of Mo Salah to the Klopp era. Bagging over 200 goals at a rate of better than 2 in 3 when looking at minutes per goal is truly sensational. Mane and Firmino rounding out the top 3 in the goalscoring list will also be of no shock, though their placings at eighth and tenth in the minutes per goal may well surprise some, particularly when seeing some of the names above them with Minamino, Origi, Nunez and Coutinho perhaps underrated in some people with their rate of scoring.

Perhaps the biggest surprises are the names missing on these lists. Diaz can be a little miffed at my inclusion of own goals that sees him fall out of the top 10, with Gakpo, van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Trent just behind him. Diaz also missed out by one spot on the minutes per goal too, though is 276.9 mins per goal does lag some way behind Firminos. Milner being on penalties helped ensure his position in the top 10 for goals, whilst Sturridges contribution during the Klopp years is probably overlooked considering his position in both tables, and hed undoubtedly be towards the top ends of the list if injuries hadnt hampered is playing time to such an extent.




Mo Salah scoring for a Jurgen Klopps Liverpool side was forever a familiar sight (AFP)

A few other names worth calling out from this dataset are Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Jerome Sinclair, who actually made up the top three above even Mo Salah when not including any filtering, mainly due to their lack of minutes with none of them playing even 80 minutes for Liverpool in their careers to date. This does show the promise that Danns and Koumas could have ahead of them as the unfiltered one and two, but also provides them with a cautionary tale in Sinclair who at the age of 26 called time on his career to focus on running a fried chicken shop. Fabio Carvalho and Christian Benteke are the other names who with different filtering may have made the top 10, both bettering Firminos goals per minute rate during their limited time playing for Klopps Liverpool.

Moving onto the assisting numbers with both total assists and minutes per assist we have:



Table 5: Top 10 for highest number of assists for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp



Table 6: Top 10 most efficient assisters for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp (>=1800 mins)

Mo Salah tops another chart having the most assists during Klopps reign at Liverpool. The top four flow as expected until reach Milner a number five, with more assists than Sadio Mane and far clear of Jordan Henderson despite playing significantly less minutes for Klopp than them both. This goes to show the effective nature of Milners role at Liverpool, and may point to his effectiveness from set pieces as well as the adaptability of the player, with his extended role at full back during Jurgens time possibly playing a role in his higher assist numbers than the other central midfielders.

The other name worth pointing out on this list is that of Darwin Nunez, who in just two years has managed to get himself into the top ten assisters under Klopp, just beating out Tsimikas and Lallana, with his assist rate per minute outstripping even Salah. Shaqiri and Tsimikas also feature at the top of the list for most efficient assisters, highlighting a level of creativity that may be underrated amongst Liverpool fans most of whom, Im sure, would have expected the likes of Trent, Salah, Firmino or Robertson to top that list.



Nunezs assisted two goals in the League Cup Semi-Final first leg (Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

It's worth noting that the positions on the minutes per assist list highlight the importance of wide play in Klopps system with none of the players in the list operating solely from the centre of the midfield, with players like Shaqiri, Coutinho, Milner and Elliott collecting a higher number of their assists from a wide position. It will be interesting to see how this changes after the new manager arrives, with the positions of Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be two of the central questions heading into the first season of the post-Klopp era.

Missing out on this list due to the filters are applied were the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Brad Smith, Joao Carlos Teixeira and Danny Ings all managing an assist or two in the few minutes they played under Klopp. Conor Bradley and Christian Benteke were closer to making the list, with both coming within 90 minutes of the filters used. Benteke may shock some, but Conor Bradley is the one worth focusing more and not only because he is still at the club. His count of assists to date would see him top the minutes per assist chart even once he reaches the 1800-minute threshold. His current assist rate of one per 252 minutes suggests a very bright future for the young Northern Irishman.

Lastly on the attacking stats we have the combined goal contributions as a total and per minute:



Table 7: Top 10 for Goal Contributions for Liverpool under Klopp (Goals + Assists)



Table 8: Top 10 most efficient contributors for Liverpool under Klopp (>=1800 mins)

There are few surprises in these lists other than what has been mentioned prior. Salah was just one goal off 300 goal contributions under Klopp, at a rate of just over 1 contribution per 90 minutes. Nunez in second shows the effectiveness of the chaos created by the Uruguayan who finds himself at 50 goal contributions after just two seasons at the club.

The future looks bright too with three of the top four most efficient contributors still at the club, with the Diaz and Gakpo occupying the two spaces just outside the top 10. Apart from the youngsters previously called out, Benteke is the unlucky one to miss out on this list as his 13 goal contributions during Klopps debut season would have been enough to place him in 7th place in the minutes per contribution table had he managed more minutes which suggests that the derision placed on his Liverpool career is a touch overdone.

The players who caught the eyes of the supporters most for the Player of the Month award are shown below, with all those who won it more than once listed:



Table 9: Players with 2 or more Liverpool Player of the Month awards under Klopp

A few things catch your eye in this list, firstly the distance by which Mo Salah is clear at the top of the leaderboard. His performances were certainly appreciated by the Liverpool support, and quite rightly so given the previous tables. You do have to wonder where he keeps all those trophies. Winning them must become almost a nuisance at this point.



Mo Salah has collected a record 24 Player of the Month awards for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC)

The rest of the list is mostly as you would expect, though Dejan Lovrens name will raise a few eyebrows given the levels of criticism he received in some quarters. Its perhaps a healthy reminder of the importance he played for the club in the early Klopp years prior to the arrival of van Dijk. The other shock will be the admissions, with Fabinho and Matip receiving just one award, and Robertson, Henderson, Milner and Gomez failing to win a single award under Klopp despite each playing over 200 games for the manager. Surely this was an oversight, one that Im sure Salah wouldnt mind correcting by passing them one or two of his awards to make up for it.

Lastly for the top tens list, we have the worst discipline records of players in the Klopp era:



Table 10: Discipline table for Liverpool under Klopp (3pts for Red, 1pt for Yellow)

The names on this list, Im sure, will come as no surprise to most, nor will James Milner being the only player with two red cards under Klopp, though no red cards for Fabinho might well be. When looking at the discipline stats though it is the lack of cards that really stands out. With an average of 1.3 yellow cards per game and a red every 35 games it is fair to say that Klopps side were one of the cleanest in the league throughout his stay. In fact, until his final season, the red card average stood at one every 48 games, or just over one per season.

The other interesting statistic comes from splitting out these statistics into competitions where we can see the number of reds card in the league out of kilter with those outside of it. In 334 league games under Klopp, Liverpool suffered thirteen red cards at a rate of one every 25 games, compared to just one in the 157 games in other competitions, suggesting that despite the Premier Leagues reputation in England as a more physical league, it is the officials on the continent giving more leeway to players. Within these Premier League games, 9 of the 13 red cards came away from home, again suggesting some difference in the officiating towards away sides.

These high-level statistics help to capture a picture of who were the key individual contributors throughout Jurgen Klopps time at Anfield, but I feel the context of his time at the club is more clearly shown when we double back round to that initial question, who was Jurgen Klopps most commonly selected XI:



Table 11: Every Klopp XI with over 250 minutes together, ranked highest to lowest

The first thing that undoubtedly stands out about this table is just how small the numbers are. The highest number of minutes together at 298 is just over the equivalent of three matches. The most times an XI started together at five and most time they appeared together at seven (this includes times when the XI appeared due to substitutions in game), are both amazingly low. That only six different elevens played more than 250 minutes together under Klopp was so shocking to me that I had to double check the numbers and then find out about other sides for comparison to see whether this was just a Liverpool phenomenon or a league wide one, the findings of which Ill go into later.

Before that, it is worth highlighting the details of these XIs because of some of the peculiarities on display. At the top of the list, the lineup that featured together for the greatest number of minutes under Klopp includes nine of the classic eleven mentioned at the start of this article with Gomez swapped in for Matip and Milner in for Fabinho. Thats right, the most used XI in Klopps reign included the so-called Brexit midfield, along with the only player to be at Liverpool for the start and end of Klopps time at the club in Joe Gomez.



The trio of Wijnaldum, Milner and Henderson were key cogs for Klopp (Getty)

This eleven appeared together six times including three starts, with five of the appearances and two of the start coming in the 2018-19 season, and one start in the 2019-20 season. Four of their appearances, and all three of their starts, came in the league with the other two games coming at the start of the victorious 2018-19 Champions League campaign. Interestingly, the second of these games also featured the second XI on the list, with Henderson replacing an injured Naby Keita shortly after the start of the game away to Napoli, whilst the other ten players featured in both XIs. Had Keita held on another minute in Naples, he would have taken that XI to the top of the list, but that probably sums up much of his time in Liverpool quite aptly.

This second line-up is actually the most started eleven under Klopp with all five of their appearances together coming from the start of the game. Whilst most of the line-up would have been the one guessed by Liverpool supporters, having a midfield of Milner, Wijnaldum and Keita in Klopps most started XI would shock most, if not all, of them. This probably shows just how much Klopp valued Naby Keita when he joined, with all five of these starts coming within the two months of Keitas first season. The success of this side also gives a glimpse into an alternative future as they began with four wins, scoring six and conceding none throughout their time on the pitch, before Keita was injured nineteen minutes into the fifth game at 0-0, showing not only how valued the side were at the start of an incredible campaign, but also how effective they were too.

The next line-up begins to show some of the oddness of the circumstances that underpinned Klopps tenure, as Adrian features despite only playing 26 times for the club, not only that, the rest of the line-up is the classic Klopp eleven discussed at the start of the article. No doubt, Alisson was looking on jealously as Adrian got to play with Klopps probable first choice outfield side more often than he would ever manage to.

The fourth eleven on the list is the second classic Liverpool line-up of Klopps time and ranks as the side to have played together on the most occasions when including substitutions, racking up a total of seven whole appearances together for a combined 275 minutes. Swapping out Wijnaldum for Thiago and Firmino for Jota, this side played together 7 times in the near-miss quadruple season, with all of those occurrences happening in the Premier League. It is also the only line-up to appear from the last half of Klopps reign with the only other line-ups to feature for more than 250 minutes under Klopp coming from within his first couple of full seasons.



Thiago and Jota became regulars in Klopps side in the 2021-22 season (PA)

The first of these XIs played together for five games during the 2016-17 run-in that was crucial to Klopp getting Liverpool back into the Champions League for the first time under his leadership. The settled back five of that period was Mignolet, Clyne, Milner, Lovren and Matip, which goes to show just how far Klopp has evolved the Liverpool squad. The second of the line-ups is Klopps most used in Europe, appearing four times on Liverpools route to Kiev, including in both semi-final legs and the final itself, playing the first thirty minutes until Salah was forced off by Sergio Ramoss wrestling move.

On the whole Klopp used 1,625 different sides including 424 different starting elevens in his 491 games. The extent to this rotation appears to be intensifying for Liverpool with the table below showing the count of starts per season based on the number of games each XI had when they started the game, with the latest season displaying the greatest rotation of all with 56 of the 58 starting line-ups for Klopp being unique, and no side playing three games together:



Table 12: By season this shows how often a line-up had been used at the point of kick-off in each game

In order to see if this level of rotation was unique to Klopp, a feature of the modern game or common across all ages, I have looked at various statistics and found that the number of times a particular eleven players have shared the field is rapidly decreasing as time goes by. Of all Premier League sides since 2010, only two have had XIs that featured together more than ten times, with Contes Chelsea holding the record on thirteen followed by Nuno Espirito Santos Wolves on eleven. Going back to the start of the Premier League era, Alex Fergusons first title winning squad holds the record with one group managing to put together 19 games as an eleven. Throughout this time great XIs have come and gone, barely playing together. Arsenals classic invincible side played together just once, Mourinhos defensive masters just four times whilst Guardiola has similarly only managed to put the same side on the field for Manchester City a maximum of five times.

Yet it was not always so, as a look through the archives of the Liverpool website illustrates:



Table 13: The Most Commonly Used Starting XIs in Liverpools Full History

Between November 1964 and March 1969, Liverpool had four separate sides who started more than 20 games together under Shankly and one Paisley side went even further starting together 48 times within a run of 79 matches. Whether the choice to move away from this preference for consistency has been driven by want or need is a hard question to answer but the period played in by Liverpools most used starting XI comprised mainly of one season, in 1979-80, a triumphant season in which Liverpool won the league whilst playing a massive 60 games in all competitions, just three games shy of the 63 Liverpool played in 2021-22 when they played every possible game, so it would be perhaps hard to argue that increased fixture congestion was the issue, especially as the number of international games in both seasons was the same (13), including Phil Thompson being Englands most used player for 1979-80 (11 caps). The number of games played abroad was significantly different however with Liverpool playing 11 more in 2021-22, which may be a factor.

The increased understanding of the impact that fatigue has on performance is however perhaps more of a factor, with the push for rotation often cited as a sports science decision rather than one forced upon on a manager due to injury or form. The latest Liverpool season has seen 39 different players take to the field at one point or another, which is a far cry from the 14 used by Shankly throughout the 1964 campaign.



The 1980 side dominated with this Paisley XI playing together a record 48 times (LFC)

If we re-examine the idea of Klopps core players through this lens, we can see the influence of a same small group of 14 players for the 2019-20 season in the table below:



Table 14: Minutes played by Klopps core 14 most used players for the 2019-20 season

Here we can see that when considering a core fourteen players of the Klopp Classic XI plus Joe Gomez, James Milner and Adrian, that whilst they werent the only players used, they formed the core of the side and played the key matches where possible with every match featuring at least six of these fourteen players. Eight of the fourteen were playing 95% of the time, which is remarkable given that the two goalkeepers cant feature together, and Joel Matip had a significant season-ending injuries during this time.

The other way to understand the importance of these core players is to look at how often certain combinations played together. For instance, the famous front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino started 136 games together including 131 between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons, making up more than two thirds of the games, whilst Alisson, Trent, van Dijk and Robertson have started 122 times together including more than 25 times per season in four different seasons. These numbers represent quite a significant share of game time for a core group compared to many squads nowadays, but some people may have felt these numbers would be even higher. As with much of this data it feels impossible to ignore the importance of a deep squad in the modern game.

Few teams pass through a season without some sort of injury crisis, but they certainly seemed to be felt more often and more severely throughout Klopps reign than in other times and for other managers. Part of that will be down to the intense style of football, part of it will be the transfer policy which deems it necessary to take risks around both the quantity and the absolute known quality of players in order to find value to compete with those teams with bigger budgets and some other part will be down to the busy schedule, with few teams playing more often than Klopps Liverpool during his time on Merseyside.

Whatever the mix of reasons, it would be hard to say Klopp ever got the management of the issue consistently right across his tenure, though in certain individual seasons the problems were kept in check just enough to achieve incredible feats. The truth is as great a job as any manager might do, they rely on a healthy dose of luck for a game, season and even career to go to plan, all they can do is mitigate any issue that arises the best that they can, and in the last season of this career at the club, I think Klopp has shown us the greatest source for mitigating a problem that he has helped to develop throughout his time here.

From the earliest moments of his time in Liverpool, the change Klopp has been trying to bring about was not just on the pitch, or on the training pitch, but across the entire club, transforming the culture from top to bottom, ingraining a philosophy into his coaching staff, his players, the supporters and throughout the academy. Whilst the other areas have had their time to shine throughout the nine years he has been here, I believe this last area, the academy, may come to be the most important going forward, both as a means of competing with wealthier clubs and as a means for mitigating against injury crises and other bad luck elements that can creep up on a squad during a season.



The Academy helped Liverpool win the League Cup in Klopps final season (PA)

The way in which Klopp got over the line for his final trophy has shown Arne Slot the future, with an academy brimming with talent ready to deputise when called upon, trained in the same tactics and mentality as the first team. As other clubs scramble to catch up on our data teams expertise, this is where we are starting to find the best value, both in homegrown players and those bought in at a very young age. No longer having to take the chance on big name signings to fill up the squad, we have a greater focus on bringing young local lads through the academy whilst also poaching a selection of the best talent from other academies. For every Curtis Jones, you have a Harvey Elliott, for every Jarell Quansah, a Conor Bradley, for every Jayden Danns, there is a Bobby Clark, or Stefan Bajcetic, or Ben Doak and so on.

Seventeen different players played for Liverpool in 2023-24 who had been in the squad from the age of 18 or below, making up almost half of the playing squad. Remember this as the transfer window rolls around and you begin to feel that we are undercooked in certain positions. The academy will provide. Modern football is forever changing whether through regulation or innovation, forcing the anatomy of a squad to change too, I believe this season at Liverpool, weve seen the next step in its evolution, an evolution that will keep us at the top of the game long into the future.


Post taken from: https://x.com/TheLiverNerd/status/1795744722918805676
terry_macss_perm

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12421 on: Today at 10:42:39 am
Something that just popped into head - after we won the League Cup the itk journos were saying there was definitely going to be an end of season parade which would double-up as a farewell to Jürgen.

I know why that got kicked into the long grass after the disappointing end to the season, but when?

Was there a semi-official announcement from those same journalists or was it just quietly forgotten?
