The club's media department have done an incredible job with this whole process.

They capture the moments that will last a lifetime. In ways that just were not possible in the past.

Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>


I thought I'd finished my tears...
apparently not
l watched this last night and it had me in bits.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE&amp;t=1s</a>
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 10:25:14 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vkW41T56euc</a>

wow - that tugged at the heart strings...shouldn't have watched it at work
That letter video makes invisible ninjas cut onions right in front of me.
Sunday's atmosphere was celebratory.  I was emotional, but the emotion I felt wasn't sadness, it was gratitude.  It was 'Thanks for the last eight and a half years Jurgen.  It's been a hell of a ride.  So many highs, a few lows, but a fantastic journey.  You made it fun to be a Liverpool fan again.  All the best for the future fella.  You'll never be forgotten'. Klopp himself said in his speech 'This isn't the end of something, it's the beginning'.  I thought that struck exactly the right note.

That letter video though, it's on a different level. It brings home just how much Klopp touched the lives of people in such profound ways. Watching that was the first time I've shed a tear over this, and the first time I've seen him shed a tear as well.

There have been some great managers in the Premier League era.  Love them or loathe them, Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho and Guardiola are managerial giants.  But could you imagine any of them impacting the lives of ordinary people in quite the way that that video reveals? Inspiring that kind of devotion? It transcends football.

Farewell Jurgen.  You were always much more than a football manager.
To be honest, I'd be happy watching a film of Jurgen answering letters every month, indefinitely.
In a little roll neck sweater, by the fire with his coffee.
To hell with what Liverpool are doing if I've got that.
 ;D

Turning the Swifties into Reds.

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has revealed he will return to Anfield next month To watch a Taylor Swift concert with his wife  [@TheAthleticFC]
