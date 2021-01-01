That's Slot biggest challenge. He needs to make us rest with the ball. We work harder than other teams to get wins and if players are tired we become worse than a midtable team



We were generally fine for whole seasons under Klopp once he got his team together around 2019 (up until last season when the midfield collapsed). In fact, we tended to finish seasons really strongly. This season things have worsened over the past 6 weeks or so but that's down to probably a multitude of factors, tiredness included. I think we would have got better at managing things next season had Klopp stuck around but with a new manager, it brings a whole new bunch of questions, including whether we'll be better at managing games/players/fitness next season.