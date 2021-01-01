Im going to find it really difficult to cope next season knowing Jurgen wont be here anymore, ever since he broke the news its been difficult just trying to process it all, Im one of those people who find it really difficult to get over things quickly or come to terms with things.I wish him all the best and respect his decision as we can clearly see he cant go on anymore its taken too much out of him. I knew the day would come one day but I was prepared thinking he would see his contract out but its come sooner that that. :'(Thank you Jurgen for all the memories, youve given me the greatest joy of any Liverpool manager in my lifetime and I wouldnt swap you for any manager in the world in any lifetime.There are places I'll rememberAll my life, though some have changed.Some forever, not for better;Some have gone and some remain.All these places had their momentsWith lovers and friends I still can recall.Some are dead and some are living,In my life I've loved them all.But of all these friends and loversThere is no one compares with you.And these mem'ries lose their meaningWhen I think of love as something new.Tho' I know I'll never lose affectionFor people and things that went before,I know I'll often stop and think about them,In my life I love you more.Tho' I know I'll never lose affectionFor people and things that went before,I know I'll often stop and think about them,In my life I love you more.In my life I love you more.