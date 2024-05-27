I dont think he'll take up another club. Probably enjoy the first year completely on holiday, take up some small media work for the second and the germany job after the world cup for his last coaching role. I just dont think there's another club that'll entice him from here. He is big on language, so I cant see him taking a job where he doesnt speak the language. He's already said no other club in England, so to me, it sounds like a return to Dortmund or us if he really misses club football dearly. Otherwise , only national teams or media and to be fair, I fully expect him to be brilliant at whatever he chooses to do.