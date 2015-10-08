« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1030288 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,214
  • Bam!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 04:32:12 pm »
Its still hitting me this.

When he joined, I was a doubter. I was struggling to believe that he could take that team and do anything special. Yet here we are 9 years on, and some of the best footballing memories of our lives with Jurgens giant smile in main frame.

A bit of a germanophile regardless, hes just an absolute idol. This man just lit up football. Amongst a changing way in which football was played at the top, with control and caution, Klopp dared to entertain and kept the fans at the forefront. He gets it on the field, he gets it off the field, he gets what it means in the stands, in the streets and reflects all of us constantly throughout a game, a season and a cup run. If you ever just didnt know how to process a win, a loss, a bit of bad news coming from the club or the world football, Jurgen did and Jurgen got it spot on every single time.

What sets him apart wasnt the football though, it was how he held himself and his beliefs off the field. Throughout his 9 years we have had Brexit, the rise of the right, Frottage, Johnson, Trump, Qatar, COVID, vaccines and the NHS all come to the media mainstream and every single time Klopp speaks up and speaks up with the exact right tone and reflection on the matter. That for me is what makes him the greatest.

He gets Liverpool, he gets us, he gets IT. He turned me into a believer, and I will miss him so so much.

Thank you Jurgen.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,123
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
I know it's happening but I've just been pretending it's not. Them videos are making it feel real
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »


Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm »

You won't feel it truly until after the game tomorrow
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 05:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:08:06 pm
Told ya those clips of him standing by himself at Anfield was for something official  :P

https://x.com/LFC/status/1791846205485383880


Fuuuuuuuccccck. 😥

Nice choice of song though.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,178
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:58:23 am
Theres a few contenders for the best result/game of his tenure but something about that 3-1 win away at Bayern sticks with me. Nobody ever goes there and wins. To score 3 and utterly dominate I think was the absolute peak of his time here. As the years pass it just looks a more incredible victory.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:04:33 am
It is mate. Despite winning it, we had some difficult away games that season: Napoli, PSG, Barca, Red Star. Away wins in Europe arent straightforward and Bayern were one of the favourites.

We lost all three away group games didn't we? We got better as the season progressed though and that win in Munich was awesome, Mane's first has a legitimate claim for being the best goal scored under Klopp (there's quite a few) and him heading in the third was just a lovely feeling. Was thinking about the best games under Klopp today and completely forgot about this one.

Barcelona and Dortmund obviously, Man Utd and Porto (a few times), Leicester away in 2019 was the best overall performance and then the few madcap ones (Norwich in his first season, 4-3 against Man City, 4-3 at Arsenal, Roma) and of course the last few minutes against Everton in 2018. There's loads more which I'm sure I'll remember.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,060
  • Truthiness
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 05:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:02:28 pm

Fuuuuuuuccccck. 😥

Nice choice of song though.
Great Liverpool band.

Bloody broke me that video though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,178
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
Baggies to Barcelona: 10 standout moments of Klopps Liverpool reign

The Germans nine-year Anfield tenure has contained some unforgettable highs  and a handful of agonising near-misses

1) First impressions, 8 October 2015

Recruiting Jürgen Klopp was a coup for Fenway Sports Group  Liverpool were not what they are now in 2015  and his willingness to end a planned year-long sabbatical after four months to take the job generated a level of excitement and anticipation among supporters rarely witnessed before. It would not be misplaced. After signing a three-year contract at the citys Hope Street hotel, and before going for a drink with his family at a bar around the corner, Klopp gave his first interview as Liverpools manager. The message to those Liverpool supporters? he asks, rhetorically. We have to change, from doubter to believer. Now. He had the entire club onside from the word go.

2) Liverpool 2-2 West Brom, 13 December 2015

The 14th game of Klopps reign, and eighth in the Premier League, was an ugly, spiteful affair. Liverpool salvaged a draw with a deflected 95th-minute equaliser from Divock Origi to move up to ninth. Klopp, infuriated by Tony Puliss tactics and a horrible Craig Gardner tackle that led to Dejan Lovren being taken off on a stretcher, celebrated by pounding his chest in front of the visiting bench, snarling in the West Brom managers face and refusing his offer of a post-match handshake. He then ordered the Liverpool team to line up, hold hands and celebrate a fortunate draw in front of the Kop. Liverpool were widely mocked but the reaction was important in building the unity and never-say-die attitude that characterised Klopps tenure. No one mocked when the scenes were repeated after Barcelona.

3) Hardline stance on Sakho, July 2016

Unlikely to be heralded as a key moment but Klopps treatment of Mamadou Sakho had a major influence on the fiercely committed dressing-room culture he created. The France international played an important role in Liverpool reaching the Europa League final in Klopps debut campaign, scoring in the quarter-final comeback against Borussia Dortmund, but missed the final against Sevilla after receiving a 30-day ban from Uefa over a drug test (the ban was overturned on appeal). That summer Sakho missed the flight for a pre-season tour of the US, a training session and turned up late for a team meal. Klopp sent him home. Its not that serious, the manager claimed. Sakho never played for him again. For all the star names and big characters that have worked for Klopp since, it is striking how few stepped out of line. Klopp recruited good personalities as well as good talent.

4) Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool, 26 May 2018

Heartbreak is part of the Klopp story, and few defeats were as painful as the 2018 Champions League final. Liverpool enjoyed an exhilarating ride to Kyiv, dismantling Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and managing to make hard work of a 5-0 lead over Roma in the semis. Mohamed Salah came into the final on the high of a sensational debut season that had produced 44 goals. He exited after 30 minutes with a shoulder injury sustained under Sergio Ramos. A Gareth Bale worldie and two Loris Karius howlers then consigned Klopp to his sixth defeat in seven major finals. Back home in Formby in the early hours, a few shandies in, Klopp sang about bringing the European Cup back to Liverpool one day. A man of his word.

5) Man City 2-1 Liverpool, 3 January 2019

Another defeat, but there are no apologies for including this breathless contest between the two finest teams of the modern Premier League era. It was the game that exhibited the best of two rivals pushing each other to greater heights, raising the bar not only in performance level but the consistency needed to win the title. Liverpool, unbeaten in the first 20 games, scored a wonderful team goal but were left to rue John Stones famous clearance with the ball 11mm from crossing the goalline. Klopps team ended on 97 points, the highest total by any club not to be champions of England. It was the first of two occasions when Liverpool missed out on the title by a point to a club later charged with 115 breaches of Premier League regulations.

6) Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona, 7 May 2019

The standout game of the Klopp era. An unforgettable night when the mentality giants reduced Lionel Messis Barcelona to a quivering wreck. Liverpool were trailing 3-0 from the first leg of the Champions League semi-final  their only loss in the final 24 games of that season  and without the concussed Salah or injured Roberto Firmino, but staged their greatest fightback to reach a second successive final. Victory followed a rousing pre-match speech from Klopp, who told his players their task was: Impossible. But because its you, you have a chance. Liverpools sixth European Cup triumph felt a formality in Madrid after that. It was.

7) Formby Hall golf club, 25 June 2020

The circumstances were grim but after 30 years, 58 days and a three-month interruption to the season caused by a pandemic, Liverpool were finally English champions again. Klopp had delivered the prize that Liverpool craved most. Players and staff gathered in their bubble  remember them?  at the golf club having outclassed Crystal Palace 4-0 at an eerily deserted Anfield the night before. They had resumed the season with an astonishing 25-point lead and Manchester Citys defeat at Chelsea guaranteed Liverpools 19th league title and first of the Premier League era. Klopp was in tears as the enormity of the achievement sank in. His team had won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup for the first time in Liverpools history and the Uefa Super Cup within 13 extraordinary months.

8 ) West Brom 1-2 Liverpool, 16 May 2021

With key players sustaining long-term injuries, and without the emotional energy of the Anfield crowd, Liverpools title defence flatlined. European qualification looked beyond the reigning champions after six consecutive home league defeats, the worst run in Liverpools history, but a storming 10-game unbeaten finale secured Champions League football again. The pressure was firmly on a team with a central defensive pairing of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips when they entered the 93rd minute at the Hawthorns with the score at 1-1. In desperation, Alisson came up for a corner and, with a towering header, became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. The Brazil international dedicated the winner to his father, who had drowned three months earlier, in a moving post-match interview.

9) Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd, 5 March 2023

Liverpools great rivals are architects of their own downfall but Klopp made a habit of giving them a push along the way. There was the 3-1 win at Anfield that proved José Mourinhos final game as United manager, the 5-0 rout at Old Trafford that exposed Ole Gunnar Solskjærs limitations and the 4-0 exhibition that embarrassed the interim manager Ralf Rangnick later that season. But nothing compared with the historic humiliation inflicted on Erik ten Hags supposedly in-form side one week after they had won the League Cup. It was Uniteds joint-worst defeat and Liverpools biggest win in the fixture. How Anfield revelled in their old rivals heaviest loss for 92 years.

10) Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea, 25 February 2024

On his first full day as Liverpool manager Klopp visited the academy at Kirkby  now part of a sprawling training complex that houses the first team and that he helped design  to underline the importance of young talent to his plans. Klopp has demonstrated faith in academy players throughout his reign but there was no finer example than when Liverpool picked up the final trophy of his tenure. Five academy products, three of them teenagers, were on the pitch when one of Klopps most transformative signings, Virgil van Dijk, headed the winner against the billion- pound bottle jobs of Chelsea. In more than 20 years it is easily the most special trophy I have ever won, said an emotional Klopp, his legacy on display at Wembley and secure.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/18/baggies-to-barcelona-10-standout-moments-of-klopps-liverpool-reign
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 05:51:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 05:51:28 pm »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
This time tomorrow hes no longer our manager. Its only a game but hes become bigger than that.

He was the best version of us all.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,980
  • ....mmm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 06:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:38:41 pm
Fair play to Sky for this. Worth a watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o3GSDlRGODU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o3GSDlRGODU</a>

Lost it when Alisson  spoke towards the end :'(
Logged
:D

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 06:34:50 pm »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 07:05:11 pm »
The packed boxes in his office on insta   :(
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,980
  • ....mmm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11695 on: Today at 07:10:53 pm »
Reposted a bunch of times over the years on here but always loved this BT Sport video from when we won number 19.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w&amp;t=1s</a>
Logged
:D

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • Well Red.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11696 on: Today at 07:10:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:05:11 pm
The packed boxes in his office on insta   :(
That's what broke me. That's when it hit.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11697 on: Today at 07:28:08 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xeu00RJx9ds

Ah man. This video. All too real now.

Fabulous tune though, beautiful video.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,318
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11698 on: Today at 07:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:08:06 pm
Told ya those clips of him standing by himself at Anfield was for something official  :P

https://x.com/LFC/status/1791846205485383880

He said that in his presser yesterday -- he was aware people thought it was real and said he doesn't want people thinking that actually happened.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11699 on: Today at 07:50:18 pm »
Its a small thing, but Im seeing having the Euros this year as a good thing to take my mind off the whole affair.
Would be a long, sad, football-less summer otherwise.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11700 on: Today at 07:52:28 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:50:18 pm
Its a small thing, but Im seeing having the Euros this year as a good thing to take my mind off the whole affair.
Would be a long, sad, football-less summer otherwise.

Kloppo said he has tickets for all the German games, so you'll be seeing him on the tele.   ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,318
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11701 on: Today at 07:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:52:28 pm
Kloppo said he has tickets for all the German games, so you'll be seeing him on the tele.   ;D

He'll end up in the TV studio talking about the games won't he?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11702 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
His new Instagram account has already hit over 1m followers. Bruv got some serious clout   ;D

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,181
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11703 on: Today at 08:03:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:59:58 pm
He'll end up in the TV studio talking about the games won't he?

I don't think so mate.  BBC and ITV wanted him but he declined saying that he will be at the Germany games throughout the tournament.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 