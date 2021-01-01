« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11360 on: Yesterday at 01:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Henderson in a reduced role would have certainly helped this season, it would have helped the transition from old to new midfield and for all his faults he had incredible standards and leadership. I personally think we've missed this year, similar with Milner, the leadership group has changed but not for the better.

Just curious about this statement.  Without actually being a part of the group of players, how can you actually measure this?  What are you seeing that makes you make that statement? 
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11361 on: Yesterday at 01:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Henderson in a reduced role would have certainly helped this season, it would have helped the transition from old to new midfield and for all his faults he had incredible standards and leadership. I personally think we've missed this year, similar with Milner, the leadership group has changed but not for the better.
Disagree, Hendo has already admitted what he was/is like when he's on the bench and had he found himself reduced to just a squad role I don't think he would've offered the leadership we needed as he would be too preoccupied with himself. Everthing he has done this season has confirmed that it was the right decision one that he drove not to forget).

Milner however did show that he was capable of driving standards whilst not in the team its a shame we lost him but we can't complain about the squad aging then complain when we let players go.
Online Draex

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11362 on: Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:01:02 pm
Just curious about this statement.  Without actually being a part of the group of players, how can you actually measure this?  What are you seeing that makes you make that statement?

I realise that you can get many different types of leaders and I don't think you can measure it, it's just my opinion based on a few factors i.e. How poorly we start games (lack of concentration/intensity, sloppiness,) and how we let complacency come into our game through switching off.

Van Dijk and Trent are very different players/personalities to Henderson and Milner as captain and vice captain.

Van Dijk for example is one of the greatest defenders to grace the premierleague and he has an aura of invincibility but also very laid back and boardering arrogant and the byproduct of that is if he has an off game the team drops with him.

Trent is a bit like Van Dijk, incredible player but for some time he has pretty much given up defending and I don't think that's a good look for someone in such a senior position, what sort of message does that send to the team?

Henderson wasn't the best player, he hard to work hard for everything and it always felt to me he always demanded everyone to give 110%, he was always barking at everyone all game, other people might say that it was annoying but for me you need that to keep everyone focused especially when the game can be too easy or percieved as too easy.

You hear a lot how Milner kept everyone in line with fines and that sort of inner team discipline, whose doing that now?

However as others have rightly pointed out before Hendo/Milner were here last season and some of the same problems were evident so I could easily be talking shit :D

My hope for Henderson was he'd be like Kehl was for Klopp at Dortmund, once his legs started to go he'd understand he'd play less but was very important off the field. Pitty Jordan had such a fragile ego and turned out to be a giant hypocritical prick.
Online KC7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11363 on: Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm »
I don't think we have a leadership vacuum.

We do have an athleticism/energy vacuum though, midfield especially, as that pressing monster hasn't been there for Jurgen's last two years.

He let (or was it the restrictions imposed upon him) the team get old and slow.

We needed an injection of legs after Paris, as that midfield was running on fumes (Hendo needed replacing there and then, his closing down numbers had been on a steady decline over two seasons, Fabinho we didn't know he was done). We did nothing that summer, bar a token Kabak-esque late loan for Melo, and with "all those leaders" (Hendo, Milner) we got overrun by teams all season. That press conference Jurgen did in the August in an attempt to allay concerns about the midfield came back to bite him. We have only marginally addressed this with mobile 8s being brought in but with Mac being asked to "do a job" in the 6 it's still a patched up job.

The one thing Jurgen needs for his intense, pressing style of play to work is athleticism and energy, something we now lack. We've been vulnerable and ropey in every game bar maybe five this season (I'm possibly being generous saying five). Conceding six in two games vs toothless United, a team that athletic teams put to the sword (as Crystal Palace did home and away), we are a flaky outfit with no defensive protection in midfield. Like last season it takes very little for the opposition to get through to our back four. Speaking of Palace, they were also unlucky not to do the double over us given how we got out of jail at their place with the soft sending off that changed that game in the last 15 minutes. We never looked like scoring, and their athletic side overpowered the midfield. First half at Anfield they again exploited the lack of athleticism in the 6, and only when Jurgen made the half time change of the 6 did our tempo increase and we then tried to recover it (for the 23rd time this season) but it wasn't to be.

Don't like to use the word overachieve because ultimately if you achieve something that means its within your grasp, however circa 80 points and a Cup is a great achievement for a team that is still a work in progress with one or two key signings short, an obvious one being a quality 6.
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11364 on: Yesterday at 03:25:03 pm »
Apologies if covered elsewhere, i did have a quick search, but are there any plans for a farewell on the last game?
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11365 on: Yesterday at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm
I realise that you can get many different types of leaders and I don't think you can measure it, it's just my opinion based on a few factors i.e. How poorly we start games (lack of concentration/intensity, sloppiness,) and how we let complacency come into our game through switching off.

Van Dijk and Trent are very different players/personalities to Henderson and Milner as captain and vice captain.

Van Dijk for example is one of the greatest defenders to grace the premierleague and he has an aura of invincibility but also very laid back and boardering arrogant and the byproduct of that is if he has an off game the team drops with him.

Trent is a bit like Van Dijk, incredible player but for some time he has pretty much given up defending and I don't think that's a good look for someone in such a senior position, what sort of message does that send to the team?

Henderson wasn't the best player, he hard to work hard for everything and it always felt to me he always demanded everyone to give 110%, he was always barking at everyone all game, other people might say that it was annoying but for me you need that to keep everyone focused especially when the game can be too easy or percieved as too easy.

You hear a lot how Milner kept everyone in line with fines and that sort of inner team discipline, whose doing that now?

However as others have rightly pointed out before Hendo/Milner were here last season and some of the same problems were evident so I could easily be talking shit :D

My hope for Henderson was he'd be like Kehl was for Klopp at Dortmund, once his legs started to go he'd understand he'd play less but was very important off the field. Pitty Jordan had such a fragile ego and turned out to be a giant hypocritical prick.

Fair enough.  I do agree with you about both Trent and Hendo. 
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11366 on: Yesterday at 03:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 03:25:03 pm
Apologies if covered elsewhere, i did have a quick search, but are there any plans for a farewell on the last game?
Nothing in terms of a parade but I'm sure there will be a presentation after the match coupled with many tears from most of us there or watching from afar!
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11367 on: Yesterday at 04:20:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1788116631987855452

Quote
I will never walk alone again in my life. ❤️

@Expedia and #LFC present a special episode of "Finding Liverpool" with Jürgen Klopp, who joins @KellyCates to look back on his epic journey
Online mullyred94

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11368 on: Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm »
ahhhhhhh starting to feel real now  :'(
Offline HullReD

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11369 on: Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm
ahhhhhhh starting to feel real now  :'(

I am still hoping a praying he turns round and says it was all a massive wind up and stays for another 5 seasons lol.....that would shut the mancs up big time haha.
Offline stockdam

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11370 on: Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:20:13 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1788116631987855452


Just listened and was about to post.......the guy is a one-off and we were (i guess still are) so lucky to have gone on his journey.

Jurgen....YNWA.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11371 on: Yesterday at 05:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:59:13 am
Henderson in a reduced role would have certainly helped this season, it would have helped the transition from old to new midfield and for all his faults he had incredible standards and leadership. I personally think we've missed this year, similar with Milner, the leadership group has changed but not for the better.

He wouldn't accept a reduced role though. Klopp basically said he's a nightmare when he's not in the team (i.e. at times last season)

His leadership would have been invaluable if he'd kept his ego at the door.
Online SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11372 on: Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:47:18 pm
He wouldn't accept a reduced role though. Klopp basically said he's a nightmare when he's not in the team (i.e. at times last season)

His leadership would have been invaluable if he'd kept his ego at the door.
never seen that mentioned before.  do you have a link?
Offline Darren G

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11373 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm
ahhhhhhh starting to feel real now  :'(

Yeah it is and speaking from a personal perspective, it's hitting way harder than I thought that it would.  Experiencing a genuinely strong sense of loss.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11374 on: Yesterday at 06:18:03 pm »
It's a bit weird for me. I'm not feeling it at all, yet. Maybe because I know his goose is cooked and he needs to get out of the game for his own sanity.

Once he's gone and there's a massive hole that no one can fill, maybe I'll really feel it then.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11375 on: Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm »
I just saw a promo apparently Sky Sports played before the match against Spurs the weekend with a string quartet playing YNWA over big moments and Jurgen quotes and Im not joking when I say its fucking broken me. I dont know how Im going to handle being in the ground on the 19th.

This man has given me everything I ever dreamed of as a Liverpool fan.

I was at my lowest during covid at the end of 2020, Id attempted suicide and was in rehab after relapsing on drugs and alcohol after previously being 7 years clean and sober. Some nights in that lonely rehab house when I was trying to fix sometimes decades-old trauma the only thing that pulled me through were watching clips of Jurgens Liverpool. We had access to a smart tv that had YouTube and is just sit there and watch them and weep. Weep like Im weeping now.

Fuck me I cannot believe this is happening.
Offline newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11376 on: Yesterday at 07:08:56 pm »
Isn't he our longest serving manager since Kenny in his first reign? 8.5 years.
Offline stockdam

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11377 on: Yesterday at 07:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm
I just saw a promo apparently Sky Sports played before the match against Spurs the weekend with a string quartet playing YNWA over big moments and Jurgen quotes and Im not joking when I say its fucking broken me. I dont know how Im going to handle being in the ground on the 19th.

This man has given me everything I ever dreamed of as a Liverpool fan.

I was at my lowest during covid at the end of 2020, Id attempted suicide and was in rehab after relapsing on drugs and alcohol after previously being 7 years clean and sober. Some nights in that lonely rehab house when I was trying to fix sometimes decades-old trauma the only thing that pulled me through were watching clips of Jurgens Liverpool. We had access to a smart tv that had YouTube and is just sit there and watch them and weep. Weep like Im weeping now.

Fuck me I cannot believe this is happening.


Consider yourself lucky to have a ticket for his last match with us even though it will be tough.

Hope you are doing ok and ask for help when you are feeling down. I know this sounds crass but there are people who you are making an impact on.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11378 on: Yesterday at 07:18:00 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fIU9HZtVIP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fIU9HZtVIP8</a>
Online Eeyore

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11379 on: Yesterday at 07:24:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:08:56 pm
Isn't he our longest serving manager since Kenny in his first reign? 8.5 years.


Kenny was 85-91.

He is the longest-serving manager since Sir Bob who was manager 74-83.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11380 on: Yesterday at 07:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:18:03 pm
It's a bit weird for me. I'm not feeling it at all, yet. Maybe because I know his goose is cooked and he needs to get out of the game for his own sanity.

Once he's gone and there's a massive hole that no one can fill, maybe I'll really feel it then.

Im in the same boat concerning his need for a break as he looks physically and emotionally drained.

Completely different circumstances I know but look back to how Kenny looked when he resigned after the 4-4.

Im sad but accepting and looking forward to the next step on our journey.
Offline newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11381 on: Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:24:23 pm
Kenny was 85-91.

He is the longest-serving manager since Sir Bob who was manager 74-83.
incredible.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11382 on: Yesterday at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:27:10 pm
Im in the same boat concerning his need for a break as he looks physically and emotionally drained.

Completely different circumstances I know but look back to how Kenny looked when he resigned after the 4-4.

Im sad but accepting and looking forward to the next step on our journey.
Yep. If he was still full of beans but looking for pastures new, then I'd be absolutely gutted. This is so different though. As you say, he's absolutely drained. He's given us his all and has nothing left in the tank.

I'm also looking forward to our next step. It'll certainly be interesting. I'll be happy that Jürgen will be off sunning himself somewhere with his family too. He so richly deserves it. He'll always be family though.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11383 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »
You have to end one dream to start another. Ynwa
Online SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11384 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:56:46 pm
Yep. If he was still full of beans but looking for pastures new, then I'd be absolutely gutted. This is so different though. As you say, he's absolutely drained. He's given us his all and has nothing left in the tank.

I'm also looking forward to our next step. It'll certainly be interesting. I'll be happy that Jürgen will be off sunning himself somewhere with his family too. He so richly deserves it. He'll always be family though.

absolutely.  he's given us his heart and soul and every ounce of mental and physical energy he has, for years on end.  expecting, asking or even hoping for him to do more would be cruel and beneath us as a club and fans.  YNWA Jurgen.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11385 on: Yesterday at 11:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm
I just saw a promo apparently Sky Sports played before the match against Spurs the weekend with a string quartet playing YNWA over big moments and Jurgen quotes and Im not joking when I say its fucking broken me. I dont know how Im going to handle being in the ground on the 19th.

This man has given me everything I ever dreamed of as a Liverpool fan.

I was at my lowest during covid at the end of 2020, Id attempted suicide and was in rehab after relapsing on drugs and alcohol after previously being 7 years clean and sober. Some nights in that lonely rehab house when I was trying to fix sometimes decades-old trauma the only thing that pulled me through were watching clips of Jurgens Liverpool. We had access to a smart tv that had YouTube and is just sit there and watch them and weep. Weep like Im weeping now.

Fuck me I cannot believe this is happening.

YNWA
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11386 on: Today at 07:24:50 am »
Apologise if this is covered elsewhere, but is there any plans for a send off after the match for Klopp?
Offline Zlen

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11387 on: Today at 07:59:30 am »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at
Apologise if this is covered elsewhere, but is there any plans for a send off after the match for Klopp?

We all just go to dark rooms and sob.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11388 on: Today at 08:21:12 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:27:10 pm
Im in the same boat concerning his need for a break as he looks physically and emotionally drained.

Completely different circumstances I know but look back to how Kenny looked when he resigned after the 4-4.

Im sad but accepting and looking forward to the next step on our journey.

The thing as well is when you get that level of burn out it'll effect your decision making. Kenny recognised it, Rafa probably had it in his last year as well with all the shit he'd had to deal with.

As i've said a lot, I think Klopp had had enough last season but stuck it out because he didn't want to leave us in the shit, out the CL and needing a total rebuild. He agreed to give it another year and see which is why we had stop gaps like Ibiza Jorge. He's got us back in the CL, started the rebuild, brought more young players through and with the notice period given it's given us a chance to get things sorted off the pitch and in the dugout for the summer and next season.

Managers don't usually leave with a huge send off last game and with things in a good place. Rodgers was sacked. Kenny was sacked last time. Hodgson was sacked. Rafa was sacked. Houllier was sacked. Evans was sacked. Souness was sacked. Kenny left suddenly in the middle of the season which we didn't really recover from through the 90s. We don't want  a last season at Dortmund situation, but in a way we had that last season and Klopp has managed to come back from that and get things back on track. 19/20 - great, 20/21 - a lot went wrong, 21/22 - great, 22/23 - a lot went wrong, 23/24 - a lot better. Klopp not being as fresh probably part of those two recent bad seasons that followed good ones. We wouldn't want another one.
Online Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11389 on: Today at 08:36:38 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:59:30 am
We all just go to dark rooms and sob.

;D

I'm obviously gutted about him leaving but over the next few weeks, memories of the last 9 years will be coming back, the good and the bad, and it'll be fun to reminisce about his time here. We don't tend to really have that because managers usually get sacked and they get sacked because the team's in a bad place. That's not the case this time.

But then we'll have a new manager and a new season to look forward to, with all the excitement and worries that entails. Yeah, the news in January was a shock but I'm past that now.
Offline Zlen

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11390 on: Today at 08:45:53 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:36:38 am
;D

I'm obviously gutted about him leaving but over the next few weeks, memories of the last 9 years will be coming back, the good and the bad, and it'll be fun to reminisce about his time here. We don't tend to really have that because managers usually get sacked and they get sacked because the team's in a bad place. That's not the case this time. But then we'll have a new manager and a new season to look forward to, with all the excitement and worries that entails. Yeah, the news in January was a shock but I'm past that now.

Yes.
I'm mostly happy that he gets to rest and do something else. He has burned himself out completely. What I'll miss most about it isn't Klopp the manager, we'll be fine on the pitch I believe - it's Klopp the man. I'll miss him like a friend, a warm and soothing presence that was there through these wild years. There was something infinitely comforting in knowing that manager of Liverpool is 'mensch' and will have the right answer to whatever comes up. It's not fair to expect that from anyone else. But I'll miss it.
Online Draex

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11391 on: Today at 08:57:44 am »
We've had the long goodbye since Jan so I'm more looking forward than anything else.

The memories wont diminish and will last the lifetime
Online Hazell

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11392 on: Today at 09:03:36 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:45:53 am
Yes.
I'm mostly happy that he gets to rest and do something else. He has burned himself out completely. What I'll miss most about it isn't Klopp the manager, we'll be fine on the pitch I believe - it's Klopp the man. I'll miss him like a friend, a warm and soothing presence that was there through these wild years. There was something infinitely comforting in knowing that manager of Liverpool is 'mensch' and will have the right answer to whatever comes up. It's not fair to expect that from anyone else. But I'll miss it.


Yeah all true. I find it easy to get behind our managers and I'll cut them a lot of slack, unless they're egregiously awful, particularly off the pitch (cough cough Hodgson) but Klopp was pretty much loved by everyone, which hasn't happened with any of our other managers that I can remember (too young for Kenny first time around).
Online PaulF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11393 on: Today at 10:09:16 am »
It's going to be very much a case of the king is dead. Long live the king.
Klopp has had such a profound impact though. I really fear for 'the next guy'. Going to be like trying to fill the shoes of a childhood sweetheart, or similar.  I just hope, that because we have been so spoilt, we recognise it and give him a real chance.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11394 on: Today at 11:20:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:09:16 am
It's going to be very much a case of the king is dead. Long live the king.
Klopp has had such a profound impact though. I really fear for 'the next guy'. Going to be like trying to fill the shoes of a childhood sweetheart, or similar.  I just hope, that because we have been so spoilt, we recognise it and give him a real chance.
I think the fact that we all recognise that Klopp is irreplaceable, actually helps the new manager rather than hinders him. Absolutely no one thinks he or anyone else can fill Klopp's shoes, and I don't think many expect him to either. So, in a way, it does give the new man a clean slate to be himself and impose himself and his ideas. He'll stand or fall on his own merits, I think. He can't be measured against Klopp, because no one can be. He's a complete one-off.

Bill Shankly was similar. More than just a manager. Something more like a mythical, spiritual being in many ways. The guy used to give me goosebumps just listening to him speak. No one expected Bob Paisley to fill Bill's boots, so he could just be his own man and do it his way. He did that quite well too.  ;)

No one can follow Klopp, so you don't even try to. You just do your own thing and believe in it. Trying to recreate what/who has gone before you typically ends in disaster. Klopp himself proved that by the way he respected our history but wasn't here to recreate something. He was here to build something new. He was certainly a new broom. When Klopp walked through the door we stopped trying to get back the past, and started to create a new present. I think Slot has a very similar opportunity.
Online Hestoic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11395 on: Today at 01:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:19:34 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw?si=ES2WNF0X9Qh6MIyx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw?si=ES2WNF0X9Qh6MIyx</a>

I'm not even remotely ready for him to leave. Probably going to cry all day for the Wolves game.

That bit at the end hit hard. I remember the day so vividly that he said that quote and thinking "we've got a long time to worry about you leaving". And here he goes.

I think I'll follow his next football venture too.
Online SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11396 on: Today at 01:16:58 pm »
the Echo is saying that the Aintree "farewell party" is cancelled, but no reason given.

anyone know?
