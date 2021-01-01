« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 994204 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 06:45:59 pm »
Just read the comments on the Athletic, absolutely confirmed what I said earlier. Fans who bleat about FA Cup replays and the game chasing money but at the same time will defend broadcasters against the ones we pay to watch entertain us. The same broadcasters who charge ridiculous amounts for access to games, who will make fans travel at all hours.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline meady1981

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 06:49:07 pm »
Who cares.
Don't read it.
We know what we are. We know what he is.
Nothing else matters.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:31:38 pm
German with superior football knowledge to anyone who asks him questions explains that there is too much football. Que the media and rival fans saying here we go again using the old  how dare Jonny foreigner tell us how we should run the game, despite the Germans dominating world cups every 4 years so maybe they know a thing or two. . The English press and the nob head pundits who were shite are completely ignorant.

I want him to take the Germany job now, win the WC, twatting Ingerlund 5-0 in the final and sit there and say "thats for the English people and media who never fucking understand that they play too much football"
Offline darragh85

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm »
Just saw his comments

I loooovvve that man.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 07:24:20 pm »
The Jockey Club are putting on a Klopp farewell party at Aintree Racecourse on Sunday 19th May for anyone interested in attending. Starts at 2pm til 7pm.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/end-era-farewell-party-jurgen-29105916
Offline vicar

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm »
Only just watched the press conference. What a fella.

He looks relaxed and is just a naturally engaging and funny person.
Unlike the post media reports, none of it was complaining and saying how hard done by we were it was all factual. Maybe the dig about everyone laughing at Liverpool 12:30 was a bit of complaint, but we all know its f'in ridiculous how many times its happened this year.

Couldn't have painted a clearer picture as to why there are no PL teams in Europe now, and all the media is saying oh look he is whining...they are all stupid pricks.

Will miss him.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm »
I'm glad he's said what he did.  I hope he really lets rip, after he goes.

He's great and will be missed.  The press and all the hangers on are pricks!
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm »
My lad wants him to let rip about the refs and Tierney in particular and to say "these are my views, not Slots, so don't go taking it out on him"
Offline Dougle

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm »
I love him.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 04:02:44 pm
His presser whenever he feels no longer bound not to criticise the british refs is going to be pretty epic.
I dont think he will. Its obvious to all, however it wouldnt reflect well on him.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
They could only dream of getting him on for a match - hes way above that

I hope they live to regret picking a fight with him. Klopp could be one of the most influential men in football (maybe even out of football) after he leaves us if he chooses to use the power, charisma and influence he has the potential to wield. Whoever is running TNTs twitter account is a real idiot.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm
I dont think he will. Its obvious to all, however it wouldnt reflect well on him.

I tend to agree. I hope he manages to just bite his tongue for the greater good, and just enjoy his final few weeks here. Plenty time for that other stuff after he leaves, and we will all enjoy it.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11252 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm »
Wish he wouldn't do things like this - just reminds me all over again of everything we're going to miss about him...

It's genuinely pathetic how football media folk who are actual grown men in pretty rarefied positions in journalism can watch that press conference, and are either incapable of engaging with it beyond the level of a grumpy Man Utd fan at the pub, or wilfully misunderstand it because that's the best route to whoring for clicks.
Offline slaphead

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11253 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:02:26 pm
and thats the problem. Just seen a tweet from the sodding BBC done purely as click-baiting, about him really going in on Liverpools fixture schedule.

And the replies are all of course as youd expect, and as the BBC wanted, people saying hes a moaner, can't wait till hes gone etc etc.

Proving that not a SINGLE ONE OF THEM watached the actual comments he made, and the boisterous mood he was in making them.

It wasnt about LFC, I mean, why would that be an issue now? It was about the general state of too many games in England and the effect on all teams especially those in Europe. 

Tribalism in football is a disease. HE cares about the state of the game for all teams, but nope, little whoppers on Twitter dont want to admit that.

Really going in on Liverpool's fixture schedule eh. They obviously read the transcript and didn't listen to the tone. Oh and they missed the part where Klopp said our fixture list now is spot on.
Klopps a good man and he doesn't only try to look after his players, he tries to look after all players. The award by the PFA is another thing the BBC will have missed because it doesn't suit what they want.
He's tried to give sound advice and maybe explain why clubs haven't been doing well in Europe and even why England are shit at tournaments. If they'd rather create click bait than take the feedback on board then I don't suppose he will care much longer. He doesn't like the media here (barring the in house stuff), and while they laugh along and queue up for his pressers, they run away and twist everything he says.
I have a funny feeling when Klopp leaves, if he rocks up somwhere as a pundit it will pull viewers like never before, because he will be on fire. And sitting a few seats away from TNT when he's doing it. What a man
Online StigenKeegan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 12:22:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:38:46 pm
What did he say about the FIFA President job paying well, something like, but not officially ?

Him leaving me is sinking in today

I think for all the talk about his go at TNT this is the one that really should have gotten all the attention. He's basically calling Infantino (and the whole of FIFA) corrupt. I don't think you can say it any clearer without spelling out c-o-r-r-u-p-t.
I loved it!
