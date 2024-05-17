Did everyone just leave before the lap of honour with the families and stuff??



We were there until about 7.25. Hardly a lap of the pitch, more like a chaotic invasion with uncoordinated individual appearances around the ground.Few people were still there.Fortunately Klopp came over by us when he got a fan award.Those last 10 mins of the game were a killer. But for me it really started with the Bobby song, that twatted me good n proper, the bastards.I think the the Bunsen Burner in the back of my throat has just about extinguished. Although I still haven't got over the feeling of how my face felt contorted while trying to sing "Jurgen said to me" loudly and blub quietly at the same time. Face muscles aren't designed to control or coordinate such emotions.An entirely un-normal afternoon, but so special. So, so special.Kudos (finally) to a few Wolves fans who stayed and clapped and had a lovely time. The thing is though knobheads, you'd have loved it more if we'd won one of those leagues with you there, ye bad bells.Thanks Jurgen for appreciating how fabulous it is to manage this club and the journey we took you on.