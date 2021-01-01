« previous next »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:40:59 pm
I can't make out what he says when he's told City won. Anyone?

The only ones who stopped that are here and you can that again  ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:43:22 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1792261968591540651

Final post game message to the lads.
Samie, I best you to it by 5 good long minutes. Come on. Conceed for once, let someone else break the news :lmao
"Salahs in here......"

Quote from: QC on Today at 07:40:59 pm
I can't make out what he says when he's told City won. Anyone?

Lance Armstrong ?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:44:57 pm
Samie, I best you to it by 5 good long minutes. Come on. Conceed for once, let someone else break the news :lmao

 :D

It's been a long, gruelling season. I'll let you have it.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:55 pm
The only ones who stopped that are here and you can that again  ;D

Great comment
Now we have a whole preseason of Samie's terrible transfer rumours to look forward to.  :(

 ;)
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Thank you, Jurgen. For everything. Youre a legend.

The perfect person at the perfect time for this wonderful club. Just an incredible run full of incredible memories.

Forever a Red.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

@Yvanicuzz

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:55 pm
The only ones who stopped that are here and you can that again  ;D

Really?

Excellent response.
@Yvanicuzz

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:27:42 pm
Thought that was boss of him singing the Arne Slot song that never took off  ;D
That was the bit that broke me. 

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Danke und auf Wiedersehen Jurgen!
https://x.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1792265676456935549

Quote
It is 7.45pm. Jurgen Klopp has only just left the Anfield pitch for the last time as #LFC manager.
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 07:56:23 pm
Really?

Excellent response.

The booting of the trolley also shows what he really thinks of ADFC
Jurgen YNWA

Cheers Boss. Hell of a ride. You're a legend
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Thank you, boss.
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:40:59 pm
I can't make out what he says when he's told City won. Anyone?
Absolute c*nts
First and Last Team



Such a lovely send-off, really emotional watching it. What a manager we've had. What a guy. Cracked up when I realized what he was doing with the Arne Slot chant, then got moist eyes at Trent crying.
Thanks Jurgen. Amazing send off. And hope to see you at Anfield again.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:38 pm
Dusty as fuck in our house today, she needs to do a better job with the cleaning
I'm blaming it on hay fever.  😢
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

What an emotional day. Will never forget the good times you brought us Jurgen. Truly one of us. YNWA.
Salute to the boss. Amazing send off.
Fans of other clubs can say they've won the biggest prizes, some clubs multiple times.

Only we can say we had an incredible journey to win everything, with a legendary human being leading us. His name is Jurgen Norbert Klopp
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

I was okay, really I was, right up until they showed there would be 4 minutes of added time. Then it really hit me- 9 years gone and only 4 minutes left.

I said it before he made his announcement and I think I stand by it- when Klopp goes, I need to step back from football. I know he would want fans to keep going, to support the new manager and the new future, but like Klopp, I don't know if I have the energy anymore. So much is wrong with football, and one of the best things about it is gone. What he gave in 9 years carried us through so much, on and off the pitch. 'Thank you' is so, so inadequate, so I'll volley your line right back to you, Jürgen- I love you to bits.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:09:42 pm
I say we rename the main stand "The Jurgen Klopp Stand".

I've said it before, but I think this suggestion is a better fit than a statue.

Klopp is the sort of person who never wanted limelight. He never wanted it to be about him. So if a physical tribute is something people want, a stand where fans come to enjoy football as a big family, seems a much better fit than a statue, which is all about an individual.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:02:18 pm


Love a bigger version of that
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:13:48 pm
Love a bigger version of that

Me too. I want to send it to Al as a present.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Why do I love this man you ask?

I spent the last few months worrying about next season, the season after, will I even care about footballl after Klopp? Will the players stick around?

Well 2 hours on from his very last game, he has me walking around the house singing ARNE SLOT na na na na na
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:12:37 pm
I've said it before, but I think this suggestion is a better fit than a statue.

Klopp is the sort of person who never wanted limelight. He never wanted it to be about him. So if a physical tribute is something people want, a stand where fans come to enjoy football as a big family, seems a much better fit than a statue, which is all about an individual.

Yes, we honoured one of our greatest ever players with a stand, we need to do the same for Kloppo. The Main is fitting as he's way taller than the King too ;D
Jurgen YNWA

An exceptional man and manager. Thanks for everything, Boss.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Legend. Hes given us a hell of a good time, and is leaving with the club in a strong spot for Slot to carry on the good work.

He gave us the good times.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pATX-lV0VFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pATX-lV0VFk</a>
Jurgen YNWA

Jesus Rob, if you had posted a picture of Adolf Hitler eating Currywurst in Lederhosen at a Bierkeller it would not have been as German looking as that Opus video
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

I love them all, everything about the club, but it's time for me to go. It's not burning behind me, so that gives me a good feeling. I know I'll come back, I'm a Liverpool supporter and I love that
I'm distraught, might need a while to process it all.

Love you Jurgen, come back to visit often! YNWA
Christ that was emotional. With about 5 to go I sat in my seat, head down and all these wonderful memories filled my head. Too many to mention, but it was my moment and I gave thanks to an amazing man. Yes Im pissed! And have no articulated way to put it.
Forget the trophies (and weve been robbed of a few too), the wins, the goals, forget all of it because above all else he is a thoroughly decent human being and it was a privilege to have him mange our club
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

We were lucky to have him. 

I was a teenager when we won the league in 1990. I was in my 40s when he arrived, and I wondered if we'd ever win the league again in my lifetime. And he gave us some of the best years of our lives.

I thought I'd be sadder this evening. Instead I'm just filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude that we had so long with the best person in modern football.

Thank you Jürgen. Danke schön mein freund.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
