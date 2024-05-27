« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1068821 times)

Offline Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 27, 2024, 02:12:15 pm
I think I agree. He's well out of this country now. He's probably too wise to inflict this country on himself a second time.

He also knows there's far more to life than football. He's young enough to now enjoy the fruits of his labour. Good luck to him.

He's got the gift of not being money motivated either. He's obviously been well rewarded by Liverpool financially but he wouldn't take a job on he wasn't really up for. Compared to the likes of Hodgson, Redknapp or Allardyce who just can't turn down money and it's what motivates them. Allardyce getting Leeds and West Brom relegated when he's well past it - Hodgson making a fool of himself this season at the age of about 76, still managing in the PL. If he really wanted the money he could get a 100 million pound contract out of Chelsea over 4 or 5 years and then even if you're sacked you get the pay off. It won't appeal though.

He might consider international management with Germany if offered it, but I don't see him taking a big club job on again. Partly because the schedule just gets worse and worse every season. An expanded CL next season, an expanded Club World Cup at the end of next season. Going back to Mainz might appeal though or possibly Dortmund. You're not playing every 3 days, you get a proper winter break, none of the 12:30 Saturday nonsense after playing Wednesday night, closer to family and the media commitments less laborious and incessant.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:29 am by Fromola »
Offline fridgepants

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 26, 2024, 09:49:40 pm
He is pretty famous though, which brings its own challenges such as not being able to do what he wants and people always following him around.

I saw photos of people standing outside his house in Formby (?) which kind of illustrates your point.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
I saw photos of people standing outside his house in Formby (?) which kind of illustrates your point.

People saying goodbye wasn't it ?
Offline Peabee

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm »
Kloppomania.
Offline Qston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 04:16:19 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:37:16 am
To be honest, I would want him in that role as well. But at Liverpool, it would be a high pressure job at the end of the day. Too much scrutiny and too much speculation.

I dont know if he would want that much pressure anymore, probably wants to live close to home and would probably want reorganise a club from the bottom.

Mainz would be THE club for that. Dortmund to a lesser degree because he already has his mark there.

I also don`t think it would be fair on managers/coaches. It's different to Kenny. Having Klopp on the board would create an issue for any manager.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12365 on: Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
I saw photos of people standing outside his house in Formby (?) which kind of illustrates your point.

There was a story that all his neighbours went around to say ta-ra and he opened the gates and invited them all in
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12366 on: Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm »
Looking forward to seeing him again tonight for the final time , should be a good night
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12367 on: Yesterday at 05:25:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm
Looking forward to seeing him again tonight for the final time , should be a good night

He's fucking worse than Shanks hanging about


;)
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12368 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12369 on: Yesterday at 07:39:38 pm »
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12370 on: Yesterday at 08:26:05 pm »
I did not see him being this into Instagram. Defo thought it was being managed by someone else, but he fucking loves it!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12371 on: Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:26:05 pm
I did not see him being this into Instagram. Defo thought it was being managed by someone else, but he fucking loves it!

Im sure he said on an interview that he would never go onto social media.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12372 on: Yesterday at 08:46:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm
Im sure he said on an interview that he would never go onto social media.

He said Twitter, he didn't say anything about Instagram.  :P
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12373 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm »
https://x.com/paulsaltysalt/status/1795542924555350243

Quote
What a reception for Jürgen Klopp at the @MandSBankArena
 for his send off as @lfc manager #lfc
Offline andy07

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12374 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm »
Hope tonights performance will be shown on LFC TV.  Missed the registration period so well pissed off for missing it.
Offline amir87

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12375 on: Yesterday at 08:57:36 pm »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12376 on: Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:26:05 pm
I did not see him being this into Instagram. Defo thought it was being managed by someone else, but he fucking loves it!

it is, hes following the people who run it.

But he defo seems very much into supplying them with videos and photos  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12377 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm »
Nah, Big Jurg is a social media slut now.  ;D
Offline amir87

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12378 on: Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm
Nah, Big Jurg is a social media slut now.  ;D

Looking forward to his OnlyFans account.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12379 on: Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm »
"Aside from marrying Ulla, joining Liverpool was the best decision of my life.


the fans reception made him cry

https://x.com/LFCRemy/status/1795559451761459395
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12380 on: Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
"Aside from marrying Ulla, joining Liverpool was the best decision of my life.


the fans reception made him cry

https://x.com/LFCRemy/status/1795559451761459395

 :'( :'(
Offline Qston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12381 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
"Aside from marrying Ulla, joining Liverpool was the best decision of my life.


the fans reception made him cry

https://x.com/LFCRemy/status/1795559451761459395

That's not good for any of us. Bless him
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12382 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
"Aside from marrying Ulla, joining Liverpool was the best decision of my life.


the fans reception made him cry

https://x.com/LFCRemy/status/1795559451761459395

Thought I was done with the tears. Obviously not 😭
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12383 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
"Aside from marrying Ulla, joining Liverpool was the best decision of my life.


the fans reception made him cry

https://x.com/LFCRemy/status/1795559451761459395

I hope he's not regretting his decision already and its just a realisation of how much he is loved.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12384 on: Yesterday at 10:48:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm
I hope he's not regretting his decision already and its just a realisation of how much he is loved.

I would say no chance to that! Hes just a very emotional bloke, its amazing how he kept it together at anfield last week.

On Saturday hell be cheering on BVB at Wembley as a fan, I am sure he will be doing the same for Liverpool in due course too!
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12385 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:48:01 pm
I would say no chance to that! Hes just a very emotional bloke, its amazing how he kept it together at anfield last week.

On Saturday hell be cheering on BVB at Wembley as a fan, I am sure he will be doing the same for Liverpool in due course too!

I hope thats all it is.

Really hope BVB do it this Saturday. Have they forgiven him yet for the Europa defeat?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12386 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
Klopp dreaming about 11 inches

 :lmao :lmao
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12387 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm
I hope thats all it is.

Really hope BVB do it this Saturday. Have they forgiven him yet for the Europa defeat?

oh long forgiven him for that!

They too love Kloppo with all their hearts.

Be great if they can do it! I think Jürgen and his family will be there as guests of BVBs CEO Hans Watzke.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12388 on: Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm »
https://x.com/SMXLFC/status/1795569308153901527

Quote
Tonight it was announced that Klopp is still going to be an ambassador of Liverpool & that he will still be involved with the foundation.
Offline liversaint

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12389 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Just got back from this. Great night, funny, emotional, just like the man himself.

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12390 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Tonight was more emotional than his last match at Anfield , a great night
Offline SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12391 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
you can only imagine what other managers think when they see things like that.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12392 on: Today at 12:30:25 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
"Aside from marrying Ulla, joining Liverpool was the best decision of my life.


the fans reception made him cry

https://x.com/LFCRemy/status/1795559451761459395


Here we go again.   :'(

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12393 on: Today at 12:43:05 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
Klopp dreaming about 11 inches

 :lmao :lmao

That was hilarious when he realised what he'd said ;D and then apologised to Ulla ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12394 on: Today at 12:46:28 am »
 ;D

https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1795600162175570200

Quote
Klopp on Liverpool Premier League titles if Manchester City are found guilty of their 115 charges:

If you organise a bus parade, Im in.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12395 on: Today at 12:49:25 am »
Kloppo gives no shits there days, more than ever ;D

About Chelsea:

"We should be really happy that we have these owners & not guys who bought London clubs & other stuff. I wouldnt have survived a year at Liverpool (with them in charge). Great development but not good enough, sack him! A year later: Sack him. Then finally they play football where people think they might be back and they sack the manager anyway.

About ten Hag:

If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player.

I cannot just buy into that hes useless stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12396 on: Today at 12:50:12 am »
https://x.com/SMXLFC/status/1795580439136268569

Quote
Jürgen Klopp speaking about FSG & achieving what we achieved in our own way
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12397 on: Today at 12:59:02 am »


Offline lfcthekop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12398 on: Today at 02:02:37 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmFA9Hjx-6k

52 mins from tonight, From Chloe Bloxam,
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12399 on: Today at 02:44:07 am »
I dont think he'll take up another club. Probably enjoy the first year completely on holiday, take up some small media work for the second and the germany job after the world cup for his last coaching role. I just dont think there's another club that'll entice him from here. He is big on language, so I cant see him taking a job where he doesnt speak the language. He's already said no other club in England, so to me, it sounds like a return to Dortmund or us if he really misses club football dearly. Otherwise , only national teams or media and to be fair, I fully expect him to be brilliant at whatever he chooses to do.
