Im going to find it really difficult to cope next season knowing Jurgen wont be here anymore, ever since he broke the news its been difficult just trying to process it all, Im one of those people who find it really difficult to get over things quickly or come to terms with things.
I wish him all the best and respect his decision as we can clearly see he cant go on anymore its taken too much out of him. I knew the day would come one day but I was prepared thinking he would see his contract out but its come sooner that that. :'(
Thank you Jurgen for all the memories, youve given me the greatest joy of any Liverpool manager in my lifetime and I wouldnt swap you for any manager in the world in any lifetime.
