I have a perspective shared by a handful of other Reds from the Boston area. In the past 25 years or so, I've basked in the success of two of sport's most renowned coaches, Jurgen Klopp and Bill Belichick.



I don't need to explain Jurgen's success to you. So who is Bill Belichick? He's considered by many to be the greatest coach in NFL history. Without question, the greatest defensive mind in history. Won 2 Super Bowls as Defensive Coordinator with the New York Giants. Won six more Super Bowls as Head Coach of the New England Patriots (& lost 3 others). To get there, his club reached 13 conference championship games. All records. Built a 20 year dynasty that will likely never be matched in a league that has a salary cap and player draft designed to place every team on equal footing.



Both men left their clubs this season. Belichick, because of a 3-year downward spiral due to the loss of Tom Brady, Quarterback extraordinaire, plus some poor personnel choices. Klopp, well we know that one...



But here's the difference...I LOOOOOVED watching Belichick's teams. They were relentless. Rarely making mistakes, always making the smart plays, grinding even the strongest of competition into dust on most occasions. If the game was close, you knew, you KNEW they would find a way to win. It was an awesome robotic crushing machine. The Terminator of the NFL. And Belichick was portrayed as Emperor Palpatine, hood and all (yes, really).



Klopp's teams meanwhile, felt often like you were at a casino placing bets on a roulette wheel. Thrilling, full-throttle, high risk, very often winning but sometimes stumbling at a crucial point in the season. Extremely successful, but with a hint of vulnerability. Like an F1 driver burying his tach needle far past the redline in order to extract the last ounce of horsepower for a win -- or blow the engine. You couldn't stop watching.



Yet I only cried for one man when his final day came. And it was Jurgen who got my tears. I actually spent about 5 minutes chatting with Belichick & his ex-girlfriend backstage at a concert years ago, and he was very friendly & charming in that private moment. But his public persona was cold, his utter disdain for the media brutally obvious. Belichick the coach, as incredible as he was, was hard to like. The NFL's version of Ferguson in many ways.



Even though I've never been to Anfield and I live an ocean away, I felt like I lost a dear friend today. When I hear Jurgen Klopp speak, he makes me want to become a better human being. To be humble, to treat others with empathy & encouragement, to smile at them and give them a cheerful moment.



Winning trophies? Wonderful. I'll cherish all that Jurgen won for us. Winning AT LIFE? You can have your Guardiolas, your Mourinhos, your Fergusons, and yes, your Belichicks. The Biggest Winner of All is Jurgen Klopp. Yes, he stopped winning trophies for us today. But he has decades left to keep winning us Life Lessons. As a Red. As our Friend.



Thank you Jurgen.