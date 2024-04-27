I definitely think it's the right decision to not have a parade. The League Cup moment is long gone now. If we'd have added the title and/or the UEFA Cup, then absolutely, it would have been epic, but not now.
The season is ending on a very subdued note. The general feel is luke warm at best and negative at worst. I don't particularly think Jürgen and the team would enjoy it that much and, with the ambient feeling being one of a more sombre note, I'm not sure the turnout would be what Klopp deserves for his swansong. He deserves to go out on a high. Probably the best way now would be a good win on the last home game of the season and a lap of honour with all the trophies he has won with us.