I was 9.





Far be it from me to assume you were born in 66, but if you were then you were 7 or 8 depending on birthday! I know this as a fact cos A) Maths and B) the '74 cupfinal was the first match I attended, age 7, born in 66. Had no idea of Shanks true import of course nor that I was witnessing history. I just remember falling in love. 50 years.And now... dunno. I have feelings of disconection for same reasons many others do and was fast falling away from it until Jurgen arrived and everything changed and the love was rekindled. I'm one of those who may well walk away now too, we'll see, I'm not committing to anything rashly but my emotional energy may need to be spent elsewhere for what's remaining of life.Jurgen Klopp. Wow. No words really but I fear there may be tears next Sunday at mine - was close last night at end of match. Thanks for the memories Jurgen, for your boundless (as was) energy and for giving me (many of us) some of my best ever football experiences. Oh, and for restoring some kinda faith in humanity. If ever a guy needed and deserved a break it's you, and I'm glad you had the awareness to stop now before it takes too much from you. You created an unforgettable, joyous, absolute riot of a football team who were in the conversation for the best side on the planet for 2.5 years or so at one pointDanke, danke, danke.