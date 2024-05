Sadly I just don't think that will ever happen. The Liverpool job is the most intense job in football you can imagine, and Jurgen can't do it without giving everything and more. He doesn't need to do that all over again, particularly as he gets older.



I've definitely accepted a sense of finality today. The idea this thread goes into the 'ex-players/managers' thread too is far too triggering!



But I have no doubt that I feel today is the day we will say goodbye forever. Everyone will no doubt give him the biggest send off.





Oh absolutely, the last thing we need is pining for him to return as manager. I pondered on whether he would have considered the idea of a year off, sabbatical type of thing, with the management team running the show until he comes back tanned and refreshed. But then he's given enough hints across the multitude of interviews that have convinced me that he won't manage at club level again. I can actually see him in a high-up role at UEFA, technical advisory like Rafa does or something similar on the coaching/managerial development side. Keeps his toes in the water without having to jump in the deep end. Imagine being an up-and-coming coach attending seminars with Kloppo, he would be amazing to learn from.