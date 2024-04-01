« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 06:45:59 pm
Just read the comments on the Athletic, absolutely confirmed what I said earlier. Fans who bleat about FA Cup replays and the game chasing money but at the same time will defend broadcasters against the ones we pay to watch entertain us. The same broadcasters who charge ridiculous amounts for access to games, who will make fans travel at all hours.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 06:49:07 pm
Who cares.
Don't read it.
We know what we are. We know what he is.
Nothing else matters.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:31:38 pm
German with superior football knowledge to anyone who asks him questions explains that there is too much football. Que the media and rival fans saying here we go again using the old  how dare Jonny foreigner tell us how we should run the game, despite the Germans dominating world cups every 4 years so maybe they know a thing or two. . The English press and the nob head pundits who were shite are completely ignorant.

I want him to take the Germany job now, win the WC, twatting Ingerlund 5-0 in the final and sit there and say "thats for the English people and media who never fucking understand that they play too much football"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm
Just saw his comments

I loooovvve that man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 07:24:20 pm
The Jockey Club are putting on a Klopp farewell party at Aintree Racecourse on Sunday 19th May for anyone interested in attending. Starts at 2pm til 7pm.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/end-era-farewell-party-jurgen-29105916
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
Only just watched the press conference. What a fella.

He looks relaxed and is just a naturally engaging and funny person.
Unlike the post media reports, none of it was complaining and saying how hard done by we were it was all factual. Maybe the dig about everyone laughing at Liverpool 12:30 was a bit of complaint, but we all know its f'in ridiculous how many times its happened this year.

Couldn't have painted a clearer picture as to why there are no PL teams in Europe now, and all the media is saying oh look he is whining...they are all stupid pricks.

Will miss him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm
I'm glad he's said what he did.  I hope he really lets rip, after he goes.

He's great and will be missed.  The press and all the hangers on are pricks!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm
My lad wants him to let rip about the refs and Tierney in particular and to say "these are my views, not Slots, so don't go taking it out on him"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm
I love him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 04:02:44 pm
His presser whenever he feels no longer bound not to criticise the british refs is going to be pretty epic.
I dont think he will. Its obvious to all, however it wouldnt reflect well on him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
They could only dream of getting him on for a match - hes way above that

I hope they live to regret picking a fight with him. Klopp could be one of the most influential men in football (maybe even out of football) after he leaves us if he chooses to use the power, charisma and influence he has the potential to wield. Whoever is running TNTs twitter account is a real idiot.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm
I dont think he will. Its obvious to all, however it wouldnt reflect well on him.

I tend to agree. I hope he manages to just bite his tongue for the greater good, and just enjoy his final few weeks here. Plenty time for that other stuff after he leaves, and we will all enjoy it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11252 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Wish he wouldn't do things like this - just reminds me all over again of everything we're going to miss about him...

It's genuinely pathetic how football media folk who are actual grown men in pretty rarefied positions in journalism can watch that press conference, and are either incapable of engaging with it beyond the level of a grumpy Man Utd fan at the pub, or wilfully misunderstand it because that's the best route to whoring for clicks.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11253 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:02:26 pm
and thats the problem. Just seen a tweet from the sodding BBC done purely as click-baiting, about him really going in on Liverpools fixture schedule.

And the replies are all of course as youd expect, and as the BBC wanted, people saying hes a moaner, can't wait till hes gone etc etc.

Proving that not a SINGLE ONE OF THEM watached the actual comments he made, and the boisterous mood he was in making them.

It wasnt about LFC, I mean, why would that be an issue now? It was about the general state of too many games in England and the effect on all teams especially those in Europe. 

Tribalism in football is a disease. HE cares about the state of the game for all teams, but nope, little whoppers on Twitter dont want to admit that.

Really going in on Liverpool's fixture schedule eh. They obviously read the transcript and didn't listen to the tone. Oh and they missed the part where Klopp said our fixture list now is spot on.
Klopps a good man and he doesn't only try to look after his players, he tries to look after all players. The award by the PFA is another thing the BBC will have missed because it doesn't suit what they want.
He's tried to give sound advice and maybe explain why clubs haven't been doing well in Europe and even why England are shit at tournaments. If they'd rather create click bait than take the feedback on board then I don't suppose he will care much longer. He doesn't like the media here (barring the in house stuff), and while they laugh along and queue up for his pressers, they run away and twist everything he says.
I have a funny feeling when Klopp leaves, if he rocks up somwhere as a pundit it will pull viewers like never before, because he will be on fire. And sitting a few seats away from TNT when he's doing it. What a man
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11254 on: Today at 12:22:36 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:38:46 pm
What did he say about the FIFA President job paying well, something like, but not officially ?

Him leaving me is sinking in today

I think for all the talk about his go at TNT this is the one that really should have gotten all the attention. He's basically calling Infantino (and the whole of FIFA) corrupt. I don't think you can say it any clearer without spelling out c-o-r-r-u-p-t.
I loved it!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11255 on: Today at 12:54:57 am
Good to see him in top form.

As usual his comments were bang on the money and were in the best interests of the game in England. He's too bloody sensible for the media here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11256 on: Today at 05:07:02 am
I loved Klopp's total disdain for TNT. Are Liverpool the most popular team in the country? Are they the only popular team in the country? So why do we have so many 12.30s?
I thought it was rich they were saying the atmosphere was flat last weekend. Are you surprised? It's fucking 12.30.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11257 on: Today at 08:01:06 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:07:02 am
I loved Klopp's total disdain for TNT. Are Liverpool the most popular team in the country? Are they the only popular team in the country? So why do we have so many 12.30s?

It's not just the amount of 12:30s, it's not even the point, it's when they time the 12:30s to put us on.

September international break, October international break, November international break - we were the early kick off each time. Bearing in mind Klopp doesn't even see half the squad until the Thursday or the Friday.

The West Ham game moved after playing 3 away games in the previous 8 days was just a piss take. It's like they purposely put us on at the worst times for us. I'm sure Palace away was after a Wednesday night away game as well. It's always away games as well. Then they do nothing but slag us on commentary anyway.

If we'd played Tuesday (or a free midweek with no internationals) then Klopp would have no issues with Saturday 12:30, but the slots they choose for us must be done on purpose, as it's always for our maximum inconvenience. Klopp said we have the lowest turnaround time of any team in the world from game to game.  It's the broadcasting equivalent of Manc refs being picked to ref most of our games. Everything is set up for us to fail in this league.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:07:02 am
I thought it was rich they were saying the atmosphere was flat last weekend. Are you surprised? It's fucking 12.30.

They must say that every week and without any self-awareness or irony.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11258 on: Today at 08:33:51 am
Even the guardian, who should know better, ripping into Klopp over his TNT comments. I hate the they pay your wages line. They dont. TNT are a middle man that profits from football fans relationships with their club.

Fans pay subscriptions. Fans ultimately pay for the adverts. Its their money. And it is the clubs and footballers who provide the entertainment. What do TNT do? Show up with some cameras and overpay pundits to talk shite. Theyre not some benevolent provider of football to the masses. Theyre a business.

And to say scheduling doesnt have a profound effect on performances is to say that you know nothing about football.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11259 on: Today at 08:46:25 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:33:51 am
Even the guardian, who should know better, ripping into Klopp over his TNT comments. I hate the they pay your wages line. They dont. TNT are a middle man that profits from football fans relationships with their club.

Fans pay subscriptions. Fans ultimately pay for the adverts. Its their money. And it is the clubs and footballers who provide the entertainment. What do TNT do? Show up with some cameras and overpay pundits to talk shite. Theyre not some benevolent provider of football to the masses. Theyre a business.

And to say scheduling doesnt have a profound effect on performances is to say that you know nothing about football.

Even The Guardian, it's a Manc rag. Same as Salford BBC.

It's Liverpool (along with United and Arsenal) who drive the bulk of the interest in the league which ultimately makes the broadcasters money and makes the Premier League money, particularly with our global interest. Yet it's us that get treated like shit by everyone. TNT ultimately put us on the most because they get the most viewers, but they put us on at the worst schedules.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11260 on: Today at 09:03:02 am
Klopp is deeply alright

Take aim at TNT boss

Sky too

The lot I reckon GO OUT SWINGIN
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11261 on: Today at 09:06:41 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:01:06 am
It's not just the amount of 12:30s, it's not even the point, it's when they time the 12:30s to put us on.

September international break, October international break, November international break - we were the early kick off each time. Bearing in mind Klopp doesn't even see half the squad until the Thursday or the Friday.

The West Ham game moved after playing 3 away games in the previous 8 days was just a piss take. It's like they purposely put us on at the worst times for us. I'm sure Palace away was after a Wednesday night away game as well. It's always away games as well. Then they do nothing but slag us on commentary anyway.

If we'd played Tuesday (or a free midweek with no internationals) then Klopp would have no issues with Saturday 12:30, but the slots they choose for us must be done on purpose, as it's always for our maximum inconvenience.

They must say that every week and without any self-awareness or irony.

Spot on, its the recovery time Jurgen has the issue with, needs to be 72 hours between games minimum, the 12:30's were never giving that
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11262 on: Today at 09:08:46 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:33:51 am
Even the guardian, who should know better, ripping into Klopp over his TNT comments. I hate the they pay your wages line. They dont. TNT are a middle man that profits from football fans relationships with their club.

Fans pay subscriptions. Fans ultimately pay for the adverts. Its their money. And it is the clubs and footballers who provide the entertainment. What do TNT do? Show up with some cameras and overpay pundits to talk shite. Theyre not some benevolent provider of football to the masses. Theyre a business.

And to say scheduling doesnt have a profound effect on performances is to say that you know nothing about football.



Klopp said that in the presser, he knows that without PL football, no-one at sky sports or TNT on the football side has a job.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11263 on: Today at 09:10:44 am
"9 years I've been here and suddenly everyone wants a signed shirt" ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11264 on: Today at 09:20:35 am
Of course hes right. Of course they do it on purpose. Liverpool losing is great for engagement, Klopp losing is great for engagement, everyone knows this and just shrugs their shoulders.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11265 on: Today at 09:24:29 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:20:35 am
Of course hes right. Of course they do it on purpose. Liverpool losing is great for engagement, Klopp losing is great for engagement, everyone knows this and just shrugs their shoulders.

Everything is set up against us in this league.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11266 on: Today at 09:44:35 am
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2024/04/are-pep-guardiola-or-mikel-arteta-right-or-does-a-busy-schedule-just-come-with-the-territory/ Thats the full article sorry shouldve linked it in the original post

Numbers compared to the rest of Europe at startling in terms of games played and average hours between.

Theres a graphic at the bottom that mentions number of changes made between games and players used. Klopps tried his utmost to navigate the shite he has to put up with and still suffers. And then youll get people saying his playing style causes injuries. No, the calendar causes injuries. I can remember his first few years when hed get panned for dropping out of the cups and rotating his team, but who could blame him? The risk vs rewards with the domestic cups really jars against me. I want us to win trophies, I want the team to be celebrated and recognised for winning them, but I think its almost irrefutable theyre detrimental to any attempt to win the league or European competition.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11267 on: Today at 09:52:39 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:44:35 am
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2024/04/are-pep-guardiola-or-mikel-arteta-right-or-does-a-busy-schedule-just-come-with-the-territory/ Thats the full article sorry shouldve linked it in the original post

Numbers compared to the rest of Europe at startling in terms of games played and average hours between.

Theres a graphic at the bottom that mentions number of changes made between games and players used. Klopps tried his utmost to navigate the shite he has to put up with and still suffers. And then youll get people saying his playing style causes injuries. No, the calendar causes injuries. I can remember his first few years when hed get panned for dropping out of the cups and rotating his team, but who could blame him? The risk vs rewards with the domestic cups really jars against me. I want us to win trophies, I want the team to be celebrated and recognised for winning them, but I think its almost irrefutable theyre detrimental to any attempt to win the league or European competition.

I love us winning things, and its been great winning the LC and FA Cup under Klopp, but you do have to wonder did winning them cost us the League and CL?

Next season, I want Slot, especially with the extra CL games, 2 in the new league format, potential play offs, to fuck the LC off, no regular first teamer should be near that competition. I hate saying it, but we need to be pragmatic.

Love that Klopp learned a new word yesterday "penultimate" was all new to him ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11268 on: Today at 10:07:28 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:39 am
I love us winning things, and its been great winning the LC and FA Cup under Klopp, but you do have to wonder did winning them cost us the League and CL?

Next season, I want Slot, especially with the extra CL games, 2 in the new league format, potential play offs, to fuck the LC off, no regular first teamer should be near that competition. I hate saying it, but we need to be pragmatic.

Love that Klopp learned a new word yesterday "penultimate" was all new to him ;D

I do agree. I always think you should try and go for all of the competitions you enter (within reason and while rotating etc). After all, you don't now how things are going to turn out in a season and I loved our League Cup win this season. But yeah, these things do have an effect on the side and practically thinking, even without the increased number of games next season, we might have needed to make. conscious choice of disregarding the cups, as much as I'd hate that.

I guess it's one for the Slot thread but that's going to be a big thing for him, how he navigates the schedule given he's coming from a league which has nowhere near the number of games or intensity that he'll find here.

P.S. Glendenning is a c*nt.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11269 on: Today at 11:47:14 am
Where can I find the presser to watch it?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11270 on: Today at 11:50:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:39 am
I love us winning things, and its been great winning the LC and FA Cup under Klopp, but you do have to wonder did winning them cost us the League and CL?

Next season, I want Slot, especially with the extra CL games, 2 in the new league format, potential play offs, to fuck the LC off, no regular first teamer should be near that competition. I hate saying it, but we need to be pragmatic.

Love that Klopp learned a new word yesterday "penultimate" was all new to him ;D

League Cup was okay but Arsenal in the FA was a pyrrhic victory and allowed them more rest. If we'd beat Everton at Goodison 5th round day instead of the Old Trafford collapse then the season momentum is a lot different.

And the two Fulham semi finals were midweeks City and Arsenal had their feet up.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11271 on: Today at 11:54:48 am
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11272 on: Today at 11:55:41 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:50:45 am
League Cup was okay but Arsenal in the FA was a pyrrhic victory and allowed them more rest. If we'd beat Everton at Goodison 5th round day instead of the Old Trafford collapse then the season momentum is a lot different.

And the two Fulham semi finals were midweeks City and Arsenal had their feet up.

At the same time a lot of people were wanting us to progress in the cup to move that Everton game. Think we were still missing a few then and the consensus was it might be better to play that game later in the season.

Its a tricky one. The extra games have undoubtedly made life tougher for it. But theres absolutely no guarantee that had we gone out of both cups early wed definitely be doing better in the league. And winning cups, even if they are lesser ones is still what were all about.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11273 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11274 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:07:28 am
I do agree. I always think you should try and go for all of the competitions you enter (within reason and while rotating etc). After all, you don't now how things are going to turn out in a season and I loved our League Cup win this season. But yeah, these things do have an effect on the side and practically thinking, even without the increased number of games next season, we might have needed to make. conscious choice of disregarding the cups, as much as I'd hate that.

I guess it's one for the Slot thread but that's going to be a big thing for him, how he navigates the schedule given he's coming from a league which has nowhere near the number of games or intensity that he'll find here.

P.S. Glendenning is a c*nt.

That's Slot biggest challenge. He needs to make us rest with the ball. We work harder than other teams to get wins and if players are tired we become worse than a midtable team
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11275 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:55:41 am
At the same time a lot of people were wanting us to progress in the cup to move that Everton game. Think we were still missing a few then and the consensus was it might be better to play that game later in the season.

Its a tricky one. The extra games have undoubtedly made life tougher for it. But theres absolutely no guarantee that had we gone out of both cups early wed definitely be doing better in the league. And winning cups, even if they are lesser ones is still what were all about.

Theres no guarantees of anything, but do we need guarantees when the proofs kind of in the pudding?

The year we win the CL and get 97 points there are no extended cup runs. The next season we win the league, again without extended cup runs. The year we nearly do the quad, we run on fumes towards the end of the season and play a decent game in the final without ever looking quite at our most intense, to add to that our first choice midfielders both returned from injuries before it, both of which were muscular injuries. This season we again run out of steam after double extra times and have to navigate a major injury crisis during the latter and final rounds of the LC and the FA cup fixtures, which also coincided with losing a couple of players to internationals.

Even going back before then, the 16/17 season was going pretty well until the LC semis and the Plymouth replay in the FA cup, dodgy performances in all of those games led to a cluster of results that really jeopardised our season including going out the FA cup at home to Wolves.

Maybe things will change under Slot but with the CL calendar now extending adding even more games to the season, Id be happy to see us scrap the cups for a few years so he can focus on the two big ones. 


Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #11276 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:07:28 am
I do agree. I always think you should try and go for all of the competitions you enter (within reason and while rotating etc). After all, you don't now how things are going to turn out in a season and I loved our League Cup win this season. But yeah, these things do have an effect on the side and practically thinking, even without the increased number of games next season, we might have needed to make. conscious choice of disregarding the cups, as much as I'd hate that.

I guess it's one for the Slot thread but that's going to be a big thing for him, how he navigates the schedule given he's coming from a league which has nowhere near the number of games or intensity that he'll find here.

P.S. Glendenning is a c*nt.

The problem is that under Klopp we tend to lose our heads when the chance of the title has gone. Anytime we hit a bad run of form and its killed our chances of the league, we go to pot completely and in all tournaments. It happened a bit in 17/18, 20/21 and now this season. It seems to take a hell of a lot of time for us to get out of a funk.

Maybe that will change under Slot? Dunno, but in order to focus on other tournaments we have to be able to get over a head loss that goes on for ages.
