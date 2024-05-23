Absolutely no way he does a job that involves intense media scrutiny.

Or away from Germany.



See I think he's actually one of the managers that likes the media the most. Maybe not likes but one of the happiest to talk and most comfortable in front of a microphone. Just the questions they ask can be so fucking stupid and obviously some of the stories too. He would always do his best to sincerely answer questions in depth. Inevitable it grinds someone down after that long though. I always thought it was worse for someone like him who is happy to talk and go into detail but gets asked such shite!Great to see him posting on Instagram even if it feels so strange seeing it!