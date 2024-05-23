« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 01:24:45 pm
New @kloppo just dropped.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:11:05 pm
He is already started improving a skill. Just goes to show these driven individuals cant really just go on endless holidays and not do anything. He will definitely be back managing or doing some sort of role in football soon.

Yes I agree! He will need a new challenge soon enough. He wont function without it.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
Yes I agree! He will need a new challenge soon enough. He wont function without it.  ;D

Absolutely no way he does a job that involves intense media scrutiny.
Or away from Germany.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 23, 2024, 10:30:38 pm
Some would say a lot of us are being overly sentimental and emotional, but I actually think in this case the feelings are justified.

In our lives, people always come and go. If we're lucky, some are special, so we hope they stay. If we're very lucky indeed, we have someone in our lives that are the full package. Although 99.99% of us don't know Klopp on a personal level, the vast majority of us feel we still know him well. He's a truly special person. A brilliant manager, but also a truly amazing human being. Now that's rare. When a person like that walks into your life, you feel it. When they walk out of it, you feel it even more.

He is no ordinary manager, and he's no ordinary man. Going on all I've seen and heard from him and about him, he's probably one of the most rounded, evolved human beings I've seen. As I said; when such a person walks out of your life, you feel it. It doesn't matter that we may not have even met the man. That makes no difference. Wherever he goes, he brings light, warmth and humanity with him. Now that's special. How can you not get emotional when you part ways with someone like that?
the Beatles "In my life" seems appropriate
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 03:10:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:11:05 pm
He is already started improving a skill. Just goes to show these driven individuals cant really just go on endless holidays and not do anything. He will definitely be back managing or doing some sort of role in football soon.
I hope he basically retires from management, maybe just does some very limited pundit work.

I'd be jealous as shit if he started managing some other club.  And couldn't bear us having to play against him in a Euro competition.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 03:35:17 pm
He said he probably won't manage again. Reckon if he works again it'll be something a little different, less pressured, less 24/7. We should get him back in a Kenny role - sitting on the board, representing the club as an ambassador - at the least.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12326 on: Yesterday at 03:39:34 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:35:17 pm
He said he probably won't manage again. Reckon if he works again it'll be something a little different, less pressured, less 24/7. We should get him back in a Kenny role - sitting on the board, representing the club as an ambassador - at the least.

Managing our u21's would be less stressful. Just sayin'
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12327 on: Yesterday at 03:49:38 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:35:17 pm
He said he probably won't manage again. Reckon if he works again it'll be something a little different, less pressured, less 24/7. We should get him back in a Kenny role - sitting on the board, representing the club as an ambassador - at the least.

This all day
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12328 on: Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm
No way hes moving back to England
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12329 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12330 on: Yesterday at 11:36:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm
Absolutely no way he does a job that involves intense media scrutiny.
Or away from Germany.

See I think he's actually one of the managers that likes the media the most. Maybe not likes but one of the happiest to talk and most comfortable in front of a microphone. Just the questions they ask can be so fucking stupid and obviously some of the stories too. He would always do his best to sincerely answer questions in depth. Inevitable it grinds someone down after that long though. I always thought it was worse for someone like him who is happy to talk and go into detail but gets asked such shite!

Great to see him posting on Instagram even if it feels so strange seeing it!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12331 on: Today at 12:14:39 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:36:31 pm
See I think he's actually one of the managers that likes the media the most. Maybe not likes but one of the happiest to talk and most comfortable in front of a microphone. Just the questions they ask can be so fucking stupid and obviously some of the stories too. He would always do his best to sincerely answer questions in depth. Inevitable it grinds someone down after that long though. I always thought it was worse for someone like him who is happy to talk and go into detail but gets asked such shite!

Great to see him posting on Instagram even if it feels so strange seeing it!

really?! He cant stand them is the impression Ive got  ;D

Yes, he likes to talk, and he will talk at length with some of the better journos when he does sit down interviews.  But the day to day media, hes never hidden the fact he cant stand doing it, the press conferences etc.

I do think hell go back into footy though.  Either Germany coach if the timing works out, or in another role at a German club maybe.  Although he may not want to tear himself away from living in Spain after doing it for a year or two!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12332 on: Today at 01:14:23 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm
the Beatles "In my life" seems appropriate

That's reserved for the 2005 CL triumph.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLvBRxtaL6c
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12333 on: Today at 01:16:19 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:14:23 am
That's reserved for the 2005 CL triumph.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLvBRxtaL6c

Haha - yeah I love that video.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12334 on: Today at 08:48:54 am
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12335 on: Today at 08:57:10 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm
No way hes moving back to England

Yeah not a chance - he said himself he's had a house built in Germany, which he expects to not be in much and they're getting a villa built on Majorca. He's not daft enough to move back here - mind you, with that Brexit shite, he probably can't anyway unless he takes a full time job.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12336 on: Today at 08:59:26 am
Anyone figure out who signed his racquet ?  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12337 on: Today at 09:06:52 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm
Absolutely no way he does a job that involves intense media scrutiny.
Or away from Germany.

I think he stays in Germany from now on. He's not coming back to England, he doesn't speak Italian or Spanish to go and manage over there (and communication is vital for him).

I don't see him taking the Bayern job, although they'll throw a lot of money at him and he might see that as his chance to win more top honours.

Beyond that it's the Germany job or he might go back to Dortmund or Mainz at some point.
