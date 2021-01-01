and thats the problem. Just seen a tweet from the sodding BBC done purely as click-baiting, about him really going in on Liverpools fixture schedule.



And the replies are all of course as youd expect, and as the BBC wanted, people saying hes a moaner, can't wait till hes gone etc etc.



Proving that not a SINGLE ONE OF THEM watached the actual comments he made, and the boisterous mood he was in making them.



It wasnt about LFC, I mean, why would that be an issue now? It was about the general state of too many games in England and the effect on all teams especially those in Europe.



Tribalism in football is a disease. HE cares about the state of the game for all teams, but nope, little whoppers on Twitter dont want to admit that.



Really going in on Liverpool's fixture schedule eh. They obviously read the transcript and didn't listen to the tone. Oh and they missed the part where Klopp said our fixture list now is spot on.Klopps a good man and he doesn't only try to look after his players, he tries to look after all players. The award by the PFA is another thing the BBC will have missed because it doesn't suit what they want.He's tried to give sound advice and maybe explain why clubs haven't been doing well in Europe and even why England are shit at tournaments. If they'd rather create click bait than take the feedback on board then I don't suppose he will care much longer. He doesn't like the media here (barring the in house stuff), and while they laugh along and queue up for his pressers, they run away and twist everything he says.I have a funny feeling when Klopp leaves, if he rocks up somwhere as a pundit it will pull viewers like never before, because he will be on fire. And sitting a few seats away from TNT when he's doing it. What a man