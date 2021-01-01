« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1020572 times)

Offline SuperStevieNicol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 10:53:46 am »
I'm emotional already but also comfortably accepting that we had the best of him in every sense. I would put him on a par with Fergie for his overall influence and status at a club. I've been going to Anfield for over 35 years and he's given me some of the greatest days and nights I have ever experienced and managed to secure some of the best players to ever play for our club. Legend isn't enough.
Logged
JFT97

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:44:08 am
:D

Something about living on Merseyside really appeals to the better halves of our great managers. Montse could have moved to Madrid or the Amalfi coast with Rafa and said 'Nah, you're grand, I'll stay here'.

They get a view of North Wales, who could leave that behind

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,028
  • Truthiness
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 11:11:28 am »
You can tell that despite the smiles he's still absolutely steaming about the Rodri handball against Everton.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 11:19:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:11:28 am
You can tell that despite the smiles he's still absolutely steaming about the Rodri handball against Everton.

 ;D  Hes not alone on that one.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 11:24:14 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:47:11 am
Fucking hell, 9 years??? What the hell man...

Always knew Samie was a wrong un.

Quote from: Samie on October  4, 2015, 06:41:03 pm
I'd be ecstatic with both but I'd like Ancelotti. 

Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,312
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 11:35:20 am »
Hes definitely made football on a whole just about palatable for me to be interested still. Hes made me be able to accept the farce that is Man City as a gross machine to fight against. Even when we lost out to them. In fact, that club have made me more proud of him than I already can be for what hes been up against in them. With him gone, thats all going to go Im afraid. Citys destruction of the game will become even more apparent. Its going to be so sterile, Citys ultimate aim. No next manager, however successful, will be able to match the moral and social stance that he brought to the club and the fight against all the shit that surrounds it.

I feel like this is the end for me, because without him, theres not a lot i still like about this game of ours.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:42 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,320
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323318.0

Memories.

Now it has come to an end.

All of those advocating for Ancelloti, a top manager by the way, would have been shocked and dismayed to see him at Goodison.  ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,250
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 12:26:32 pm »

'More than a manager  the definitive history of Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool' - by Paul Joyce:-

Leader, legend, hugger the German delivered trophies but also inspired murals, hero worship and even had a pub named after him. He didnt just reawaken a club  he created a movement

www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-manager-definitive-history-jd9hgj50p - or in full & free, here: https://archive.ph/SfnWv


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,085
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 03:33:11 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1790662916674351196

Quote
Our official beer partner @Carlsberg will be auctioning 491 bottles of Believers Brew, one for each competitive game Jürgen Klopp oversaw as the Reds boss!

All proceeds will be donated to @LFCFoundation to be used to fund programmes for over-18s only



Video
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1790660954193121350
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,948
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:19:36 am
;D  Hes not alone on that one.

Tierney and Kavanagh. No surprise it wasn't given.
Bent as always.
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 05:56:07 pm »
What a fucking man.

Will be gutting to see him go
Logged
YNWA

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 08:36:20 pm »
We should celebrate it happened.

What he achieved with the circumstances is a miracle.

He is only a human and needs rest. We were blessed and I am sure he will stay close to the club forever.

For me he is the best manager ever.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 09:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:58:21 am
They get a view of North Wales, who could leave that behind



Is that an old fa cup they're growing flowers in?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,222
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Just watching the interview with TAW on you tube, its obvious from the first few minutes he just wants a life outside of football now. He just wants to be normal and spend his money.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:11:29 pm
Just watching the interview with TAW on you tube, its obvious from the first few minutes he just wants a life outside of football now. He just wants to be normal and spend his money.

And i hope he enjoys every minute of it. He's earned the right to do as he pleases.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,222
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:14:31 pm
And i hope he enjoys every minute of it. He's earned the right to do as he pleases.

Hope so too, well earned.

He's got no time for crying faced c*nts neither, so he'd hate a lot of posters on here ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,295
  • JFT96.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 10:21:24 pm »
It won't feel real until Slot takes over but it'll be hard to ever feel the same way about a manager than I do about Klopp. I'm still gutted beyond belief he's going but I hope our paths will cross one day again, even if in a non-footballing role that doesn't involve much other than offering an opinion on a player or whatever else. He's transformed us beyond belief and he deserves to spend his money and live his life with his family without the stress of what the job does.

Thanks again Jurgen lad. You were everything we hoped you'd be and more.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 10:33:52 pm »
slot beating 7 up is top of my bucket list for next season
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,128
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 11:00:24 pm »
When he came to us, Davek, that rancid, bitter twaygat on Grand Old Scream, called Jurgen, "The Cliff Barnes of football" . Well, Davek, I will take great pleasure in knowing that you booted doors in your house and threw cups at walls when "Cliff goosed Sue Ellen" .
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 11:13:16 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 11:00:24 pm
When he came to us, Davek, that rancid, bitter twaygat on Grand Old Scream, called Jurgen, "The Cliff Barnes of football" . Well, Davek, I will take great pleasure in knowing that you booted doors in your house and threw cups at walls when "Cliff goosed Sue Ellen" .
:lmao :champ
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,128
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 11:16:53 pm »
It's been boss hanging flags from windows in May and clocking the gurning blue grids muttering "Red Sh#te" under their breath.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 