« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1069716 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Meh sd f
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12400 on: Today at 07:24:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:58 am
He's got the gift of not being money motivated either. He's obviously been well rewarded by Liverpool financially but he wouldn't take a job on he wasn't really up for. Compared to the likes of Hodgson, Redknapp or Allardyce who just can't turn down money and it's what motivates them. Allardyce getting Leeds and West Brom relegated when he's well past it - Hodgson making a fool of himself this season at the age of about 76, still managing in the PL. If he really wanted the money he could get a 100 million pound contract out of Chelsea over 4 or 5 years and then even if you're sacked you get the pay off. It won't appeal though.

He might consider international management with Germany if offered it, but I don't see him taking a big club job on again. Partly because the schedule just gets worse and worse every season. An expanded CL next season, an expanded Club World Cup at the end of next season. Going back to Mainz might appeal though or possibly Dortmund. You're not playing every 3 days, you get a proper winter break, none of the 12:30 Saturday nonsense after playing Wednesday night, closer to family and the media commitments less laborious and incessant.
If I had that kind of career and that kind of money, I would never ever take another manager job.

But Klopp is not like you and me, and it's a trap to judge his situation in the frame of how we think. He's extremely competitive and hard working, just like his peers. I think he will miss the adrenaline rush from managing a team in front of 60 000 people. This is why you see managers keep coming back to the job.

Taking over Germany makes a ton of sense to me. It's a lot less work, especially the day to day stuff, but still very exciting. And he would have the chance of winning titles that he could never win with Liverpool. If he wins the WC with Germany, that would mean far more to his friends and family than 10 CL titles would
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12401 on: Today at 07:26:39 am »
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12402 on: Today at 07:30:21 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SxdoNCUFfeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SxdoNCUFfeU</a>
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,427
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12403 on: Today at 07:55:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:12 am
https://x.com/SMXLFC/status/1795580439136268569

Hopefully we can finally see the end of the Klopp vs FSG stoking.

Hes a great man.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,659
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12404 on: Today at 08:00:18 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 02:02:37 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmFA9Hjx-6k

52 mins from tonight, From Chloe Bloxam,
Thank you so much for this
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12405 on: Today at 08:10:19 am »
do think he will manage us again
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,895
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12406 on: Today at 08:16:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:10:19 am
do think he will manage us again

Nope. He said that last night. He said it was very important that anyone who manages/coaches 'This Club' puts everything in. Not 90%. He said he couldn't do that any more and it was important that he knew to step aside.

Said if the club were to call him he would of course answer, but it was very important to him that Arne and the new backroom system is given the chance to work.

But he did say if City get charged and lose 2 of their titles to us then he would be on the parade bus :P
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:26 am by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,721
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12407 on: Today at 08:32:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:55:03 am
Hopefully we can finally see the end of the Klopp vs FSG stoking.

Hes a great man.

Nope, some bellends will still throw out the "He's toeing the line" shite :butt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12408 on: Today at 08:36:36 am »
Imagine him returning for the parade when the cheats are stripped of their ill-gotten gains. Fuckinghell, what a day that would be!
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12409 on: Today at 08:37:26 am »
If that happens, I will drive all the way from where I am just to participate in the parade.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,721
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12410 on: Today at 08:41:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:36:36 am
Imagine him returning for the parade when the cheats are stripped of their ill-gotten gains. Fuckinghell, what a day that would be!

I kept saying in teh ADFC 115 cheats thread that while fans might not be arsed about retrospective titles, the players and staff would be - lo and behold, Jurgen wants a parade ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12411 on: Today at 08:46:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:00 am
I kept saying in teh ADFC 115 cheats thread that while fans might not be arsed about retrospective titles, the players and staff would be - lo and behold, Jurgen wants a parade ;D
And he shall have one!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12412 on: Today at 08:46:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:00 am
I kept saying in teh ADFC 115 cheats thread that while fans might not be arsed about retrospective titles, the players and staff would be - lo and behold, Jurgen wants a parade ;D

The charges don't cover the period City pipped us so i don't think this is possible.That said if it did, a parade with 2 PL trophies and 2 medals round all their necks would be a great way of sticking it to City as well as having a party.

Just read what Klopp said about Sancho - he shoulda come here, Klopp would have made him a superstar.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12413 on: Today at 09:17:58 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:46:47 am
The charges don't cover the period City pipped us so i don't think this is possible.That said if it did, a parade with 2 PL trophies and 2 medals round all their necks would be a great way of sticking it to City as well as having a party.

Including non-cooperation charges they cover 09/10-22/23 so far.

Wouldn't be surprised if they add another non-cooperation charge for this season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Up
« previous next »
 