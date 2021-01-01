Hes definitely made football on a whole just about palatable for me to be interested still. Hes made me be able to accept the farce that is Man City as a gross machine to fight against. Even when we lost out to them. In fact, that club have made me more proud of him than I already can be for what hes been up against in them. With him gone, thats all going to go Im afraid. Citys destruction of the game will become even more apparent. Its going to be so sterile, Citys ultimate aim. No next manager, however successful, will be able to match the moral and social stance that he brought to the club and the fight against all the shit that surrounds it.



I feel like this is the end for me, because without him, theres not a lot i still like about this game of ours.