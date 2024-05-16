Ive been lurking around here for a couple of years or more, but tonight I felt compelled to post for the first time.
Not from the city, but been a fan since being a daft, very young kid in the mid-Paisley reign and always found ways to go to the match now and again every season, somehow
But since 2011 Ive been sharing a pass with a good mate of mine from Liverpool, which has coincided, fortunately, with the Jurgen times
This man has brought me, and all of us, hope, joy and yes, some pain, thats honestly taken me to levels of emotion, through victory and defeat, that I cant recall before as a fan. I went to the Spurs game with the wife and thats the first weve done together in 14 years of marriage. She doesnt give a shiny shite about football, but by god does she love Klopp, mainly by proxy, and she was in tears during YNWA, knowing that was the last time, and the first, wed together see him manage a Reds team live.
Been watching the interviews from the last few days tonight and theres a terribly looming finality to it all, but also a massive sense of gratitude. Gratitude for this incredible man who has given us the most exhilarating football weve seen at times for decades. At our peak, under him, we were the best team on the planet. He stood up against the robotic corruption of Abu Dhabi, and for that Ill always be grateful, despite not ending up with the no of titles his brilliance deserved. In short, hes just a fucking brilliant human being and somebody I think wed all love to go for a beer with and have on speed dial when the shit hits the fan. Humble, funny and wise. Qualities wed all do well to absorb. An absolutely magnificent bloke.