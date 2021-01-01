I was okay, really I was, right up until they showed there would be 4 minutes of added time. Then it really hit me- 9 years gone and only 4 minutes left.



I said it before he made his announcement and I think I stand by it- when Klopp goes, I need to step back from football. I know he would want fans to keep going, to support the new manager and the new future, but like Klopp, I don't know if I have the energy anymore. So much is wrong with football, and one of the best things about it is gone. What he gave in 9 years carried us through so much, on and off the pitch. 'Thank you' is so, so inadequate, so I'll volley your line right back to you, Jürgen- I love you to bits.