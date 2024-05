No I was talking about us. It took me a while to work out who those other guys were 😂😂😂



My friend, who is entirely unaware of football, was working in Manchester on the day of the last one and I think it caught her by surprise. (She only knows about Haaland - 'a remarkable looking human being' - despite me trying to get her on the Darwin meme train.)I'm intrigued by the hoodies. Did Jurgen do them as a surprise thing and hand them out before he came back out, because it popped into his head when he was in the bath last week? Did he do the montage on Canva and then got good ol' Vistaprint to knock them up as a rush order? Is 'thank you luv' his favourite Scouse phrase, or did he borrow the copy of Lern Yerself Scouse that Kostas Tsimikas was photographed reading once? I love the idea of him planning them all like someone managing a hen do.