I loved Klopp's total disdain for TNT. Are Liverpool the most popular team in the country? Are they the only popular team in the country? So why do we have so many 12.30s?
It's not just the amount of 12:30s, it's not even the point, it's when they time the 12:30s to put us on.
September international break, October international break, November international break - we were the early kick off each time. Bearing in mind Klopp doesn't even see half the squad until the Thursday or the Friday.
The West Ham game moved after playing 3 away games in the previous 8 days was just a piss take. It's like they purposely put us on at the worst times for us. I'm sure Palace away was after a Wednesday night away game as well. It's always away games as well. Then they do nothing but slag us on commentary anyway.
If we'd played Tuesday (or a free midweek with no internationals) then Klopp would have no issues with Saturday 12:30, but the slots they choose for us must be done on purpose, as it's always for our maximum inconvenience. Klopp said we have the lowest turnaround time of any team in the world from game to game. It's the broadcasting equivalent of Manc refs being picked to ref most of our games. Everything is set up for us to fail in this league.
I thought it was rich they were saying the atmosphere was flat last weekend. Are you surprised? It's fucking 12.30.
They must say that every week and without any self-awareness or irony.