I'll stand by my evaluation of his achievements being 2nd only to Shanks.

He inherited nothing but a legacy of yesteryear glories and middle aged fellas talking about what it was like winning the league. He faced financially doped mutant clubs at home and abroad.

He woke the sleeping giant up and got us a seat at the big table once more.

Danke, lieber Jürgen.
Richarlison has been known to be sound. Henderson on the other hand not a peep out of him.

Probably keep that sort of thing for another day?
Nothing to say but my eternal thanks. It's been one hell of a ride that all of us are sure to cherish for the rest of our lives. In a sport that echoes increasing disillusionment, Jurgen was the one bright spark that kept you watching.
Cheers Boss.

Getting Anfield to sing Arne Slots name sums Jurgen Klopp up.  In a moment that could, in fact should, be all about Jurgen Klopp, hes not having it and is still thinking about future, the club and the fans.

In trying to tell everyone not to miss him, he ends up demonstrating exactly why well all miss him!
God I fucking loved this. Hopefully it's the sort of thing we'll remember very fondly for years to come.

Today he segued seamlessly from manager to supporter as only he could do.
I think there was a contrast here to his goodbyes at Mainz and Dortmund. Today felt like more of a celebration. There were less tears. He seems happy and like a man who has had a huge weight taken off his shoulders, and so I am happy. It's obvious that he was falling out of love with the game and that the job was sapping his energy. He needs this break and he deserves it.

He's given us - those of us too young to have fully witnessed Shankly, Paisley and Kenny - our best football years. He will be remembered by the next generation in the same ilk as they were. The improvements he has made in the structure, facilities and culture of the club will continue to contribute to any success in the future.
Despite the rivalry that was only on the pitch, you are one of the best managers I have ever seen. May God bless your journey

Despite his on-pitch persona, everything you hear about Richarlison off the pitch suggests he's a decent lad.
Going to go through the last few pages of this thread tomorrow and cry my eyes out no doubt.

Thanks Jurgen. What a special time the last 9 years have been.
What a man, what a manager!

Thank you.
Well, the Pidgeon doesn't seem to be so bad, after all ...

off the pitch he is a very decent bloke!

Class from him that.
I'll stand by my evaluation of his achievements being 2nd only to Shanks.

He inherited nothing but a legacy of yesteryear glories and middle aged fellas talking about what it was like winning the league. He faced financially doped mutant clubs at home and abroad.

He woke the sleeping giant up and got us a seat at the big table once more.

Danke, lieber Jürgen.
Well said.
Why do I love this man you ask?

I spent the last few months worrying about next season, the season after, will I even care about footballl after Klopp? Will the players stick around?

Well 2 hours on from his very last game, he has me walking around the house singing ARNE SLOT na na na na na

Been listening to my son belting that out on and off for the last couple of hours. :D
L.E.G.E.N.D JURGEN KLOPP
Fuck I love him.  Saved our club and did it in a way that only he could have succeeded.  A great manager but an even better man.  Thank you for everything. 
Kelly here.  ;D

Can I just shock you? I like Richarlison.
All the best, boss.

When he left BVB, every sentiment was "You'll love him.  You'll cry like we did when we said goodbye."

And they were right.

What a journey.  You turned us from doubters to believers.
Man am I ever so glad I was able to make it over with my family to watch a game live that he was managing us for.
It's mad when you think that aside from the few months break between us and Dortmund he's been a player or coach all his life.

 I would love it if he didn't miss it one bit and just enjoyed the hell out of life. He deserves it. Certainly made us enjoy it a lot more.
Danke Jürgen, what a ride you've given us. Truly one of the greats.
I'll post it here too:


https://x.com/IsakLFC/status/1792318037200130344

Safe to say that Trent's emotions were because of Klopp leaving. Interview with Viaplay where he talks about Klopp's importance to him.

Also fuck me be prepared to tear up again.
https://x.com/IsakLFC/status/1792318037200130344

Safe to say that Trent's emotions were because of Klopp leaving. Interview with Viaplay where he talks about Klopp's importance to him.

Also fuck me be prepared to tear up again.

Fucking hell, just when I'd started to get myself together again haha

But if ever we were wondering what the man was capable of, the impact he could have on someone's life, this is all the proof we'll ever need.
Write...Delete....No that's not right...I want to say....No.....write again.....no Delete.......

I have just one thing to say.......Thank you Mr Klopp for reminding us to believe.
Who comes up with a song for the next manager ;D. Gonna miss the mad bastard.
Can I just shock you? I like Richarlison.

...despite what I said earlier
Dont cry because its over. Smile because it happened. - Dr. Seuss

:)

Thanks Jurgen.

Nothing those sportswashing charlatans do will ever matter.

Everything you did mattered a great deal.

You saved our club. You even saved the Premier League from becoming an even more sterile, predictable cheat fest.

Enjoy your future. You deserve it.

Boss la.
Haven't read a single post here today. Just came in to say "Bless him".... I hope he enjoys the rest of his life. Thanks Boss.
What a man, what a manager, what a thoroughly good human being. Thanks for everything Jurgen. Dont be a stranger.
Incredible in every way.
What a manager, what a guy. Ta for everything big man, you made us competitive when no one else could have. Enjoy your break, you've deserved it.
I have a perspective shared by a handful of other Reds from the Boston area. In the past 25 years or so, I've basked in the success of two of sport's most renowned coaches, Jurgen Klopp and Bill Belichick.

I don't need to explain Jurgen's success to you. So who is Bill Belichick? He's considered by many to be the greatest coach in NFL history. Without question, the greatest defensive mind in history. Won 2 Super Bowls as Defensive Coordinator with the New York Giants. Won six more Super Bowls as Head Coach of the New England Patriots (& lost 3 others). To get there, his club reached 13 conference championship games. All records. Built a 20 year dynasty that will likely never be matched in a league that has a salary cap and player draft designed to place every team on equal footing.

Both men left their clubs this season. Belichick, because of a 3-year downward spiral due to the loss of Tom Brady, Quarterback extraordinaire, plus some poor personnel choices. Klopp, well we know that one...

But here's the difference...I LOOOOOVED watching Belichick's teams. They were relentless. Rarely making mistakes, always making the smart plays, grinding even the strongest of competition into dust on most occasions. If the game was close, you knew, you KNEW they would find a way to win. It was an awesome robotic crushing machine. The Terminator of the NFL. And Belichick was portrayed as Emperor Palpatine, hood and all (yes, really).

Klopp's teams meanwhile, felt often like you were at a casino placing bets on a roulette wheel. Thrilling, full-throttle, high risk, very often winning but sometimes stumbling at a crucial point in the season. Extremely successful, but with a hint of vulnerability. Like an F1 driver burying his tach needle far past the redline in order to extract the last ounce of horsepower for a win -- or blow the engine. You couldn't stop watching. 

Yet I only cried for one man when his final day came. And it was Jurgen who got my tears. I actually spent about 5 minutes chatting with Belichick & his ex-girlfriend backstage at a concert years ago, and he was very friendly & charming in that private moment.  But his public persona was cold, his utter disdain for the media brutally obvious. Belichick the coach, as incredible as he was, was hard to like. The NFL's version of Ferguson in many ways.

Even though I've never been to Anfield and I live an ocean away, I felt like I lost a dear friend today. When I hear Jurgen Klopp speak, he makes me want to become a better human being. To be humble, to treat others with empathy & encouragement, to smile at them and give them a cheerful moment.

Winning trophies? Wonderful. I'll cherish all that Jurgen won for us. Winning AT LIFE? You can have your Guardiolas, your Mourinhos, your Fergusons, and yes, your Belichicks. The Biggest Winner of All is Jurgen Klopp. Yes, he stopped winning trophies for us today. But he has decades left to keep winning us Life Lessons. As a Red. As our Friend.

Thank you Jurgen.
Thanks for all the joy and elation you brought us Jurgen.
(You won more with us than got awarded, 115 City stole what they did and it will always be known)
