« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308] 309   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1060673 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12280 on: May 22, 2024, 01:27:32 pm »
The club's media department have done an incredible job with this whole process.

They capture the moments that will last a lifetime. In ways that just were not possible in the past.

Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,859
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12281 on: May 22, 2024, 01:46:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on May 22, 2024, 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>


I thought I'd finished my tears...
apparently not
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,762
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12282 on: May 22, 2024, 02:18:47 pm »
l watched this last night and it had me in bits.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE&amp;t=1s</a>
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12283 on: May 22, 2024, 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on May 22, 2024, 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>

wow - that tugged at the heart strings...shouldn't have watched it at work
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,931
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12284 on: May 22, 2024, 02:37:18 pm »
That letter video makes invisible ninjas cut onions right in front of me.
Logged

Offline Sterome77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12285 on: May 22, 2024, 03:08:21 pm »
Sunday's atmosphere was celebratory.  I was emotional, but the emotion I felt wasn't sadness, it was gratitude.  It was 'Thanks for the last eight and a half years Jurgen.  It's been a hell of a ride.  So many highs, a few lows, but a fantastic journey.  You made it fun to be a Liverpool fan again.  All the best for the future fella.  You'll never be forgotten'. Klopp himself said in his speech 'This isn't the end of something, it's the beginning'.  I thought that struck exactly the right note.

That letter video though, it's on a different level. It brings home just how much Klopp touched the lives of people in such profound ways. Watching that was the first time I've shed a tear over this, and the first time I've seen him shed a tear as well.

There have been some great managers in the Premier League era.  Love them or loathe them, Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho and Guardiola are managerial giants.  But could you imagine any of them impacting the lives of ordinary people in quite the way that that video reveals? Inspiring that kind of devotion? It transcends football.

Farewell Jurgen.  You were always much more than a football manager.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12286 on: May 22, 2024, 07:28:08 pm »
To be honest, I'd be happy watching a film of Jurgen answering letters every month, indefinitely.
In a little roll neck sweater, by the fire with his coffee.
To hell with what Liverpool are doing if I've got that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,415
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12287 on: May 22, 2024, 08:07:18 pm »
 ;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has revealed he will return to Anfield next month To watch a Taylor Swift concert with his wife  [@TheAthleticFC]
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,327
  • Believer
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12288 on: May 22, 2024, 08:18:03 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 22, 2024, 07:28:08 pm
To be honest, I'd be happy watching a film of Jurgen answering letters every month, indefinitely.
In a little roll neck sweater, by the fire with his coffee.
To hell with what Liverpool are doing if I've got that.

In those circumstances I personally think he would go for a fine cognac and a treat cigar
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12289 on: May 22, 2024, 08:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2024, 08:07:18 pm
;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.


If its not sold out, it will be now ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12290 on: May 22, 2024, 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on May 22, 2024, 01:46:00 pm

I thought I'd finished my tears...
apparently not

Tears in my eyes as I watched that. Jurgen you are irreplaceable -- I live thousands of miles away so I've never seen you "live." Yet in every interview you give, every gesture on the touchline, your empathy, courage, drive, and kindness shine through.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,232
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12291 on: May 22, 2024, 09:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2024, 08:07:18 pm
;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.


Looking forward to hearing her version of Im so glad that Jurgen is a Red
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12292 on: May 22, 2024, 10:08:58 pm »
Fuck me. I keep telling myself that was the final tear regarding Klopp's departure and then a new video comes out lmao.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12293 on: Yesterday at 02:22:30 am »
Bring me more Jurgen content! *sniff* *sniff*

It's amazing how this very special human touched so many lives around the world. And within football? I teared up again watching him read those letters but felt an immense sense of pride reading the comments of so many fans from other clubs including our most bitter of rivals praising and thanking the man. We were indeed blessed, and I never really use that word, to have him.  :'(
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,406
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12294 on: Yesterday at 12:06:23 pm »
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12295 on: Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm »
He also has an excellent face. Like Wojech Sczezny and Ken Doherty, he's a man who could have a great second career as a character actor.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,552
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12296 on: Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:06:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/great-massive-and-successful-journey-peter-krawietz-bids-fond-farewell-liverpool

Clearly a huge part of our success from the shadows.

What a guy Peter Krawietz is.  Big character, but total confidence in himself, and zero ego, he had no issue with Pep coming on board and basically becoming second in command as it were (unlike a former assistant of Kloppos  :P ), Pete just did his thing. A heck of a career, from being a young video guy at Mainz to what he became here and at Dortmund. 

 
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,577
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12297 on: Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm
What a guy Peter Krawietz is.  Big character, but total confidence in himself, and zero ego, he had no issue with Pep coming on board and basically becoming second in command as it were (unlike a former assistant of Kloppos  :P ), Pete just did his thing. A heck of a career, from being a young video guy at Mainz to what he became here and at Dortmund. 

 

Not sure Ive ever heard him speak!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,890
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12298 on: Yesterday at 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Not sure Ive ever heard him speak!
I bet those comments weren't really even from him - likely ChatGPT! Lazy club is just ticking the boxes so they can say - see we even got an interview with Peter what's his name.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,552
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12299 on: Yesterday at 02:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Not sure Ive ever heard him speak!

he hasnt done many interviews for sure! But there are a few out there from his time here. There was one the other day - a group one with Jürgen and the rest of the coaches, and another group one from after winning the league I think. He also had to do a press conference once, when Jürgen and Pep had covid  ;D

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12300 on: Yesterday at 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:14:50 pm
he hasnt done many interviews for sure! But there are a few out there from his time here. There was one the other day - a group one with Jürgen and the rest of the coaches, and another group one from after winning the league I think. He also had to do a press conference once, when Jürgen and Pep had covid ;D




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OH9fjPrgtBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OH9fjPrgtBs</a>
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,406
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12301 on: Yesterday at 05:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm
What a guy Peter Krawietz is.  Big character, but total confidence in himself, and zero ego, he had no issue with Pep coming on board and basically becoming second in command as it were (unlike a former assistant of Kloppos  :P ), Pete just did his thing. A heck of a career, from being a young video guy at Mainz to what he became here and at Dortmund.

Jurgen (Elizabeth as he says) and Peter.. The true story of Fire and Ice :)
Logged

Offline Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12302 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm »
My god I cant get Jurgen leaving out of my head, Im a 50 year old man and Im even thinking about it at work FFS. The missus has given me a good talking to and told me to pull myself together. Its doesnt seem real that hes gone, I was ok a week ago but its hit me like a brick now.

What a guy, what a leader, what a great human being. We will miss you gaffer and thank you doesnt do it justice. What is it they say, you dont know how lucky you are until its gone.

Legend.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12303 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm
My god I cant get Jurgen leaving out of my head, Im a 50 year old man and Im even thinking about it at work FFS. The missus has given me a good talking to and told me to pull myself together....

Some would say a lot of us are being overly sentimental and emotional, but I actually think in this case the feelings are justified.

In our lives, people always come and go. If we're lucky, some are special, so we hope they stay. If we're very lucky indeed, we have someone in our lives that are the full package. Although 99.99% of us don't know Klopp on a personal level, the vast majority of us feel we still know him well. He's a truly special person. A brilliant manager, but also a truly amazing human being. Now that's rare. When a person like that walks into your life, you feel it. When they walk out of it, you feel it even more.

He is no ordinary manager, and he's no ordinary man. Going on all I've seen and heard from him and about him, he's probably one of the most rounded, evolved human beings I've seen. As I said; when such a person walks out of your life, you feel it. It doesn't matter that we may not have even met the man. That makes no difference. Wherever he goes, he brings light, warmth and humanity with him. Now that's special. How can you not get emotional when you part ways with someone like that?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,348
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12304 on: Today at 01:10:55 am »
Quote from: amir87 on May 22, 2024, 09:25:31 pm
Looking forward to hearing her version of Im so glad that Jurgen is a Red


I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Swiftie,
I'm so glad I met him in the liftie...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12305 on: Today at 01:31:10 am »
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm
He also has an excellent face. Like Wojech Sczezny and Ken Doherty, he's a man who could have a great second career as a character actor.

He sure does. So does Achterberg. I'll miss having a look at them on the bench. Just felt comfortable.

Other people in the same category is the long haired lad (Austin MacPhee apparently) in Aston Villa and Jason Tindall at Newcastle. They'd both be brilliant character actors.








Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12306 on: Today at 02:17:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:06:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/great-massive-and-successful-journey-peter-krawietz-bids-fond-farewell-liverpool

Clearly a huge part of our success from the shadows.

"JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"... He was great in the livestream of the CL-winner parade. Haven't seen or heard much besides that, but the final interview LFC put out with him, Klopp and the other coaches, who are leaving, suggest that he's a proper old-school football guy who never played professional football. He's not as "slick" as the others, he just seems like your rough but very likeable guy who always has a funny story to tell. Even in this interview he talks about how the Dortmund-game at Anfield being the one where it felt like a special team for the first time and the first thing he comes up with is this funny story about Coutinho trying to calm things down after the 3-3 and control the game with Millie going "No, no. We still need another goal..." Even though he has won all that stuff in professional football and has had a great career so far with Klopp, he still comes across like this older dude you have at every lower league club in Germany who's there for every match, helping out and doing it all just for the love for the game.

It's also pretty clear, that he never really felt comfortable whenever he had to talk infront of a camera (except in the CL-parade livestream where probably alcohol might also have played a part). However, I'd love going for a pint with him, because he seems to be a great guy knowing a lot of great stories.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:55 am by stoa »
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,221
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12307 on: Today at 07:36:23 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on May 22, 2024, 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>
Damn...
What a privilege to have experienced having him as a leader.
What a privilege.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12308 on: Today at 09:43:22 am »
I don't know if anyone else can relate to this, but I've not really engaged with any of the emotions of the past couple of weeks. Haven't watched the speeches or any of the LFC specials. Listened to the interview on TAW, it was nice but I didn't have much response to it aside from, "that fella is sound".

Of course I absolutely loved Jurgen Klopp as a manager and a person. Receiving the news in January that he was quitting was a punch to the guts and I was immediately onto the socials (that I never normally use) to commiserate with friends around the world. But these past few weeks I've just been sort of waiting for it to be over, like all the goodbyes have been said and now we're standing at the train platform as boarding has been delayed for some reason, and feeling a tad awkward.

Am I alone with this? Everywhere I read people confessing to shedding tears over and over, and I am not even close. I dunno, maybe I'm an emotional void, maybe some of the personal challenges of the last few years have made football seem trivial, maybe all the cheating and VAR and general bullshit has left me too disenfranchised to care about anything to do with the sport and Jurgen is collateral in all that.

But something in a TAW episode the other day did resonate with me, when Neil said to Gutman that he's a bloke who's always looking to the near future... "not too far ahead, just about 3 months ahead". I think that is kind of where I am in many things, I don't tend to put a lot of stock into recent events, like I'm not much into patting myself on the back when I finish a big project at work, I just forget it and move onto the next thing... but at the same time I don't have much patience for long-term "roadmap" planning, I'm only interested in knuckling down into the next couple of items. But on the flipside, I'm not immune to nostalgia, it's just that I tend to look further back. I still remember every detail of my AFL club's last two premierships in 1987 and 1995. I still reflect fondly on girlfriends from the late 90s and early 00s, and travelling the world in my 20s. But aside from minor tiddles like my wedding and the birth of my children, I don't think much about anything that's happened between 15 years ago and today. It's like the memories need cellaring and I'll pop the cork when I'm good and ready.

Maybe I should be saying these things to a therapist instead of RAWK. Hello? Anybody?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12309 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:43:22 am
I don't know if anyone else can relate to this, but I've not really engaged with any of the emotions of the past couple of weeks. Haven't watched the speeches or any of the LFC specials. Listened to the interview on TAW, it was nice but I didn't have much response to it aside from, "that fella is sound".

Of course I absolutely loved Jurgen Klopp as a manager and a person. Receiving the news in January that he was quitting was a punch to the guts and I was immediately onto the socials (that I never normally use) to commiserate with friends around the world. But these past few weeks I've just been sort of waiting for it to be over, like all the goodbyes have been said and now we're standing at the train platform as boarding has been delayed for some reason, and feeling a tad awkward.

Am I alone with this? Everywhere I read people confessing to shedding tears over and over, and I am not even close. I dunno, maybe I'm an emotional void, maybe some of the personal challenges of the last few years have made football seem trivial, maybe all the cheating and VAR and general bullshit has left me too disenfranchised to care about anything to do with the sport and Jurgen is collateral in all that.

But something in a TAW episode the other day did resonate with me, when Neil said to Gutman that he's a bloke who's always looking to the near future... "not too far ahead, just about 3 months ahead". I think that is kind of where I am in many things, I don't tend to put a lot of stock into recent events, like I'm not much into patting myself on the back when I finish a big project at work, I just forget it and move onto the next thing... but at the same time I don't have much patience for long-term "roadmap" planning, I'm only interested in knuckling down into the next couple of items. But on the flipside, I'm not immune to nostalgia, it's just that I tend to look further back. I still remember every detail of my AFL club's last two premierships in 1987 and 1995. I still reflect fondly on girlfriends from the late 90s and early 00s, and travelling the world in my 20s. But aside from minor tiddles like my wedding and the birth of my children, I don't think much about anything that's happened between 15 years ago and today. It's like the memories need cellaring and I'll pop the cork when I'm good and ready.

Maybe I should be saying these things to a therapist instead of RAWK. Hello? Anybody?

Yeah that's where I'm at now - admit I shed a few tears on Sunday, more in appreciation of what he did. he's gone now though, he's not dead, he's just not our manager anymore, so I'm now more interested in Arne - Klopp is the past, Slot is our immediate future and that is were my interest now lies.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12310 on: Today at 10:09:16 am »
^
^

I'm not too dissimilar there. I'm fully aware of exactly what kind of man Jürgen is, and I say so fairly regularly on here. I've not shed any tears though, despite fully understanding those who have done.

I've only watched two videos. One was the Inside Anfield one of the Wolves game. The other was the one of him opening letters in his office. That one was because it was posted in response to something I and a few others had said.

Maybe I've changed over the years. I don't yearn for things that have now gone. I don't try to recreate what's past. I just try to deal with what actually is in the present. I've made a million mistakes, but don't hold regret. You just live and learn, I think. Appreciate what was, but concentrate on what is. Don't pick at old (or new) wounds. Long goodbyes can be difficult, can't they? Some people just need to make the cut quickly and without too much fuss. Maybe you're one such person? There's nothing wrong with that. We deal with life our own way.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,577
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12311 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
I wasnt quite as emotional as I thought I might be on Sunday. I think if Id been in the ground it would have been different. If wed been in with a shout of the title, Id probably have been in tears either way. But I managed to enjoy Sunday for what it was. A chance for everyone to just show their love and appreciation for Jurgen and I think that all came across really well.

And as he himself says, its not the end,  theres loads to look forward to. Inevitably things wont be the same without him. He was such a massive personality. Its an unenviable task for anyone to have to follow Jurgen, the man. However its not like the usual circumstances of a new manager coming in because the players are terrible or underperforming. He has a great base to start with. Plenty to be optimistic about still.
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12312 on: Today at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:31:10 am
He sure does. So does Achterberg. I'll miss having a look at them on the bench. Just felt comfortable.

Other people in the same category is the long haired lad (Austin MacPhee apparently) in Aston Villa and Jason Tindall at Newcastle. They'd both be brilliant character actors.





I love Austin McPhee, he's like someone combined Tom Petty and Tom Waits into a Super Tom.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12313 on: Today at 11:53:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:16:09 am
I wasnt quite as emotional as I thought I might be on Sunday. I think if Id been in the ground it would have been different. If wed been in with a shout of the title, Id probably have been in tears either way. But I managed to enjoy Sunday for what it was. A chance for everyone to just show their love and appreciation for Jurgen and I think that all came across really well.

And as he himself says, its not the end,  theres loads to look forward to. Inevitably things wont be the same without him. He was such a massive personality. Its an unenviable task for anyone to have to follow Jurgen, the man. However its not like the usual circumstances of a new manager coming in because the players are terrible or underperforming. He has a great base to start with. Plenty to be optimistic about still.

My youngest ripped the piss out of me the little shite, shouting "Mum dads crying" which got a "you fucking fanny" reply ;D   At least me eldest got why.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:09:16 am
^
^

I'm not too dissimilar there. I'm fully aware of exactly what kind of man Jürgen is, and I say so fairly regularly on here. I've not shed any tears though, despite fully understanding those who have done.

I've only watched two videos. One was the Inside Anfield one of the Wolves game. The other was the one of him opening letters in his office. That one was because it was posted in response to something I and a few others had said.

Maybe I've changed over the years. I don't yearn for things that have now gone. I don't try to recreate what's past. I just try to deal with what actually is in the present. I've made a million mistakes, but don't hold regret. You just live and learn, I think. Appreciate what was, but concentrate on what is. Don't pick at old (or new) wounds. Long goodbyes can be difficult, can't they? Some people just need to make the cut quickly and without too much fuss. Maybe you're one such person? There's nothing wrong with that. We deal with life our own way.



I watched the Inside Training and Anfield vids, but that's because I always do - I skimmed through the letters video just to look at the music box.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12314 on: Today at 11:54:03 am »
Anyway, has their been any news on when his first press conference is? Should have done it today, totally diverted attention from ADFC ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,232
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12315 on: Today at 11:59:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:54:03 am
Anyway, has their been any news on when his first press conference is? Should have done it today, totally diverted attention from ADFC ;D

His first press conference was on October 2015. Do try and keep up mate.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12316 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:59:26 am
His first press conference was on October 2015. Do try and keep up mate.

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12317 on: Today at 01:03:36 pm »
For those of you old geezers in here that have social media I recommend following Kloppo on IG.

Warms my heart that he is staying in touch with the fans.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,108
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12318 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:03:36 pm
For those of you old geezers in here that have social media I recommend following Kloppo on IG.

Warms my heart that he is staying in touch with the fans.

He is already started improving a skill. Just goes to show these driven individuals cant really just go on endless holidays and not do anything. He will definitely be back managing or doing some sort of role in football soon.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,620
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12319 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:03:36 pm
For those of you old geezers in here that have social media I recommend following Kloppo on IG.

Warms my heart that he is staying in touch with the fans.

I followed him as soon as I saw he had insta - not looked for the past few days though.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308] 309   Go Up
« previous next »
 