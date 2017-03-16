Fuck me I am not ready for this at all! Even with months to digest it, still feels so hard to come to terms with it.



I still remember when he joined and how awful and hopeless we were. The squad had little to inspire and the football was dogshit. He took that motley crew to a european final before he could even sign anyone. He genuinely made us dream and then got us to those dreams. He deserved much much more and I hope the foundations he has laid for his successor are made good use of. I shudder to think if we become aimless again which is so easy given the absolute personality and leader we are about to lose.



Danke Jurgen! Hope you find everything you are looking for and enjoy every minute of the rest of your life even more than the joy you have given the millions of us.