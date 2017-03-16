« previous next »
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 04:16:57 pm
How about you look one post above yours mate.  ;D
mullyred94

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 04:21:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  9, 2024, 04:16:57 pm
How about you look one post above yours mate.  ;D

Ahhhhh my bad  ;D

Wasn't it initially planned to be top bus parade?

Is that still going to go on for the League Cup win?

Still think Klopp deserves that also, unless he is the one that was against it?
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 04:23:15 pm
Bus parade is not going to happen I think.  Too late to plan one anyway now.
mullyred94

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 04:31:11 pm
Shame mate, he deserves one.

Hopefully he'll enjoy that night  :D
Draex

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 04:32:44 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on May  9, 2024, 04:31:11 pm
Shame mate, he deserves one.

Hopefully he'll enjoy that night  :D

Klopp got the best parade, the true Liverpool style one after we lost the champions league and did the other trophies. That was peak Liverpool as a city showing Klopp what it's all about, natural and not forced.
mullyred94

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 04:39:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on May  9, 2024, 04:32:44 pm
Klopp got the best parade, the true Liverpool style one after we lost the champions league and did the other trophies. That was peak Liverpool as a city showing Klopp what it's all about, natural and not forced.

No doubt, but it was on at one stage or am I remember things wrong?

I swear after the league cup was planned to have an open bus end of the season.

EDIT: legit just got a notification with the headline "  Liverpool confirm details of special farewell for Klopp after parade plans were shelved "

spooky haha
A-Bomb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 05:02:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  9, 2024, 04:12:26 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1788584828331323899



Missed the registrations - but i'm going to the Redmen TV event next Sat at Taggys
rafathegaffa83

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 05:11:28 pm
anfieldpurch

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 05:29:20 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on May  9, 2024, 05:02:12 pm
Missed the registrations - but i'm going to the Redmen TV event next Sat at Taggys
You can register interest up until Monday?
Tonyh8su

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 06:13:31 pm
Quote from: stockdam on May  8, 2024, 07:16:51 pm

Consider yourself lucky to have a ticket for his last match with us even though it will be tough.

Hope you are doing ok and ask for help when you are feeling down. I know this sounds crass but there are people who you are making an impact on.

I'm a ST holder.

I don't understand the last piece in bold.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
May 9, 2024, 06:27:16 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on May  9, 2024, 06:13:31 pm
I'm a ST holder.

I don't understand the last piece in bold.

Id guess it means that by sharing what you have been through and are going through you are helping people without even knowing it.

And if that isnt what it means - then its still true! Brave of you to share what you share Tony and I hope you are doing better, the last match with Kloppo will be tough of course, but lean on others and keep the many wonderful memories hes created close!
Stevo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:00:19 am
Peter McDowell and John Bishop? Thats what 9 years of service and a load of trophies gets you? Fuck.
A Red Abroad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm
Love this!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hil-Lw5ErL0
No666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:42:33 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May  8, 2024, 09:19:34 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw?si=ES2WNF0X9Qh6MIyx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw?si=ES2WNF0X9Qh6MIyx</a>

I'm not even remotely ready for him to leave. Probably going to cry all day for the Wolves game.
Bugger. It's dusty in here.
So Howard Philips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:46:00 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 08:00:19 am
Peter McDowell and John Bishop? Thats what 9 years of service and a load of trophies gets you? Fuck.

A sight better than Carra and Neville. ;D
slaphead

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
Getting a bit real now isn't it.
A Red Abroad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:59:53 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:42:33 pm
Bugger. It's dusty in here.
Yeah, I think my missus has been chopping onions here.
lfc_col

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:08:57 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
Getting a bit real now isn't it.

Very unfortunately  :'(
LFCEmpire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm
Love this!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hil-Lw5ErL0

Fantastic that. Im going to be left in tatters.
Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:42:29 am
There's going to be a Klopp farewell party in Sefton Park, according to the Echo

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/send-klopp-style-huge-farewell-29147801
farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 01:02:50 am
Awesome piece!
AmanShah21

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 06:22:27 am
Fuck me I am not ready for this at all! Even with months to digest it, still feels so hard to come to terms with it.

I still remember when he joined and how awful and hopeless we were. The squad had little to inspire and the football was dogshit. He took that motley crew to a european final before he could even sign anyone. He genuinely made us dream and then got us to those dreams. He deserved much much more and I hope the foundations he has laid for his successor are made good use of. I shudder to think if we become aimless again which is so easy given the absolute personality and leader we are about to lose.

Danke Jurgen! Hope you find everything you are looking for and enjoy every minute of the rest of your life even more than the joy you have given the millions of us.
