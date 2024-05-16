Ive been lurking around here for a couple of years or more, but tonight I felt compelled to post for the first time.Not from the city, but been a fan since being a daft, very young kid in the mid-Paisley reign and always found ways to go to the match now and again every season, somehowBut since 2011 Ive been sharing a pass with a good mate of mine from Liverpool, which has coincided, fortunately, with the Jurgen timesThis man has brought me, and all of us, hope, joy and yes, some pain, thats honestly taken me to levels of emotion, through victory and defeat, that I cant recall before as a fan. I went to the Spurs game with the wife and thats the first weve done together in 14 years of marriage. She doesnt give a shiny shite about football, but by god does she love Klopp, mainly by proxy, and she was in tears during YNWA, knowing that was the last time, and the first, wed together see him manage a Reds team live.Been watching the interviews from the last few days tonight and theres a terribly looming finality to it all, but also a massive sense of gratitude. Gratitude for this incredible man who has given us the most exhilarating football weve seen at times for decades. At our peak, under him, we were the best team on the planet. He stood up against the robotic corruption of Abu Dhabi, and for that Ill always be grateful, despite not ending up with the no of titles his brilliance deserved. In short, hes just a fucking brilliant human being and somebody I think wed all love to go for a beer with and have on speed dial when the shit hits the fan. Humble, funny and wise. Qualities wed all do well to absorb. An absolutely magnificent bloke.