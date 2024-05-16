« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1027173 times)

Its a disconcerting feeling thinking of life without Klopp at the helm. Nobody is bigger than the club, but this really is the end of an era. Well move forward, but right now, I dont really want to. How do you improve on Klopp, as a manager, and a person? You cant.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:21:52 am
Jürgen's final pre-match press conference

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iz6uhE17zgA?si=QvcjXh1Ccvt1yIfC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iz6uhE17zgA?si=QvcjXh1Ccvt1yIfC</a>
Cripes - I am going to miss this man so much.
So, so much.
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1791400386231759038

Quote
Klopp: "I don't imagine the club will need me in the future but if the city needs me, I'm there."

Quote
Klopp: "It's been nearly a decade of my life. How hard it's going to be to say goodbye. I take fantastic memories with me. Relationships forever. It was the absolute opposite of a waste of time."

Quote
Klopp: "Best goal? Alisson Becker. Best assist? Trent Alexander-Arnold. Best save? Alisson v Napoli."

Quote
Klopp: "The best football we played was against Man City this year."

Quote
Klopp on Lijnders/Matos going to Salzburg: Incredible coaches, very talented. A great choice.

Klopp on Achterberg: He joins Stevie (in Saudi Arabia). Good luck with that! Jack Robinson is leaving as well.
Andreas Kornmayer will leave too. The future is bright for all of them.
I hope, on the lap of honour, he walks around with the PL Trophy, its the only untainted one that has been won since Leicester won it, so he deserves to parade it.
Starting to sink in he's leaving, can't believe it :( Love that man, been such a big part of a lot of joys in my life over the last almost 10 years.

YNWA Jurgen <3
Quote from: kasperoff on May 16, 2024, 06:42:28 pm
Feels very real now.

Ive been ok with everything until the last couple of days and starting to read all the farewell pieces.

Im on the verge of tears now just reading this thread. Love that pic with all the staff.

Danke, Jürgen. YNWA.
I wonder when he will make his first appearance in the away end? Maybe a CL game next season.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
I hope, on the lap of honour, he walks around with the PL Trophy, its the only untainted one that has been won since Leicester won it, so he deserves to parade it.

I hope all of the trophies are on the field at the end. Its kind of a way of celebrating his success and sneaking in a title party without being as blatant as taking it around.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:11:37 pm
I hope all of the trophies are on the field at the end. Its kind of a way of celebrating his success and sneaking in a title party without being as blatant as taking it around.

I expect the club will do this, all the trophies on podiums and the CL and PL right at the front.
Spent the day reading articles and watching the videos with not gonna lie a few tears.

Danke boss and all the best

 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :scarf



I dont have a lot to say other than I love Jurgen, Im not ready for him to leave so its gonna be really hard on Sunday. Ive loved every minute of his time here and Im gonna miss him like crazy.

Thank you boss. I hope you go and enjoy the rest of your life with your family, do all the stuff outside of football that you want and YNWA.
Because of everything he's been to us I simply wish him happiness.

A good man. Clearly.

Danke Jurgen YNWA  :(
Bottom lips been going all day as I watch the tributes, memorable games etc. Thank you Jurgen for, like the city of Liverpool and it's inhabitantsm being unapologetically who you are.
I really need to stop watching all these tributes.

Its like when my parrot died and I watched all the old videos on my phone. Only difference is Jurgen never called me a c*nt.
I would put Klopps peak Liverpool side up against anybody. We were that good. Speaking with people i met over the years, they said it was some of the best football they had ever seen. For sure one of footballs great sides, deffo in the pantheon.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
I hope, on the lap of honour, he walks around with the PL Trophy, its the only untainted one that has been won since Leicester won it, so he deserves to parade it.
I think it would be fitting for all those trophies he won to be on the lap of honour.

It would be funny Klopp doing the lap of honour with the PL trophy because it would probably get more press than the 115* doing their lap of dishonour if they lift this year's title.
Part of me feels kind of guilty because my interest in football has dipped massively and it will more so when hes gone

Theres so much wrong in the English game in particular at the moment and were losing (born in 92) the most influential manager whilst Ive been alive and a fantastic human being

Its just hard to get excited about the new manager and team, whoever its involved.
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm


Its just hard to get excited about the new manager and team, whoever its involved.

It will build again.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
I really need to stop watching all these tributes.

Its like when my parrot died and I watched all the old videos on my phone. Only difference is Jurgen never called me a c*nt.

wait a second ....doesn't that mean you called your parrot a c*nt, first?  ;D
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
I really need to stop watching all these tributes.

Its like when my parrot died and I watched all the old videos on my phone. Only difference is Jurgen never called me a c*nt.

;D
Might sound controversial but Sunday should be a joyous occasion.

Jurgen despite all the odds being stacked against him, despite large sections of the media being against him, despite being in probably the toughest profession in the world. Jurgen came, he saw and he well and truly conquered.

He has delivered some of the highlights of our incredible history. Above all though he is leaving on his terms. The sadness will come on Monday.

Sunday will be about soaking in every moment of his last game. Enjoying every moment of the farewell of one of our true greats. Above all telling Jurgen how glad we are that he is and always will be a Red.
I'd be surprised if anyone's expecting a wake on Sunday! Of course it will be a celebration. Why wouldn't it be? We're saying goodbye to one of the greatest managers to grace the game. It's our chance to say thank you.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
I really need to stop watching all these tributes.

Its like when my parrot died and I watched all the old videos on my phone. Only difference is Jurgen never called me a c*nt.

Did the parrot answer to the name of Chanel? ;D
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
Might sound controversial but Sunday should be a joyous occasion.

Jurgen despite all the odds being stacked against him, despite large sections of the media being against him, despite being in probably the toughest profession in the world. Jurgen came, he saw and he well and truly conquered.

He has delivered some of the highlights of our incredible history. Above all though he is leaving on his terms. The sadness will come on Monday.

Sunday will be about soaking in every moment of his last game. Enjoying every moment of the farewell of one of our true greats. Above all telling Jurgen how glad we are that he is and always will be a Red.

Yep. Its going to be emotional and we should celebrate in our own way. Im gunna cry like a baby very happily. it's going to be a good day.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
I'd be surprised if anyone's expecting a wake on Sunday! Of course it will be a celebration. Why wouldn't it be? We're saying goodbye to one of the greatest managers to grace the game. It's our chance to say thank you.

The point is that is what we should be focussing on. Sunday should be about celebrating Klopp. A manager leaving before he is pushed is an incredibly rare occurrence.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:53 pm
I wonder when he will make his first appearance in the away end? Maybe a CL game next season.

Were bound to be in the same group as Leverkusen.
Really genuinely love the man, I was so happy when joined and been grateful he was Liverpool FC's manager for as long as he was along with everything he gave...and he really did give absolutely everything! I'm also grateful that I can be at Anfield on Sunday too, although I'm likely to be blubbering like Gazza in that Walkers ad....But seriously, hopefully he goes out with a fine win and a bang - it would be so fitting after all of the explosive moments he's been at the centre of orchestrating.

All the very best of luck to Pete, Pep, John, Vitor & Andreas and all the rest of the crew Jurgen assembled - a truly world class backroom team (I presume Mona is leaving too?); thanks to them for everything also.

Go and have that long rest you need and deserve Jurgen, I'm sure I'll think often of these years for the rest of my days - what a ride it 's been!
You know, looking back. That side where we had Mane, Firmino and Salah as the front 3 with the workhorse midfield and the flying wingbacks is a set up I've never seen before or repeated.

How difficult is it to have a number 9 more interested in feeding the wide forwards who have such a ridiculous finishing ability. Alongside that a midfield that will chase everything, the highest assist making fullbacks you've ever seen, an unpassable centre backs and one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

We were lucky. The club were lucky. Klopp was lucky.

Jurgen plus that set up broke the mould.

How can you ever recreate this again.

You need an assist machine number 9. You need clinical wide forwards. You need marathon midfielders, you need assist king fullbacks, you need colossal centre backs and you need the best keeper going.

It's not fair to ask anyone to repeat that. Not even Klopp himself. Firmino was a key component that's so hard to replicate.

What a wonderful team.

Give the new fellas time.
What a ride.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
What a ride.

Virgil Van Dijk, Blackpool, July 2017?
Ive been lurking around here for a couple of years or more, but tonight I felt compelled to post for the first time.

Not from the city, but been a fan since being a daft, very young kid in the mid-Paisley reign and always found ways to go to the match now and again every season, somehow :)  But since 2011 Ive been sharing a pass with a good mate of mine from Liverpool, which has coincided, fortunately, with the Jurgen times

This man has brought me, and all of us, hope, joy and yes, some pain, thats honestly taken me to levels of emotion, through victory and defeat, that I cant recall before as a fan. I went to the Spurs game with the wife and thats the first weve done together in 14 years of marriage. She doesnt give a shiny shite about football, but by god does she love Klopp, mainly by proxy, and she was in tears during YNWA, knowing that was the last time, and the first, wed together see him manage a Reds team live.

Been watching the interviews from the last few days tonight and theres a terribly looming finality to it all, but also a massive sense of gratitude. Gratitude for this incredible man who has given us the most exhilarating football weve seen at times for decades. At our peak, under him, we were the best team on the planet. He stood up against the robotic corruption of Abu Dhabi, and for that Ill always be grateful, despite not ending up with the no of titles his brilliance deserved. In short, hes just a fucking brilliant human being and somebody I think wed all love to go for a beer with and have on speed dial when the shit hits the fan. Humble, funny and wise. Qualities wed all do well to absorb. An absolutely magnificent bloke.


Just one more thing. Obviously my last post it sounds like I'm saying Jurgen was lucky to have had such a unique squad which he was. But, it was also such an opportunity for the players to have that situation with him in charge.

The belief he created.

Best way I can explain it to my son is that it really didn't matter who the opposition was. That goal for Mane against Bayern, that Barca tie against Messi. He made players believe. He made fringe players believe and succeed.
Quote from: Whitecaps on Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm
Ive been lurking around here for a couple of years or more, but tonight I felt compelled to post for the first time.

Not from the city, but been a fan since being a daft, very young kid in the mid-Paisley reign and always found ways to go to the match now and again every season, somehow :)  But since 2011 Ive been sharing a pass with a good mate of mine from Liverpool, which has coincided, fortunately, with the Jurgen times

This man has brought me, and all of us, hope, joy and yes, some pain, thats honestly taken me to levels of emotion, through victory and defeat, that I cant recall before as a fan. I went to the Spurs game with the wife and thats the first weve done together in 14 years of marriage. She doesnt give a shiny shite about football, but by god does she love Klopp, mainly by proxy, and she was in tears during YNWA, knowing that was the last time, and the first, wed together see him manage a Reds team live.

Been watching the interviews from the last few days tonight and theres a terribly looming finality to it all, but also a massive sense of gratitude. Gratitude for this incredible man who has given us the most exhilarating football weve seen at times for decades. At our peak, under him, we were the best team on the planet. He stood up against the robotic corruption of Abu Dhabi, and for that Ill always be grateful, despite not ending up with the no of titles his brilliance deserved. In short, hes just a fucking brilliant human being and somebody I think wed all love to go for a beer with and have on speed dial when the shit hits the fan. Humble, funny and wise. Qualities wed all do well to absorb. An absolutely magnificent bloke.

Class post.  Welcome.
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 03:28:19 pm
Its a disconcerting feeling thinking of life without Klopp at the helm. Nobody is bigger than the club, but this really is the end of an era. Well move forward, but right now, I dont really want to. How do you improve on Klopp, as a manager, and a person? You cant.

Yeah, I feel the same way. Just watched a couple of videos with him and bits of his final presser.

I have thought this before but he really is one of the best communicators in football, maybe the best I have ever seen. In his second language, he gets across far more, with more depth, better feeling and with a sharper sense for what matters, than anyone who speaks English natively in the game.

Hard to say Auf Wiedersehn but also must be said: thank you so much for the 9 years boss - you've been grand.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Yeah, I feel the same way. Just watched a couple of videos with him and bits of his final presser.

I have thought this before but he really is one of the best communicators in football, maybe the best I have ever seen. In his second language, he gets across far more, with more depth, better feeling and with a sharper sense for what matters, than anyone who speaks English natively in the game.

Hard to say Auf Wiedersehn but also must be said: thank you so much for the 9 years boss - you've been grand.

People try and pretend they are clever. People try and say the right thing.

Klopp just tasks common sense.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm
People try and pretend they are clever. People try and say the right thing.

Klopp just tasks common sense.

Physician, heel thy self.
