Offline Evil Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 08:31:41 pm »
Hasn't been easy knowing this moment was coming and now it's here it still doesn't feel real.

All I can say is thanks for everything Jurgen. LFC LEGEND. We will miss that smile! YNWA
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 08:33:03 pm »
Love him, so sad he has to leave but he's done all he can and bless him and his family, quite emotional right now.

Small story, right at the start of his tenure I was in Berlin and got caught skipping paying the fare on a train and when they asked me where I came from I said Liverpool and the guy halved the fine because Klopp was the manager of Liverpool and he eulogized about how amazing a man he was and how Liverpool must be a great place because Klopp had gone there.

I'm going to miss him.

Offline eyescream

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm »
Thank you, Jürgen! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart!
 I can't say anything more atm.
Offline Wingman

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 08:42:21 pm »
Danke Jurgen, the last 9 years have been a blast. Enjoy the rest / retirement, youve earned it
Online Knight

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 08:46:15 pm »
Shed a few tears. Thank you Jurgen. Thank you so much.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 08:47:26 pm »
Remarkable man. Till the very end. Absolutely unreal

Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12046 on: Today at 08:47:41 pm »
This thread doesn't belong in the Liverpool FC Forum. Last time I checked he'd left...



















:P
Offline darragh85

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12047 on: Today at 08:51:16 pm »
dont really know what to say.

in a bit of a trance. 
Offline Magz50

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12048 on: Today at 08:51:39 pm »
Thank you Jurgen!! Absolute legend! Just a great human l
All round. YNWA! Thank you for everything!
Offline Currywurst

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12049 on: Today at 08:52:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:52 pm
Yes, we honoured one of our greatest ever players with a stand, we need to do the same for Kloppo. The Main is fitting as he's way taller than the King too ;D

And it would give is the Kop End and the Klopp End, so visiting captains who win the toss wouldn't know which end to choose first.

Oops, just realised you're talking about the Main Stand, not the ARE. Ah well, another gem of an idea goes to waste.
Offline Bennett

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12050 on: Today at 08:52:56 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:00:56 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hERiDGErQqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hERiDGErQqU</a>

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

God I fucking loved this. Hopefully it's the sort of thing we'll remember very fondly for years to come.
Online JRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
Shankly. Paisley. Kenny. Jürgen.
Online djschembri

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm »
What a legend. What a man

He made our dreams come true. Forever grateful for all that you have done for this football club.

YNWA Jurgen
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm »
Feels really saddifficult to put in words, feels like a break-up and is with break- ups, time heals.
Online rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 08:54:14 pm »
Ta laa, its been a blast

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 08:54:38 pm »
Online stoa

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 08:55:28 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:21:50 pm
Jesus Rob, if you had posted a picture of Adolf Hitler eating Currywurst in Lederhosen at a Bierkeller it would not have been as German looking as that Opus video

Which is kind of ironic, because Opus aren't from Germany, but from Austia like a certain other perceived German you've just mentioned... ;) It was great to hear the song sung today the way it's supposed to sound BTW instead of the usual Jürgen Klopp lalalalalalalalala it always turned into... :D
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 08:59:15 pm »
Thanks for everything Jurgen. Never seen a manager unite everything as well as hes done. Hopefully he enjoys his long break now
Offline No666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 08:59:22 pm »
Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm »
Incredible that Jurgen got the ground singing Arnie Slot to it. What a man  - class personified.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm »
What a guy. Was not looking forward to the game at all, but he just proved what a great leader he is by telling us to lok forward with the new manager.

So many great memories, thanks Klopp.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm »
I think my favourite part of the day was him stood in front of the Kop just simply singing along to a really loud Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool.

He seemed to really enjoy himself and Im glad about that.

Getting everyone singing Slots name was genius :lmao and was typical Jurgen.

Thanks for everything Boss, enjoy your time off.
Online amir87

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 09:03:56 pm »
Hope hes not got a great memory and turns up in the dugout at Anfield in August.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 09:10:36 pm »
Thank you Jurgen, it has been an incredible ride- Vielen Dank meister👏🏾
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 09:17:19 pm »
Auf Wiedersehen Jürgen. I will never forget you.
Online Bread

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 09:19:47 pm »
I'm happy for him. That to me looked like a man who's finally got the weight of the world off his shoulders and is now stress-free. You can tell he's looking forward to having some time off, and he absolutely deserves it.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 09:23:25 pm »
Ta ra Jürgen.

See you soon at the arena when my sunburn has disappeared.
Offline 11 friends

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 09:27:16 pm »
Danke Jürgen.You put life back into our club.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 09:27:37 pm »
Danke Jurgen
Online Caston

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 09:28:28 pm »
What a journey it has been.

Thanks for everything Klopp - go and have some well deserved rest with your family and Im sure we will see him soon ❤️
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12070 on: Today at 09:28:43 pm »
Shame his last game wasn't on Wednesday in Dublin but what a great sendoff regardless. The best manager I have seen in my lifetime by far, let alone Liverpool manager.

Wonder what's next for him. I do think he'll return to football but definitely not for a long stint, maybe 3 years at best. Wouldn't be surprised if Madrid or Barca came begging for him, but realistically I think the Germany job awaits, just in time for the 2026 World Cup.
Online mattD

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12071 on: Today at 09:29:53 pm »
Dunno what to say. You really made our dreams come true and reminded us once more about what a special club this is. Let's take that forward for Arne.

All the best Jurgen. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12072 on: Today at 09:31:48 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:20:23 pm
Did everyone just leave before the lap of honour with the families and stuff??

Yep, loads did including myself because we all thought that was it.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12073 on: Today at 09:57:12 pm »
Thank you, Jurgen. It's been a pleasure ...
Online John C

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12074 on: Today at 10:02:00 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:20:23 pm
Did everyone just leave before the lap of honour with the families and stuff??
We were there until about 7.25. Hardly a lap of the pitch, more like a chaotic invasion with uncoordinated individual appearances around the ground.
Few people were still there.
Fortunately Klopp came over by us when he got a fan award.

Those last 10 mins of the game were a killer. But for me it really started with the Bobby song, that twatted me good n proper, the bastards.
I think the the Bunsen Burner in the back of my throat has just about extinguished. Although I still haven't got over the feeling of how my face felt contorted while trying to sing "Jurgen said to me" loudly and blub quietly at the same time. Face muscles aren't designed to control or coordinate such emotions.

An entirely un-normal afternoon, but so special. So, so special.

Kudos (finally) to a few Wolves fans who stayed and clapped and had a lovely time. The thing is though knobheads, you'd have loved it more if we'd won one of those leagues with you there, ye bad bells.

Thanks Jurgen for appreciating how fabulous it is to manage this club and the journey we took you on.
