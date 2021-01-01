« previous next »
It's going to be emotional.

I am that way already.  :-[
Some away game as the last in his tenure, that.

All starting to feel a bit too real now. Straight to bed after the game. How some people have it in them to lose their heads over dead rubbers when were losing an all time great Ill never know.

What a bloke.
The greatest manager we could potentially ever see. Ill miss him.
Some away game as the last in his tenure, that.

All starting to feel a bit too real now. Straight to bed after the game. How some people have it in them to lose their heads over dead rubbers when were losing an all time great Ill never know.

What a bloke.

only time will tell what happens next which is why we all love sport so much
Its getting all too real now.
What a bloody man where really going to miss him  :( :( :(
 😭
Im going to find it really difficult to cope next season knowing Jurgen wont be here anymore, ever since he broke the news its been difficult just trying to process it all, Im one of those people who find it really difficult to get over things quickly or come to terms with things.  :(
I wish him all the best and respect his decision as we can clearly see he cant go on anymore its taken too much out of him. I knew the day would come one day but I was prepared thinking he would see his contract out but its come sooner that that.  :'(

Thank you Jurgen for all the memories, youve given me the greatest joy of any Liverpool manager in my lifetime and I wouldnt swap you for any manager in the world in any lifetime.


There are places I'll remember
All my life, though some have changed.
Some forever, not for better;
Some have gone and some remain.

All these places had their moments
With lovers and friends I still can recall.
Some are dead and some are living,
In my life I've loved them all.

But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you.
And these mem'ries lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new.

Tho' I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before,
I know I'll often stop and think about them,
In my life I love you more.

Tho' I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before,
I know I'll often stop and think about them,
In my life I love you more.

In my life I love you more.



The greatest manager we could potentially ever see. Ill miss him.

You forgetting Shanks and Bob?

I'm going to miss the man, but the club moves on.
You forgetting Shanks and Bob?

I'm going to miss the man, but the club moves on.

Yeah it always does.

I loved Rafa too. My eldest's middle name is Rafael.

But new ones come in, the club remains.
You forgetting Shanks and Bob?

I'm going to miss the man, but the club moves on.

I am guessing he's talking about in the future rather than the past.
The KOP doing a mosaic or anything on Sunday?
Going to be heavy this on Sunday.
I am guessing he's talking about in the future rather than the past.

Reading the words "ever see" is past and future for me.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:26:14 am
Yeah it always does.

I loved Rafa too. My eldest's middle name is Rafael.

But new ones come in, the club remains.

One of our kids lads got Shankly as a middle name and his daughter got Paisley as a first name ;D

No-one ever expected an average player (his own words) at Mainz to become one of the best managers in the world, so we have no idea where Slot will end up. Be fun finding out.
Going to be heavy this on Sunday.

It is.

I was at Bobs last home game and also Rushies - hate saying goodbye to our greats.
Reading the words "ever see" is past and future for me.

One of our kids lads got Shankly as a middle name and his daughter got Paisley as a first name ;D

No-one ever expected an average player (his own words) at Mainz to become one of the best managers in the world, so we have no idea where Slot will end up. Be fun finding out.

Thats the spirit Rob. Some optimism for the future rather than those wallowing in gloom, despair and despondency and wanting to get rid of the whole squad and sell Becker to Bayern because hes got a Germanic name.
Thats the spirit Rob. Some optimism for the future rather than those wallowing in gloom, despair and despondency and wanting to get rid of the whole squad and sell Becker to Bayern because hes got a Germanic name.

Like me, you've seen Shanks leave and Bob leave and we know its not the end of the world.
A real fucking shame we didn't have the fairytale ending this great man deserved.
Like me, you've seen Shanks leave and Bob leave and we know its not the end of the world.

what age were you when you saw Shanks leave ???
A real fucking shame we didn't have the fairytale ending this great man deserved.

Yeah it was, but at least he finished off with another trophy.
what age were you when you saw Shanks leave ???

I was 9.

Used to do Karate in the Vernon Sangster as a kid with my Dad and typically, one of the times I wasn't there, cos my dickhead dad didn't take me, Shanks came in to watch the training :butt
Like me, you've seen Shanks leave and Bob leave and we know its not the end of the world.

I was at Wembley for the Charity Shield in 1974 when Bob lead the players out.

That brawl was a baptism of fire for him. ;D
The future is for another day.

Even before day 1, tracking his plane to the UK (it was the number 1 plane viewed on the planet and crashed the website). Watching a mercedes mini bus parked up at Liverpool airport like it was a royal coronation.

Doubters to believers and beyond. Memories of days and nights that will be told for generations to come. He has changed every single facet of this club from the second he joined that will be spoken about in the same way the boot room was, the same way the This is Anfield sign, the same way changing our kit to all red.

To boil it down to even 100 moments would be like trying to pick between a favourite son/daughter. Every single moment was special.

Thanking him would never be enough. He has been so so special and a once in a generation manager.
I was 9.

Used to do Karate in the Vernon Sangster as a kid with my Dad and typically, one of the times I wasn't there, cos my dickhead dad didn't take me, Shanks came in to watch the training :butt

I was 2 so remember fuck all  :lmao
