Clearly a huge part of our success from the shadows.



"JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"... He was great in the livestream of the CL-winner parade. Haven't seen or heard much besides that, but the final interview LFC put out with him, Klopp and the other coaches, who are leaving, suggest that he's a proper old-school football guy who never played professional football. He's not as "slick" as the others, he just seems like your rough but very likeable guy who always has a funny story to tell. Even in this interview he talks about how the Dortmund-game at Anfield being the one where it felt like a special team for the first time and the first thing he comes up with is this funny story about Coutinho trying to calm things down after the 3-3 and control the game with Millie going "No, no. We still need another goal..." Even though he has won all that stuff in professional football and has had a great career so far with Klopp, he still comes across like this older dude you have at every lower league club in Germany who's there for every match, helping out and doing it all just for the love for the game.It's also pretty clear, that he never really felt comfortable whenever he had to talk infront of a camera (except in the CL-parade livestream where probably alcohol might also have played a part). However, I'd love going for a pint with him, because he seems to be a great guy knowing a lot of great stories.