Memories.



Now it has come to an end.



Ah the memories. Never known excitement like it as a football fan.It panned out exactly how we dreamed. Exactly how many of us dreamed even in the years he was managing Dortmund. And to this day I still can't believe Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool manager, our living legend. A great manager and an even greater man, he is the true spiritual successor to Shankly.So how do we cope when we all fall back to earth?