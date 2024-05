I think there was a contrast here to his goodbyes at Mainz and Dortmund. Today felt like more of a celebration. There were less tears. He seems happy and like a man who has had a huge weight taken off his shoulders, and so I am happy. It's obvious that he was falling out of love with the game and that the job was sapping his energy. He needs this break and he deserves it.



He's given us - those of us too young to have fully witnessed Shankly, Paisley and Kenny - our best football years. He will be remembered by the next generation in the same ilk as they were. The improvements he has made in the structure, facilities and culture of the club will continue to contribute to any success in the future.