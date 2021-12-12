« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Andar

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11480 on: Today at 03:14:15 pm
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11481 on: Today at 03:40:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:57:21 pm
You have to thank Ulla as well as she told him to turn down United and come to Liverpool instead! 😂

She's deffo an honourary Scouser too.

Must be hard for her, as I was told a couple of weeks ago that she still doesn't want to leave.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11482 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm
Away fans goodbye.  :(

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1790129829284577713

He's going to be in tears on Sunday. This will be harder for him than leaving Dortmund was.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11483 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm
I am sending the missus out with the kids next Sunday so I can cry like a little baby in peace.
jillcwhomever

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11484 on: Today at 04:36:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:40:38 pm
She's deffo an honourary Scouser too.

Must be hard for her, as I was told a couple of weeks ago that she still doesn't want to leave.

It will be cool to see them come back and watch a game or two.  :D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11485 on: Today at 05:15:51 pm
Tickets for the farewell event selling to STH and members with 13+ games
SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11486 on: Today at 05:24:25 pm
everyone's forgetting how he blatantly lied to us on Day 1.


"normal one"? my arse.

more accurate if he'd said "I'm the unbelievable one".  but of course he never would say that, nor does he think it for a second.  which makes him even more admirable.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11487 on: Today at 05:40:40 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 09:29:41 am
The KOP doing a mosaic or anything on Sunday?

Yes, it's being laid out on Saturday morning
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11488 on: Today at 05:42:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:40:40 pm
Yes, it's being laid out on Saturday morning

Fuck You Tierney, You Baldy Cheating c*nt?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11489 on: Today at 05:45:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:42:11 pm
Fuck You Tierney, You Baldy Cheating c*nt?

I think it's directed at PGMOL as a whole rather than just one single cog in the wheel

"Fuck you PGMOL, you bunch of baldy cheating c*nts"
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11490 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:45:03 pm
I think it's directed at PGMOL as a whole rather than just one single cog in the wheel

"Fuck you PGMOL, you bunch of baldy cheating c*nts"

;D
DangerScouse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11491 on: Today at 06:27:56 pm
smicer07

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11492 on: Today at 06:38:36 pm
SerbianScouser

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11493 on: Today at 06:39:28 pm
KINELL Jurgen FFS
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11494 on: Today at 06:44:22 pm
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11495 on: Today at 06:51:24 pm
Am I being cynical thinking that is something commercial? Hes got a LFC scarf on like, not sure if hed just randomly be wearing a footy scarf like that  ;D

Regardless, this week is about Kloppo.
Sod the actual football.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11496 on: Today at 07:25:21 pm
It'll be for the doc I'm sure.

However, I bet it didn't take him much convincing
It would have meant a lot to him to be stood there in silence and rememberong the special nights.
disgraced cake

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11497 on: Today at 07:53:08 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if it was some sort of goodbye video. Good job we don't have a big screen to play it on like they did when he left Dortmund, it'll already be too emotional  ;D
oojason

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11498 on: Today at 08:59:43 pm

'Emotional afternoon at Anfield today. Jurgen doing what Jurgen does. A staff event for us to thank him with a team photo and Q&A - and Jurgen somehow turns it into an event to thank all club staff from him. What an amazing human being. 🙌' - https://twitter.com/CraigEvans_LFC/status/1790465015910146449








Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11499 on: Today at 09:02:03 pm
exiledintheUSA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11500 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm
Dusty in here tonight.
bird_lfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11501 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm
mattD

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11502 on: Today at 10:20:40 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:14:15 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323318.0

Memories.

Now it has come to an end.

Ah the memories. Never known excitement like it as a football fan.

It panned out exactly how we dreamed. Exactly how many of us dreamed even in the years he was managing Dortmund. And to this day I still can't believe Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool manager, our living legend. A great manager and an even greater man, he is the true spiritual successor to Shankly.

So how do we cope when we all fall back to earth?
So Howard Philips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11503 on: Today at 10:43:05 pm
He looks a lot more relaxed and Im sure a few months out of the pressure cooker will do him a world of good.

I can only wish him all the best and thank him from the bottom of my heart for the memories.
jillcwhomever

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11504 on: Today at 10:43:14 pm
Ah man.  :'(
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11505 on: Today at 10:48:10 pm
DangerScouse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11506 on: Today at 10:56:34 pm
Has hit me properly what it'll be like in the ground. Will be surreal.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11507 on: Today at 11:01:01 pm
Never leave Jurgen! (I know he's leaving but that's how I felt throughout his time here).

Legend!
