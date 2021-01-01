« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

PoetryInMotion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12120
He has given me so much happiness over the years that I would almost always owe him.

The biggest thing that certain short-term-minded fans of other clubs may not realize is that Kloppo is way more than the League title (which is itself major for us as it came after 30 years), or the sum of the trophies he won. He means so much more to us that it's hard to begin explaining. So, I wouldn't try.

All the Best to him and I will follow his career in football whatever he decides to do after a well-deserved break.
LiverBirdKop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12121
Leave it to an incredible person and human being like Klopp to turn this awful, sad day into what felt like a celebration at the end.

For everything, thank you Kloppo.
harleydanger

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12122
Quote from: ApfelStudel
For me this feels like that one romantic partner that you had when you were young, and life just took you on separate paths. You will move on, you will love again, but you will never forget those feelings. I am so glad that he was Liverpool's manager for 9 years, and that he delivered so much during that time. There are many coulda/woulda/shoulda moments in there as well, but they do not matter. At the end, although football is played for trophies, it is the ride that matters. And this ride was special.  Best of luck to him in the future, and I hope he enjoys his well earned time off.


G1-tiga

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12123
Still an emotional wreck. Struggled to sleep to be honest.

But I'm happy. God I'm happy that he remains ours, one of us now as he said.

Danke Jurgen. Changed my life for the better.
adruk87

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12124
Quote from: RedDeadRejection
elbow

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12125
I'm 52, Kenny was my idol as a player and manager, but the last 9 years have been the greatest as a fan of this remarkable club.

What a manager, but more importantly, what a man.

That was a ride! Danke Jurgen.
seal75

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12126
Thank you for all Jurgen
WorldChampions

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12127
Been in charge for a quarter of my life, brought so many great memories and if not for the cheats there would be a major trophy haul. Not only winning the first league title for 30 years but at least three of them.

Four European finals in nine years is incredible really, doubt we will see that again in my lifetime.

He even wrote and signed me a congratulations card for my wedding, legend.

Enjoy the break boss!
Kansti

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12128
Thank you for everything Jurgen! You have been such a blessing from the Gods!
red_Mark1980

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12129
Dánke
AndyMuller

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12130
Thank you for everything.
thaddeus

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12131
A brilliant era on and off the field.  Hopefully Klopp enjoys his rest and we can build on the foundations he's laid.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12132
Cant imagine anyone wlil get close to him in the next 20 odd years. Others may win more, especially after the cheats have been vanquished, but from where we were to where he brought us, it cant be matched.
Roger Federer

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12133
Thank you Jurgen for all these years, its been a privilege to watch this wonderful team and having you as our manager. Best of luck in whatever you do next.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12134
Our very own Renaissance man. We all loved him, and learned from him and grew to be better people I'm sure. I'm glad he chose when to go and I hope he has a long and happy life.
