Feels very real now. Obviously sad to see him go, but we've reached the end of a cycle and it's best to see him go on his own terms. It's almost a perfect end, would have been nice to win another trophy, but it all just came to a head a bit early. It's almost like he's literally run out of fuel and has been running on the fumes over the past month or so. You can clearly see the lights have dimmed a little. He's lost that sparkle. Running this team and achieving what he did would suck the life force out of anyone.



What can you say about his tenure? Pure class, inspiration, excitement, achievement. Won, and won in the right way. A gentleman and a fierce leader when it was called for. Pretty much the perfect manager in many ways, and certainly the perfect man for Liverpool.



There was a period where we were genuinely unbeatable. The best side on the planet and one of the best sides there will ever be. Won the lot and goes down in history as one of the greats.



Thanks Jurgen.