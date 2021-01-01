« previous next »
Love this guy.

He hates the media and the refs as much as we do.

Can't wait for his final press conference. Was told a few weeks back that he was going to unload on his last one.
Absolutely on the money, just a shame Jurgen didn't say this on the TNT broadcast on Saturday.

The problem is most fans of other clubs are c*nts, they will complain about the "big 6" doing things for selfish reasons, but they are happy for selfish decisons to be made if it helps their clubs. Solidarity falls away for bantz everytime.

Fuck TNT, fuck Sky, we need subscribers to cancel en masse before anything is done.

The Guardian are already at it, tarring Klopp as a moaner and saying he's whinging again over 12:30 kick off times. Missing the point entirely as usual just to score more points with rival fans.

Absolute blind stupid c*nts.
He's talking to a brick wall unfortunately.

And the media will just frame it against him as sour grapes because we're losing.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:02:57 pm
The Guardian are already at it, tarring Klopp as a moaner and saying he's whinging again over 12:30 kick off times. Missing the point entirely as usual just to score more points with rival fans.

Absolute blind stupid c*nts.

It's that arse Barry Glendenning whose always hated us.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:47:35 am
I never thought he was, a bit surprised by how many expected him too. Or perhaps hoping which was more understandable.

I was clinging to it, he has said he will work again, I thought why not for us  but its hit home now and its horrible.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:02:57 pm
The Guardian are already at it, tarring Klopp as a moaner and saying he's whinging again over 12:30 kick off times. Missing the point entirely as usual just to score more points with rival fans.

Absolute blind stupid c*nts.


The Guardian writers are fucking cowards. Always writing their snivelling shite about us. I fucking dare any one of the inbred c*nts to wander around outside Anfield on any match day.

Fucking Manc c*nts.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:05:36 pm

The Guardian writers are fucking cowards. Always writing their snivelling shite about us. I fucking dare any one of the inbred c*nts to wander around outside Anfield on any match day.

Fucking Manc c*nts.

It's fucking infuriating and it's the same with PGMOL or the cheating 115 charges lot, nothing is ever done as it's always one club moaning and rivals who benefit.

Non of these blind, stupid dickhead clubs, media or fan bases can scramble the grey matter needed to understand these things are for the good of the game and competitiveness of the league. They will just watch on as it rots.
It's just part of the "banter" that footballs become. Valid points ignored and off cuts turned into 30 second snippets so rival fans can have a laugh.

They need him more than he needs them. The league is going to be pretty fuckin boring, no manager has any charisma or the balls to stand up to a reporter let alone Guardiola, or have a word about the PGMOL
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:02:57 pm
The Guardian are already at it, tarring Klopp as a moaner and saying he's whinging again over 12:30 kick off times. Missing the point entirely as usual just to score more points with rival fans.

Absolute blind stupid c*nts.

Said this in relation to the West Ham match:

it seems the blame for their failure to take all three points lies squarely at the door of TNT Sports

Absolutely pathetic and childish reading of the situation. What a c*nt

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:04:13 pm
It's that arse Barry Glendenning whose always hated us.

Ah yes, Barry Glendenning and his unsolicited dick pics that he accidentally shared on social media some years back.

That's the level of football analysts in this country.

Dirty fecker.
He really doesn't like Simon Hooper! :)
Going to miss him a lot, love that man .

Also really looking forward to the press conference once he's off the payroll and can really say whatever the fuck he wants.
Cant stand that wanker Glenndenning, stopped listening to Football Weekly thanks to him regularly having a pop at us. Had a particular hatred of Kenny for some reason which struck me as weird (even the Blues I know have time for Kenny, given what hes done for the city)
The idiots who go on radio or social media or whatever who start with the "Klopp moaning again about 12.30 kick offs". I would strongly suggest that they watch that Press Conference. It's class. You can clearly see that he is offering advice to the Premier League, to the TV companies. If they don't want to listen a man like Klopp, then they desreve everything that will come their way eventually
Love Klopp, hope he just goes full tonto on the media these next couple of weeks and lays into them. Get all that frustration out of over 8 years dealing with these fucking simpletons and half wits, will be like live therapy and I am sure he will feel loads better.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:04:33 pm
I was clinging to it, he has said he will work again, I thought why not for us  but its hit home now and its horrible.

He said he'll never manage in England again and I fully believed it, he seems like the kind of fella that once his minds made up, that is it.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:07:00 pm
He said he'll never manage in England again and I fully believed it, he seems like the kind of fella that once his minds made up, that is it.
Fully expect him to manage Wrexham at some point then.

Would be great for their Hollywood image.

And technically the club is not in England, even though they play in the English league.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:07:00 pm
He said he'll never manage in England again and I fully believed it, he seems like the kind of fella that once his minds made up, that is it.

I heard him say  he will never manage another club in England, I took that to mean other clubs, not us.  :'(

Sounds to me like hes going to replace Rob Page as Wales manager.
TNT tweet responding to Klopp presser:

https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1786381599216431459?s=46&t=e519ai5zWd5MFfuZ4_Rvrg

Good bantz innit mate
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:14:48 pm
TNT tweet responding to Klopp presser:

https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1786381599216431459?s=46&t=e519ai5zWd5MFfuZ4_Rvrg

Good bantz innit mate

Did TNT say we pay you to play football
He has the knack of saying the truth when noone else has said it before him, and we end up thinking why hasn't anyone said that before, because it's so clear?

E.g. in today's press conf he was putting this cold, clear logic forward:

A: He watches a lot of footy from around the world, and the PL is the strongest league in the world.
B: So PL teams are the strongest in the world.
C: So PL teams should be highly-represented in finals and latter stages of continental comps.
D: But they haven't consistently been. Why?
E: Because these strong teams are fatigued due to too many games.

QED
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Cant stand that wanker Glenndenning, stopped listening to Football Weekly thanks to him regularly having a pop at us. Had a particular hatred of Kenny for some reason which struck me as weird (even the Blues I know have time for Kenny, given what hes done for the city)

Glenndenning is a fat, stupid c u next Tuesday, with limited football knowledge. Stealing a living.
Gona be a whole load of tears shed when this great man does his last presser and has his last match.. Cant be said enough - A brilliant manager but an even better person.
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Cant stand that wanker Glenndenning, stopped listening to Football Weekly thanks to him regularly having a pop at us. Had a particular hatred of Kenny for some reason which struck me as weird (even the Blues I know have time for Kenny, given what hes done for the city)

He's the worst.
The old soak down the pub who has an opinion on everything and wisdom about nothing.
He hates successful people but particularly charismatic successful men who show emotion because he isn't one but craves it
The only emotion he can openly express, without it being obvious insecurity and vulnerability, is cynicism - attempting to get laughs through the tearing down of others.. except of course the emotion he feels when he's alone at night knee deep in a scotch consumed by regret and what might have been and the tears come
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:46:08 pm
He has the knack of saying the truth when noone else has said it before him, and we end up thinking why hasn't anyone said that before, because it's so clear?

E.g. in today's press conf he was putting this cold, clear logic forward:

A: He watches a lot of footy from around the world, and the PL is the strongest league in the world.
B: So PL teams are the strongest in the world.
C: So PL teams should be highly-represented in finals and latter stages of continental comps.
D: But they haven't consistently been. Why?
E: Because these strong teams are fatigued due to too many games.

QED

You could add England to that as well. Why haven't they won a tournament or underachieved for so long? Various reasons but how many times have they turned up knackered to Euros and World Cups? World class players who've played constant football for 12 months and have nothing left.
His presser whenever he feels no longer bound not to criticise the british refs is going to be pretty epic.
Just watched the presser - fuck me, he's had enough of the circus that is football. Loved the digs at TNT, the PL, UEFA and FIFA. First thre Premier League games of the season in America, he sees the future this fella
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:25:42 pm
Just watched the presser - fuck me, he's had enough of the circus that is football. Loved the digs at TNT, the PL, UEFA and FIFA. First thre Premier League games of the season in America, he sees the future this fella

What did he say about the FIFA President job paying well, something like, but not officially ?

Him leaving me is sinking in today
Already being reported as deadly serious on social media and Sport sites that he quoted 'Amnesty International' as if he actually was deadly serious that he wanted them involved.

Just FUCK OFF. I hope he goes out all guns blazing, and spends an hour absolutely slaughtering everyone in his final press conference.

Fucking HATE the media in this country. Almost at the point now where I just won't watch / listen / read any of it ever again.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:38:46 pm
What did he say about the FIFA President job paying well, something like, but not officially ?

Him leaving me is sinking in today

You can make a living off it it looks like :lmao
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:38:52 pm
Already being reported as deadly serious on social media and Sport sites that he quoted 'Amnesty International' as if he actually was deadly serious that he wanted them involved.

Just FUCK OFF. I hope he goes out all guns blazing, and spends an hour absolutely slaughtering everyone in his final press conference.

Fucking HATE the media in this country. Almost at the point now where I just won't watch / listen / read any of it ever again.

and thats the problem. Just seen a tweet from the sodding BBC done purely as click-baiting, about him really going in on Liverpools fixture schedule.

And the replies are all of course as youd expect, and as the BBC wanted, people saying hes a moaner, can't wait till hes gone etc etc.

Proving that not a SINGLE ONE OF THEM watached the actual comments he made, and the boisterous mood he was in making them.

It wasnt about LFC, I mean, why would that be an issue now? It was about the general state of too many games in England and the effect on all teams especially those in Europe. 

Tribalism in football is a disease. HE cares about the state of the game for all teams, but nope, little whoppers on Twitter dont want to admit that.
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:38:52 pm
Already being reported as deadly serious on social media and Sport sites that he quoted 'Amnesty International' as if he actually was deadly serious that he wanted them involved.

Just FUCK OFF. I hope he goes out all guns blazing, and spends an hour absolutely slaughtering everyone in his final press conference.

Fucking HATE the media in this country. Almost at the point now where I just won't watch / listen / read any of it ever again.
As he said:

The media need the football clubs more than the football clubs need the media.
People often forget that.
So no need to bend over when TNT money is slapped on the table, for example.

When Klopp retires, who will the media turn to for clickbait?
Will be interesting to see.
I don't think Arne Slot will give them enough ammo, so that's good for us.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:01:45 pm
You could add England to that as well. Why haven't they won a tournament or underachieved for so long? Various reasons but how many times have they turned up knackered to Euros and World Cups? World class players who've played constant football for 12 months and have nothing left.
Yep 100%

Makes total sense.

Otherwise it just doesn't make sense logically.

There is also the alternative view that the English mentality is weak. And they therefore fair worse than other cultures that have more of a 'dominant/f*** you' mentality.
Whisper is there is some mild applause planned for his final game.

Sanowt












Another telling comment was about training time. Klopp said we barely even train because it's one match and then you're preparing for the next one. He said how the players could actually get a couple of days off after West Ham and then have had a good week training for once. I've stated we've looked undercooked a lot, but when we have such a short turnaround game to game, it's hardly a wonder. Slot won't get loads of training time when it's a game every 3 days all season.

Always said if we can just see it out past West Ham then the last 3 games will be a better schedule but even when we were going well, that 4 away games in 9 days was such a brutal schedule and it was never realistic for us to win them all. In a way it's better we cocked it ourselves before then, rather than have TNT fuck us over that bit more.

I don't think the domestic cups helped in terms of our own fatigue though. We had a lot of midweek games Jan and Feb while Arsenal were resting their legs (and they had a few weeks without a game at one point and went on a long break). League Cup was fair enough but Arsenal in the FA Cup was a real pyrrhic victory.
If City win out though and win the double, at least we'll have something to show for the season, no other English club would have won anything (top level obviously)
Hah, demob happy. CL guaranteed, league an impossibility, took his time and leisurely shot TNT  (what a wanker's name) to death. My only regret is he didn't finish with "...and Jake Humpphrey's is a turbo c*nt"
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 01:34:27 pm
Cant stand that wanker Glenndenning, stopped listening to Football Weekly thanks to him regularly having a pop at us. Had a particular hatred of Kenny for some reason which struck me as weird (even the Blues I know have time for Kenny, given what hes done for the city)

Even his Guardian colleagues think he's a bell end.
German with superior football knowledge to anyone who asks him questions explains that there is too much football. Que the media and rival fans saying here we go again using the old  how dare Jonny foreigner tell us how we should run the game, despite the Germans dominating world cups every 4 years so maybe they know a thing or two. . The English press and the nob head pundits who were shite are completely ignorant.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:14:48 pm
TNT tweet responding to Klopp presser:

https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1786381599216431459?s=46&t=e519ai5zWd5MFfuZ4_Rvrg

Good bantz innit mate

They could only dream of getting him on for a match - hes way above that
