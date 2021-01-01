« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11280 on: Yesterday at 01:59:17 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:18:18 pm
I absolutely hate tnt sports,  bt and espn who I think.are connected to tnt . They completely turned on klopp the season after we won the league and gave him nothing but shit since. 

I'm no fan of sky but tnt are 10 times worse with the snide c*nts they have as presenters and pundits . Fake dense c*nts like crouch , mcmanaman and ferdinand are the order of the day with those fuckers and yes i am aware that 2 of them are ex liverpool players but I have zero respect for either of them. . They despise Klopp because,as a man  he is the complete opposite of what they like. They have an issue with his realness and the fact he speaks his mind and calls them out on their bullshit.

There should be no reason for ant liverpool supporter to have a tnt sports subscription.  If you still do , get some backbone and sacrifice some of your entertainment for the greater good of the football club.


The biggest irony of all this, is Ted Turner himself would never treat Klopp like this.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11281 on: Yesterday at 02:27:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:33:51 am
Even the guardian, who should know better, ripping into Klopp over his TNT comments. I hate the they pay your wages line. They dont. TNT are a middle man that profits from football fans relationships with their club.

Fans pay subscriptions. Fans ultimately pay for the adverts. Its their money. And it is the clubs and footballers who provide the entertainment. What do TNT do? Show up with some cameras and overpay pundits to talk shite. Theyre not some benevolent provider of football to the masses. Theyre a business.

And to say scheduling doesnt have a profound effect on performances is to say that you know nothing about football.




Even the guardian

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking hell


Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha.

:lmao
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,463
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11282 on: Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:27:29 pm

Even the guardian

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking hell


Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha.

:lmao

Shite Manc loving rag with nothing but contempt for Liverpool.
KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11283 on: Yesterday at 02:59:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:07:28 am
I do agree. I always think you should try and go for all of the competitions you enter (within reason and while rotating etc). After all, you don't now how things are going to turn out in a season and I loved our League Cup win this season. But yeah, these things do have an effect on the side and practically thinking, even without the increased number of games next season, we might have needed to make. conscious choice of disregarding the cups, as much as I'd hate that.

I guess it's one for the Slot thread but that's going to be a big thing for him, how he navigates the schedule given he's coming from a league which has nowhere near the number of games or intensity that he'll find here.

P.S. Glendenning is a c*nt.

Glendenning is a misanthrope with no charm and a sub 80 IQ. The man is a fucking moron who knows fuck all about football, and that's the thing he knows the most about. Every article he writes is complaining about someone else complaining, whilst doing zero analysis on whether the person's complaint has merit. That they pay him to produce that shit is remarkable.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,463
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11284 on: Yesterday at 03:00:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:55:41 am
At the same time a lot of people were wanting us to progress in the cup to move that Everton game. Think we were still missing a few then and the consensus was it might be better to play that game later in the season.

Its a tricky one. The extra games have undoubtedly made life tougher for it. But theres absolutely no guarantee that had we gone out of both cups early wed definitely be doing better in the league. And winning cups, even if they are lesser ones is still what were all about.

Ultimately if City win the league then we have something to show for the season and Arsenal haven't.

We'll kick ourselves if Arsenal win it though as they were out the if we beat them in the league.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,794
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11285 on: Yesterday at 03:01:38 pm
Quote
Quote
Jürgen Klopp said his phone will be on in case Arne Slot wants to ask for any advice:

When new people arrive, if they want to know anything they can call me, everyone has my number. We can talk about absolutely everything, I love talking about everything about this club.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,463
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11286 on: Yesterday at 03:02:23 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 02:59:19 pm
Glendenning is a misanthrope with no charm and a sub 80 IQ. The man is a fucking moron who knows fuck all about football, and that's the thing he knows the most about. Every article he writes is complaining about someone else complaining, whilst doing zero analysis on whether the person's complaint has merit. That they pay him to produce that shit is remarkable.

How has he got a job in football anyway? Never played or coached, no expertise, always dour and surly.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,557
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11287 on: Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm
Shite Manc loving rag with nothing but contempt for Liverpool.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/29/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-premier-league-champions-arne-slot

Quote
....Or put it another way. Who are the greatest five managers in Premier League history? Would anybody really not have Klopp in there alongside Ferguson, Arsène Wenger, José Mourinho and Guardiola? He has transformed Liverpool, turned them from faded giants into serious contenders. He has taken a form of soccer favoured in England 40 years ago, rejuvenated it, repackaged it and sold it back to the English. He has produced a side that even neutrals thrill to watch.

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,799
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11288 on: Yesterday at 03:54:50 pm
Love the man. Want him to absolutely rip into PGMOL and refereeing standards in general after the final game, leave nothing on the table. I then hope he takes the German national job and knocks England out of the world cup..
KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11289 on: Yesterday at 03:55:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:02:23 pm
How has he got a job in football anyway? Never played or coached, no expertise, always dour and surly.

It's honestly bizarre. He doesn't even seem interested in it either.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,474
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11290 on: Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  3, 2024, 07:24:20 pm
The Jockey Club are putting on a Klopp farewell party at Aintree Racecourse on Sunday 19th May for anyone interested in attending. Starts at 2pm til 7pm.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/end-era-farewell-party-jurgen-29105916

The club should have been doing something like this. Have some big venue, show the match, make it a celebration of Klopp and then maybe even have him stop by some time after the match
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,463
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11291 on: Yesterday at 05:33:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm
The club should have been doing something like this. Have some big venue, show the match, make it a celebration of Klopp and then maybe even have him stop by some time after the match

Hopefully the after match parade is done well on the day.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,202
  • Dutch Class
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11292 on: Yesterday at 05:39:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:02:23 pm
How has he got a job in football anyway? Never played or coached, no expertise, always dour and surly.


Pretty sure he started out as a stand-up comedian before getting a job at The Guardian
wz4jc3

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11293 on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:33:39 pm
Hopefully the after match parade is done well on the day.
Has a parade been confirmed? I was wondering when and if they were planning a Klopp farewell.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,463
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11294 on: Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
Quote from: wz4jc3 on Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm
Has a parade been confirmed? I was wondering when and if they were planning a Klopp farewell.

Just in the ground after the game.
wz4jc3

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11295 on: Yesterday at 06:08:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:05:01 pm
Just in the ground after the game.
Thats a shame - I was hoping for something more, but the practicality would have been difficult.
Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11296 on: Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:18:18 pm
I absolutely hate tnt sports,  bt and espn who I think.are connected to tnt . They completely turned on klopp the season after we won the league and gave him nothing but shit since. 

I'm no fan of sky but tnt are 10 times worse with the snide c*nts they have as presenters and pundits . Fake dense c*nts like crouch , mcmanaman and ferdinand are the order of the day with those fuckers and yes i am aware that 2 of them are ex liverpool players but I have zero respect for either of them. . They despise Klopp because,as a man  he is the complete opposite of what they like. They have an issue with his realness and the fact he speaks his mind and calls them out on their bullshit.

There should be no reason for ant liverpool supporter to have a tnt sports subscription.  If you still do , get some backbone and sacrifice some of your entertainment for the greater good of the football club.
Agree with much of that, but you're being a bit harsh on Crouchy I feel
darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11297 on: Yesterday at 06:59:14 pm
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm
Agree with much of that, but you're being a bit harsh on Crouchy I feel

I cannot stand him. Would sell his grand mother for a few quid I bet.

I haven't forgiven for leaving us either. Showed his level of intelligence by leaving to join Portsmouth when he could have stayed and played his part in a title challenge the following season. I reckon we would have won the league if he stayed. He was a perfect back up to torres but the dope thought he was too good to be on the bench.
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11298 on: Yesterday at 07:15:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm
Shite Manc loving rag with nothing but contempt for Liverpool.

The guardian is based in London and has been since the 60s. It hasnt been the Manchester Guardian in over 60 years. And even when it was, it has been owned by a family from Somerset since before WW1. The idea that it is somehow a Manc publication in 2024 is hilarious.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,981
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11299 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:03:08 pm
That's Slot biggest challenge. He needs to make us rest with the ball. We work harder than other teams to get wins and if players are tired we become worse than a midtable team

We were generally fine for whole seasons under Klopp once he got his team together around 2019 (up until last season when the midfield collapsed). In fact, we tended to finish seasons really strongly. This season things have worsened over the past 6 weeks or so but that's down to probably a multitude of factors, tiredness included. I think we would have got better at managing things next season had Klopp stuck around but with a new manager, it brings a whole new bunch of questions, including whether we'll be better at managing games/players/fitness next season.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11300 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:15:50 pm
The guardian is based in London and has been since the 60s. It hasnt been the Manchester Guardian in over 60 years. And even when it was, it has been owned by a family from Somerset since before WW1. The idea that it is somehow a Manc publication in 2024 is hilarious.

Always have a little shrug of the shoulders when I see this take. I see a lot of positive things said about the club and the city in the Guardian and now and again, a bit of shite. Pretty much the standard journalistic sweep. Very supportive on Hillsborough and Paris as well. Its miles more positive than most other publications. In fact, theyve been sticking the boot it in on United the last few years and are seemingly sceptical about the validity of Citys success for a Manchester leaning paper.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,152
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11301 on: Today at 11:24:29 am
Spending the last nine years the way I've spent it, I wouldn't change a second"

Well I respectfully disagree, Id delete cheaty from football, then I agree..

Thank you Jurgen what a ride.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,557
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11302 on: Today at 11:26:55 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
Always have a little shrug of the shoulders when I see this take. I see a lot of positive things said about the club and the city in the Guardian and now and again, a bit of shite. Pretty much the standard journalistic sweep. Very supportive on Hillsborough and Paris as well. Its miles more positive than most other publications. In fact, theyve been sticking the boot it in on United the last few years and are seemingly sceptical about the validity of Citys success for a Manchester leaning paper.

Yeah but its much more sensible to ignore the vast bulk of what they do and fixate on one negative paragraph.
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:26:55 am
Yeah but its much more sensible to ignore the vast bulk of what they do and fixate on one negative paragraph.

Yeah I dont know what I was thinking. Fuck the Manc rag.
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,474
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11304 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm
it's crazy to think that between 17/18 and 21/22, all you'd have to change is the results of 3-4 games. 3-4 games across 5 seasons was the difference between 1 CL and 1 PL and 3 CLs and 3 PLs
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,107
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11305 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:41:58 pm
The club should have been doing something like this. Have some big venue, show the match, make it a celebration of Klopp and then maybe even have him stop by some time after the match

They have, its got 61,000 in it and its called Anfield  ;)

They club were actually planning a party for Klopp on the Monday, Jurgen said no, I don't want it, so its been cancelled. I know this for a fact.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,647
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11306 on: Today at 12:57:52 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:51:16 pm
it's crazy to think that between 17/18 and 21/22, all you'd have to change is the results of 3-4 games. 3-4 games across 5 seasons was the difference between 1 CL and 1 PL and 3 CLs and 3 PLs

Yeah, but loads of our players aren't good enough, apparently.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,107
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11307 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:57:52 pm
Yeah, but loads of our players aren't good enough, apparently.

I'm convinced I'm reading city or Everton fans on here
edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11308 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm
When Kloppo on the Sky interview said he wouldn't change anything in the last 9 years my missus immediately said "Karius".

It was like a dagger to the heart!
bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • JFT96
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11309 on: Today at 04:30:31 pm
Watching the big man during that YNWA was pretty emotional. Looks like its dawning on him
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11310 on: Today at 06:56:14 pm
Great to a big smile on his face again today
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,968
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11311 on: Today at 06:58:33 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:56:14 pm
Great to a big smile on his face again today

Which was good to see.  :D
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,030
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11312 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:56:14 pm
Great to a big smile on his face again today

Yeah.
Tears coming soon. 😞
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11313 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:30:31 pm
Watching the big man during that YNWA was pretty emotional. Looks like its dawning on him

Yep. I almost started welling up. Don't think there will be a dry eye in the house on his last day.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11314 on: Today at 07:12:28 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:30:31 pm
Watching the big man during that YNWA was pretty emotional. Looks like its dawning on him
yeah, I said that to my brother and sister on Whatsapp, they saw and felt the same.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,794
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11315 on: Today at 07:12:49 pm
Quote
Jurgen Klopp jokes that he hopes it is raining when Liverpool play Wolves on the final day so fans will not be able to see his tears.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,968
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11316 on: Today at 07:17:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:12:49 pm


They'll be seeing mine.  :'(
