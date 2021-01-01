I absolutely hate tnt sports, bt and espn who I think.are connected to tnt . They completely turned on klopp the season after we won the league and gave him nothing but shit since. I'm no fan of sky but tnt are 10 times worse with the snide c*nts they have as presenters and pundits . Fake dense c*nts like crouch , mcmanaman and ferdinand are the order of the day with those fuckers and yes i am aware that 2 of them are ex liverpool players but I have zero respect for either of them. . They despise Klopp because,as a man he is the complete opposite of what they like. They have an issue with his realness and the fact he speaks his mind and calls them out on their bullshit.There should be no reason for ant liverpool supporter to have a tnt sports subscription. If you still do , get some backbone and sacrifice some of your entertainment for the greater good of the football club.
Even the guardian, who should know better, ripping into Klopp over his TNT comments. I hate the they pay your wages line. They dont. TNT are a middle man that profits from football fans relationships with their club.Fans pay subscriptions. Fans ultimately pay for the adverts. Its their money. And it is the clubs and footballers who provide the entertainment. What do TNT do? Show up with some cameras and overpay pundits to talk shite. Theyre not some benevolent provider of football to the masses. Theyre a business. And to say scheduling doesnt have a profound effect on performances is to say that you know nothing about football.
Even the guardian Fucking hellHa ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha.
I do agree. I always think you should try and go for all of the competitions you enter (within reason and while rotating etc). After all, you don't now how things are going to turn out in a season and I loved our League Cup win this season. But yeah, these things do have an effect on the side and practically thinking, even without the increased number of games next season, we might have needed to make. conscious choice of disregarding the cups, as much as I'd hate that. I guess it's one for the Slot thread but that's going to be a big thing for him, how he navigates the schedule given he's coming from a league which has nowhere near the number of games or intensity that he'll find here.P.S. Glendenning is a c*nt.
At the same time a lot of people were wanting us to progress in the cup to move that Everton game. Think we were still missing a few then and the consensus was it might be better to play that game later in the season.Its a tricky one. The extra games have undoubtedly made life tougher for it. But theres absolutely no guarantee that had we gone out of both cups early wed definitely be doing better in the league. And winning cups, even if they are lesser ones is still what were all about.
QuoteJürgen Klopp said his phone will be on in case Arne Slot wants to ask for any advice:When new people arrive, if they want to know anything they can call me, everyone has my number. We can talk about absolutely everything, I love talking about everything about this club.
Glendenning is a misanthrope with no charm and a sub 80 IQ. The man is a fucking moron who knows fuck all about football, and that's the thing he knows the most about. Every article he writes is complaining about someone else complaining, whilst doing zero analysis on whether the person's complaint has merit. That they pay him to produce that shit is remarkable.
Shite Manc loving rag with nothing but contempt for Liverpool.
....Or put it another way. Who are the greatest five managers in Premier League history? Would anybody really not have Klopp in there alongside Ferguson, Arsène Wenger, José Mourinho and Guardiola? He has transformed Liverpool, turned them from faded giants into serious contenders. He has taken a form of soccer favoured in England 40 years ago, rejuvenated it, repackaged it and sold it back to the English. He has produced a side that even neutrals thrill to watch.
How has he got a job in football anyway? Never played or coached, no expertise, always dour and surly.
The Jockey Club are putting on a Klopp farewell party at Aintree Racecourse on Sunday 19th May for anyone interested in attending. Starts at 2pm til 7pm. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/end-era-farewell-party-jurgen-29105916
The club should have been doing something like this. Have some big venue, show the match, make it a celebration of Klopp and then maybe even have him stop by some time after the match
Hopefully the after match parade is done well on the day.
Has a parade been confirmed? I was wondering when and if they were planning a Klopp farewell.
Just in the ground after the game.
Agree with much of that, but you're being a bit harsh on Crouchy I feel
That's Slot biggest challenge. He needs to make us rest with the ball. We work harder than other teams to get wins and if players are tired we become worse than a midtable team
The guardian is based in London and has been since the 60s. It hasnt been the Manchester Guardian in over 60 years. And even when it was, it has been owned by a family from Somerset since before WW1. The idea that it is somehow a Manc publication in 2024 is hilarious.
Always have a little shrug of the shoulders when I see this take. I see a lot of positive things said about the club and the city in the Guardian and now and again, a bit of shite. Pretty much the standard journalistic sweep. Very supportive on Hillsborough and Paris as well. Its miles more positive than most other publications. In fact, theyve been sticking the boot it in on United the last few years and are seemingly sceptical about the validity of Citys success for a Manchester leaning paper.
Yeah but its much more sensible to ignore the vast bulk of what they do and fixate on one negative paragraph.
it's crazy to think that between 17/18 and 21/22, all you'd have to change is the results of 3-4 games. 3-4 games across 5 seasons was the difference between 1 CL and 1 PL and 3 CLs and 3 PLs
Yeah, but loads of our players aren't good enough, apparently.
Great to a big smile on his face again today
Watching the big man during that YNWA was pretty emotional. Looks like its dawning on him
Jurgen Klopp jokes that he hopes it is raining when Liverpool play Wolves on the final day so fans will not be able to see his tears.
