i hope he really truly leans into a full retirement. he deserves it and you can tell football has 'aged' him to an extent. hope he can just enjoy his friends/family/hobbies to the full extent, as much as i'm sure the draw to return to football in some capacity may be there. hope he 'keeps in touch' using his instagram and it doesn't just become a corporate/commercial space for whoever is managing it on his behalf.



hopefully somehow one day i bump into him just to say thank you. i've probably been to about 200ish games and never actually bumped into any of our players apart from the odd ex-pro in usually v random non-lfc-football places.



definitely got a bit teary-eyed in the stadium, as i imagine most people, even the most 'hardened' would have. LFC, eh?