Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 04:45:12 pm »
Offline DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 04:47:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:26:32 pm
'More than a manager  the definitive history of Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool' - by Paul Joyce:-

Leader, legend, hugger the German delivered trophies but also inspired murals, hero worship and even had a pub named after him. He didnt just reawaken a club  he created a movement

www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-manager-definitive-history-jd9hgj50p - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/SfnWv



That's a lovely piece, so much better than the shitty one in the Guardian by Saccharine Nakrani
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 06:18:42 pm »
 :'(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qY23DMPzmho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qY23DMPzmho</a>
:D

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 06:20:15 pm »
https://twitter.com/CraigEvans_LFC/status/1791132512665616651

Quote
Our last staff photograph with Jurgen and his winning silverware taken at Anfield this week. Proud and privileged to have been here throughout his whole tenure. #DankeJurgen
Offline kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 06:38:54 pm »
what do people think of redmen tv charging people to watch a jurgen interview ?
Offline kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 06:42:28 pm »
Feels very real now. Obviously sad to see him go, but we've reached the end of a cycle and it's best to see him go on his own terms. It's almost a perfect end, would have been nice to win another trophy, but it all just came to a head a bit early. It's almost like he's literally run out of fuel and has been running on the fumes over the past month or so. You can clearly see the lights have dimmed a little. He's lost that sparkle. Running this team and achieving what he did would suck the life force out of anyone.

What can you say about his tenure? Pure class, inspiration, excitement, achievement. Won, and won in the right way. A gentleman and a fierce leader when it was called for. Pretty much the perfect manager in many ways, and certainly the perfect man for Liverpool.

There was a period where we were genuinely unbeatable. The best side on the planet and one of the best sides there will ever be. Won the lot and goes down in history as one of the greats.

Thanks Jurgen.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 06:43:03 pm »
thanks for posting the link to the free times article
Online oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 06:44:03 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:38:54 pm
what do people think of redmen tv charging people to watch a jurgen interview ?

I think you should probably find another thread for that discussion, mate - and not fuck this one up.
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 10:24:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/292ALpy7oFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/292ALpy7oFg</a>

Sasha Goryunov smashing it when talking about Klopp (from 38 minutes).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 10:51:46 pm »
Managed to not think too much about it the last few months but boy has it hit home badly this week.

Going to be incredibly hard to watch great man say farewell.
Offline LFCEmpire

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 11:01:27 pm »
Its wonderful to get to say farewell to legend like Klopp on good terms. Football today is a cesspit, remember how Wenger was nearly booed out of the Emirates.

Im so glad Jürgen is a red!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 11:02:42 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:51:46 pm
Managed to not think too much about it the last few months but boy has it hit home badly this week.

Going to be incredibly hard to watch great man say farewell.

I'm the same & I pretty much switched off all emotions after going out of Europe (was the one I really wanted this year), games aside I am still not watching or reading anything.

I will catch up the next time we're top of the league  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 11:12:18 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 09:14:25 am
I would simply like to shake his hand, look into his eyes and say 'thank you'
This..
Online Gifted Right Foot

  
  
  
  
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 11:35:34 pm »
It's really hit me the last day or so.  I'm not ready. 
