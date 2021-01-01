For me this feels like that one romantic partner that you had when you were young, and life just took you on separate paths. You will move on, you will love again, but you will never forget those feelings. I am so glad that he was Liverpool's manager for 9 years, and that he delivered so much during that time. There are many coulda/woulda/shoulda moments in there as well, but they do not matter. At the end, although football is played for trophies, it is the ride that matters. And this ride was special. Best of luck to him in the future, and I hope he enjoys his well earned time off.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
...despite what I said earlier
