He's got the gift of not being money motivated either. He's obviously been well rewarded by Liverpool financially but he wouldn't take a job on he wasn't really up for. Compared to the likes of Hodgson, Redknapp or Allardyce who just can't turn down money and it's what motivates them. Allardyce getting Leeds and West Brom relegated when he's well past it - Hodgson making a fool of himself this season at the age of about 76, still managing in the PL. If he really wanted the money he could get a 100 million pound contract out of Chelsea over 4 or 5 years and then even if you're sacked you get the pay off. It won't appeal though.



He might consider international management with Germany if offered it, but I don't see him taking a big club job on again. Partly because the schedule just gets worse and worse every season. An expanded CL next season, an expanded Club World Cup at the end of next season. Going back to Mainz might appeal though or possibly Dortmund. You're not playing every 3 days, you get a proper winter break, none of the 12:30 Saturday nonsense after playing Wednesday night, closer to family and the media commitments less laborious and incessant.



If I had that kind of career and that kind of money, I would never ever take another manager job.But Klopp is not like you and me, and it's a trap to judge his situation in the frame of how we think. He's extremely competitive and hard working, just like his peers. I think he will miss the adrenaline rush from managing a team in front of 60 000 people. This is why you see managers keep coming back to the job.Taking over Germany makes a ton of sense to me. It's a lot less work, especially the day to day stuff, but still very exciting. And he would have the chance of winning titles that he could never win with Liverpool. If he wins the WC with Germany, that would mean far more to his friends and family than 10 CL titles would