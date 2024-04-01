At the same time a lot of people were wanting us to progress in the cup to move that Everton game. Think we were still missing a few then and the consensus was it might be better to play that game later in the season.



Its a tricky one. The extra games have undoubtedly made life tougher for it. But theres absolutely no guarantee that had we gone out of both cups early wed definitely be doing better in the league. And winning cups, even if they are lesser ones is still what were all about.



Theres no guarantees of anything, but do we need guarantees when the proofs kind of in the pudding?The year we win the CL and get 97 points there are no extended cup runs. The next season we win the league, again without extended cup runs. The year we nearly do the quad, we run on fumes towards the end of the season and play a decent game in the final without ever looking quite at our most intense, to add to that our first choice midfielders both returned from injuries before it, both of which were muscular injuries. This season we again run out of steam after double extra times and have to navigate a major injury crisis during the latter and final rounds of the LC and the FA cup fixtures, which also coincided with losing a couple of players to internationals.Even going back before then, the 16/17 season was going pretty well until the LC semis and the Plymouth replay in the FA cup, dodgy performances in all of those games led to a cluster of results that really jeopardised our season including going out the FA cup at home to Wolves.Maybe things will change under Slot but with the CL calendar now extending adding even more games to the season, Id be happy to see us scrap the cups for a few years so he can focus on the two big ones.