The club's media department have done an incredible job with this whole process.

They capture the moments that will last a lifetime. In ways that just were not possible in the past.

Quote from: RedSamba on May 22, 2024, 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>


I thought I'd finished my tears...
apparently not
l watched this last night and it had me in bits.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE&amp;t=1s</a>
Quote from: RedSamba on May 22, 2024, 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>

wow - that tugged at the heart strings...shouldn't have watched it at work
That letter video makes invisible ninjas cut onions right in front of me.
Sunday's atmosphere was celebratory.  I was emotional, but the emotion I felt wasn't sadness, it was gratitude.  It was 'Thanks for the last eight and a half years Jurgen.  It's been a hell of a ride.  So many highs, a few lows, but a fantastic journey.  You made it fun to be a Liverpool fan again.  All the best for the future fella.  You'll never be forgotten'. Klopp himself said in his speech 'This isn't the end of something, it's the beginning'.  I thought that struck exactly the right note.

That letter video though, it's on a different level. It brings home just how much Klopp touched the lives of people in such profound ways. Watching that was the first time I've shed a tear over this, and the first time I've seen him shed a tear as well.

There have been some great managers in the Premier League era.  Love them or loathe them, Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho and Guardiola are managerial giants.  But could you imagine any of them impacting the lives of ordinary people in quite the way that that video reveals? Inspiring that kind of devotion? It transcends football.

Farewell Jurgen.  You were always much more than a football manager.
To be honest, I'd be happy watching a film of Jurgen answering letters every month, indefinitely.
In a little roll neck sweater, by the fire with his coffee.
To hell with what Liverpool are doing if I've got that.
 ;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has revealed he will return to Anfield next month To watch a Taylor Swift concert with his wife  [@TheAthleticFC]
Quote from: meady1981 on May 22, 2024, 07:28:08 pm
To be honest, I'd be happy watching a film of Jurgen answering letters every month, indefinitely.
In a little roll neck sweater, by the fire with his coffee.
To hell with what Liverpool are doing if I've got that.

In those circumstances I personally think he would go for a fine cognac and a treat cigar
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2024, 08:07:18 pm
;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.


If its not sold out, it will be now ;D
Quote from: FlashingBlade on May 22, 2024, 01:46:00 pm

I thought I'd finished my tears...
apparently not

Tears in my eyes as I watched that. Jurgen you are irreplaceable -- I live thousands of miles away so I've never seen you "live." Yet in every interview you give, every gesture on the touchline, your empathy, courage, drive, and kindness shine through.
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2024, 08:07:18 pm
;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.


Looking forward to hearing her version of Im so glad that Jurgen is a Red
Fuck me. I keep telling myself that was the final tear regarding Klopp's departure and then a new video comes out lmao.
Bring me more Jurgen content! *sniff* *sniff*

It's amazing how this very special human touched so many lives around the world. And within football? I teared up again watching him read those letters but felt an immense sense of pride reading the comments of so many fans from other clubs including our most bitter of rivals praising and thanking the man. We were indeed blessed, and I never really use that word, to have him.  :'(
He also has an excellent face. Like Wojech Sczezny and Ken Doherty, he's a man who could have a great second career as a character actor.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:06:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/great-massive-and-successful-journey-peter-krawietz-bids-fond-farewell-liverpool

Clearly a huge part of our success from the shadows.

What a guy Peter Krawietz is.  Big character, but total confidence in himself, and zero ego, he had no issue with Pep coming on board and basically becoming second in command as it were (unlike a former assistant of Kloppos  :P ), Pete just did his thing. A heck of a career, from being a young video guy at Mainz to what he became here and at Dortmund. 

 
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm
What a guy Peter Krawietz is.  Big character, but total confidence in himself, and zero ego, he had no issue with Pep coming on board and basically becoming second in command as it were (unlike a former assistant of Kloppos  :P ), Pete just did his thing. A heck of a career, from being a young video guy at Mainz to what he became here and at Dortmund. 

 

Not sure Ive ever heard him speak!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Not sure Ive ever heard him speak!
I bet those comments weren't really even from him - likely ChatGPT! Lazy club is just ticking the boxes so they can say - see we even got an interview with Peter what's his name.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Not sure Ive ever heard him speak!

he hasnt done many interviews for sure! But there are a few out there from his time here. There was one the other day - a group one with Jürgen and the rest of the coaches, and another group one from after winning the league I think. He also had to do a press conference once, when Jürgen and Pep had covid  ;D

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:14:50 pm
he hasnt done many interviews for sure! But there are a few out there from his time here. There was one the other day - a group one with Jürgen and the rest of the coaches, and another group one from after winning the league I think. He also had to do a press conference once, when Jürgen and Pep had covid ;D




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OH9fjPrgtBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OH9fjPrgtBs</a>
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm
What a guy Peter Krawietz is.  Big character, but total confidence in himself, and zero ego, he had no issue with Pep coming on board and basically becoming second in command as it were (unlike a former assistant of Kloppos  :P ), Pete just did his thing. A heck of a career, from being a young video guy at Mainz to what he became here and at Dortmund.

Jurgen (Elizabeth as he says) and Peter.. The true story of Fire and Ice :)
My god I cant get Jurgen leaving out of my head, Im a 50 year old man and Im even thinking about it at work FFS. The missus has given me a good talking to and told me to pull myself together. Its doesnt seem real that hes gone, I was ok a week ago but its hit me like a brick now.

What a guy, what a leader, what a great human being. We will miss you gaffer and thank you doesnt do it justice. What is it they say, you dont know how lucky you are until its gone.

Legend.
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm
My god I cant get Jurgen leaving out of my head, Im a 50 year old man and Im even thinking about it at work FFS. The missus has given me a good talking to and told me to pull myself together....

Some would say a lot of us are being overly sentimental and emotional, but I actually think in this case the feelings are justified.

In our lives, people always come and go. If we're lucky, some are special, so we hope they stay. If we're very lucky indeed, we have someone in our lives that are the full package. Although 99.99% of us don't know Klopp on a personal level, the vast majority of us feel we still know him well. He's a truly special person. A brilliant manager, but also a truly amazing human being. Now that's rare. When a person like that walks into your life, you feel it. When they walk out of it, you feel it even more.

He is no ordinary manager, and he's no ordinary man. Going on all I've seen and heard from him and about him, he's probably one of the most rounded, evolved human beings I've seen. As I said; when such a person walks out of your life, you feel it. It doesn't matter that we may not have even met the man. That makes no difference. Wherever he goes, he brings light, warmth and humanity with him. Now that's special. How can you not get emotional when you part ways with someone like that?
Quote from: amir87 on May 22, 2024, 09:25:31 pm
Looking forward to hearing her version of Im so glad that Jurgen is a Red


I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Swiftie,
I'm so glad I met him in the liftie...
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm
He also has an excellent face. Like Wojech Sczezny and Ken Doherty, he's a man who could have a great second career as a character actor.

He sure does. So does Achterberg. I'll miss having a look at them on the bench. Just felt comfortable.

Other people in the same category is the long haired lad (Austin MacPhee apparently) in Aston Villa and Jason Tindall at Newcastle. They'd both be brilliant character actors.








Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:06:23 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/great-massive-and-successful-journey-peter-krawietz-bids-fond-farewell-liverpool

Clearly a huge part of our success from the shadows.

"JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"... He was great in the livestream of the CL-winner parade. Haven't seen or heard much besides that, but the final interview LFC put out with him, Klopp and the other coaches, who are leaving, suggest that he's a proper old-school football guy who never played professional football. He's not as "slick" as the others, he just seems like your rough but very likeable guy who always has a funny story to tell. Even in this interview he talks about how the Dortmund-game at Anfield being the one where it felt like a special team for the first time and the first thing he comes up with is this funny story about Coutinho trying to calm things down after the 3-3 and control the game with Millie going "No, no. We still need another goal..." Even though he has won all that stuff in professional football and has had a great career so far with Klopp, he still comes across like this older dude you have at every lower league club in Germany who's there for every match, helping out and doing it all just for the love for the game.

It's also pretty clear, that he never really felt comfortable whenever he had to talk infront of a camera (except in the CL-parade livestream where probably alcohol might also have played a part). However, I'd love going for a pint with him, because he seems to be a great guy knowing a lot of great stories.
