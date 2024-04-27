« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

tray fenny

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:31:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 27, 2024, 02:31:39 pm
Why blaming Salah?
arguing with the boss in public, obvs
decosabute

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:34:00 pm
Quote from: aoaaron on April 27, 2024, 05:23:30 pm
Easy to say with hindsight but I think not starting Salah was a mistake.

We've sadly just not dealt with this run-in well at all. I'm sure Klopp will admit he hasn't handled it as well as he could have. The business end of the season is hard - this is where some managers are just ridiculously good.

Thank you Klopp for everything you've done for us. You have been absolutely phenomenal and amazing. Its sad we couldn't give you the send off you deserved. He's dragged us from mediocrity to the pinnacle of every competition. He's put us in a position to make that next step with a fantastic, phenomenal squad full of potential to hopefully go toe to toe with  City again for the next decade.

I hope his last few games; we give a fair representation of the style of football, passion and power he's brought to the club.

Based on what exactly? He's been a ghost of a player lately.

Klopp has kept faith with him in all but one game up this weekend (and by the way, we won the other game he was dropped for), and he hasn't shown any sign of anything improving. Even today when he came on, he did the hard part before making a complete bollocks of a simple pass to play Nunez in.

If anything, I feel like Klopp has been too loyal and too kind to several players who have completely let him down. No way he made a mistake in dropping Salah today. Same goes for Konate, Szoboszlai and Nunez.
tray fenny

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:36:11 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April 27, 2024, 02:56:00 pm
Grow up. McTominay handshaked Klopp hand while Mane his player snubbed him in full view of TV cameras then they acted as adults about it afterwards. These things happen and they will forget about it the next day. What is disrespectful is you crying about it in every thread like little girl and comparing it to the toxicity at United.
Little girl? wow on so many levels. Anyway, magic man in the sky shit fkd us up.
norecat

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:42:36 pm
Jurgen Klopp's job is to manage Liverpool Football Club. Players should always be subordinate to that reality. Salah has created a drama that serves no constructive purpose. To be crude about it it is Klopp's job to remind him and any other player of his place in the jungle. Their was Liverpool before Salah and their will be a Liverpool after.

Their is no doubt that statistically Salah is one of the best player's in the club's history. With our title challenge petering out Salah chooses now to throw a strop. Given his age it might be in, Slot's interest to move Salah on as an offer will surely come in from Saudi Arabia in the summer.

I feel sad for Klopp that his final season is petering out as it is. We lacked the defensive solidity and chance conversion to really see it through. Also have to acknowledge that Arsenal and Man City are excellent sides. I don't think Klopp's announcing his leaving has affected our season. If anything it should have served as a galvanising force to propel us towards another league title. But it hasn't.

I feel sorry for Klopp he has only one league title here to show for a truly monumental job he has done here. He is leaving the club in a better position than he found it in. That is the true barometer of a manager's impact. I wish him well for the future and am truly grateful that he guided us to the league and the Champions league success. It was beyond my expectations. Danke Jurgen.
darragh85

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:49:47 pm
Quote from: norecat on April 27, 2024, 05:42:36 pm
Jurgen Klopp's job is to manage Liverpool Football Club. Players should always be subordinate to that reality. Salah has created a drama that serves no constructive purpose. To be crude about it it is Klopp's job to remind him and any other player of his place in the jungle. Their was Liverpool before Salah and their will be a Liverpool after.

Their is no doubt that statistically Salah is one of the best player's in the club's history. With our title challenge petering out Salah chooses now to throw a strop. Given his age it might be in, Slot's interest to move Salah on as an offer will surely come in from Saudi Arabia in the summer.

I feel sad for Klopp that his final season is petering out as it is. We lacked the defensive solidity and chance conversion to really see it through. Also have to acknowledge that Arsenal and Man City are excellent sides. I don't think Klopp's announcing his leaving has affected our season. If anything it should have served as a galvanising force to propel us towards another league title. But it hasn't.

I feel sorry for Klopp he has only one league title here to show for a truly monumental job he has done here. He is leaving the club in a better position than he found it in. That is the true barometer of a manager's impact. I wish him well for the future and am truly grateful that he guided us to the league and the Champions league success. It was beyond my expectations. Danke Jurgen.

I don't acknowledge city as anything other than cheats.
KC7

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:56:02 pm
Quote from: decosabute on April 27, 2024, 05:34:00 pm
Based on what exactly? He's been a ghost of a player lately.

Klopp has kept faith with him in all but one game up this weekend (and by the way, we won the other game he was dropped for), and he hasn't shown any sign of anything improving. Even today when he came on, he did the hard part before making a complete bollocks of a simple pass to play Nunez in.

If anything, I feel like Klopp has been too loyal and too kind to several players who have completely let him down. No way he made a mistake in dropping Salah today. Same goes for Konate, Szoboszlai and Nunez.

Agree with him not starting, but coming on alot sooner. Around 60-65 I was thinking change it. Just an injection of energy as we weren't doing much. He waited an extra 10 minutes and by then it was 2-2 and 15 minutes is very little for a player of Mo's quality.

Gakpo should definitely have come off sooner. Technical ability but just so passive. Mo looked very sharp when he came on. Don't know who that West Ham player was who he roasted but he showed speed I hasn't seen in a while.

The Salah Jurgen thing is nothing. Shit happens. They are both winners with high standards, and with the team in such poor form recently frustrations can be hard to hide.
Egyptian36

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 05:56:32 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April 27, 2024, 05:24:41 pm
I am saying Klopp is the boss, and that he should not be shown up publicly like he was. If he was less of a man, he could have sat Salah back on the bench instead. But Klopp isnt like that, and thats why we have love him so much. Nor will he fuck Salah off, because the club now is effectively no longer his, and he needs to take the high road so not to create more problems for the club going forward.

So do you see what the problem is here? On the weekend Slot is going to be announced as the next manager Salah publicly challenged Klopp in public because he took exception to something he said. He feels defiant like a man wronged but yet one who now holds the cards. He stormed into the dressing room, left without answering the questions, while Klopp had to take the press conference, where he always praises individual players but never calls any players out. And now we have a player who is openly challenging his authority because he knows he no longer controls his future.

Now, should we be calling this type of behaviour out? If we as a fan base allow this type of behaviour to continue, Im afraid in the future we will have no ground to step on as more incidences like this happen. At any club.


'If somebody shows me five million times respect and one time not, what is more important?'

 
Everyone knows this behaviour is unacceptable. It wasn't acceptable when Mane did it but we know the character of Mane, what Mane did doesn't reflect his personality or makes him a player who think he is bigger than the club or he wanted to challenge the manager. These things happen and Like Mane Salah will apologize to Klopp infornt of all the players or Klopp will drop him from the squad. You underestimate how strict Klopp is.



Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 06:16:45 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April 27, 2024, 05:56:32 pm

'If somebody shows me five million times respect and one time not, what is more important?'

 
Everyone knows this behaviour is unacceptable. It wasn't acceptable when Mane did it but we know the character of Mane, what Mane did doesn't reflect his personality or makes him a player who think he is bigger than the club or he wanted to challenge the manager. These things happen and Like Mane Salah will apologize to Klopp infornt of all the players or Klopp will drop him from the squad. You underestimate how strict Klopp is.


I think the problem is that there are many on here who thinks it is acceptable, and it s just part of the game. Disrespect? Fine, just do as long as youre competing, ok? Being petulant? Fine, its probably because you want to play more. We understand. Its like speaking to your kids.

This is ok, this is fine, it happens, sure. I mean where the fuck are the standards? Just call it like it is.

decosabute

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 07:29:49 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April 27, 2024, 06:16:45 pm

I think the problem is that there are many on here who thinks it is acceptable, and it s just part of the game. Disrespect? Fine, just do as long as youre competing, ok? Being petulant? Fine, its probably because you want to play more. We understand. Its like speaking to your kids.

This is ok, this is fine, it happens, sure. I mean where the fuck are the standards? Just call it like it is.

Just said it in the Salah thread, there's a weird desire on RAWK to totally downplay stuff like that today and act like it's nothing. I don't know if it's superfan bullshit, or trying to be cool, or trying to be kind to someone who - in fairness - has been a great player.

But the justification for a supposed leader in the team showing that kind of petulance and disrespect is really strange to me. Salah has no leg to stand on when his own total underperformance is one of the key factors in our terrible run. And his reaction to his own terrible run isn't to pull his sleeves up and work harder or prove a point, but instead to throw his arms around at the manager and make inflammatory remarks in the mixed zone.

Honestly, it's really shit and really beneath what Mo Salah should be. Like you say, just call it like it is.
harleydanger

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 09:50:43 pm
I think well see him in an away end in the next few years. And that will be a good time.
LFCEmpire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 27, 2024, 09:55:36 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April 27, 2024, 05:49:47 pm
I don't acknowledge city as anything other than cheats.

Spot on. Want to throw up when I think about all the titles they have cheated us out of. Not a peep on this in the useless media.
rocco

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 28, 2024, 09:25:19 am
Quote from: darragh85 on April 27, 2024, 05:49:47 pm
I don't acknowledge city as anything other than cheats.

Klopp deserved so much more silverware than we got when in the 4 seasons between 2019 and 2022 there was only 1 point separating us and city in total points, unfortunately city won/cheated  3 league titles and us  only 1.
harleydanger

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 28, 2024, 12:41:40 pm
These are the last days of Klopp. Never had more fun under a manager, since the 80's.

Get your heads together and give him the vibe he deserves in his last games. Results are unimportant anymore, just have fun ffs.
le_boss

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 28, 2024, 07:52:16 pm
Where would he be without all the corruption?

Klopp is a once in a lifetime manager and a special guy whos
been worn down by corrupt refereeing and corrupt ownership.

God bless you mate. ❤️

Deserved so much better.  Heartbreaking.
Keith Lard

Re: Jürgen Klopp
April 29, 2024, 02:03:27 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on April 28, 2024, 12:41:40 pm
These are the last days of Klopp. Never had more fun under a manager, since the 80's.

Get your heads together and give him the vibe he deserves in his last games. Results are unimportant anymore, just have fun ffs.

Completely how I feel. And Im now completely over the end of season disappointments. Its just been so great under him, we won a shiny pot and should finish 3rd barring something crazy happening. Hes been our ultimate trophy for uniting, rebuilding and upgrading the club, and winning everything. Modern era Bill Shankly that we badly needed and which our successor will benefit from. He was the the ultimate man at the right time. And he then did a massive chunk of a rebuild.

Going to enjoy celebrating the great man and a good season. Ive said it a million times, but thank you thank you thank you Jurgen. You will be forever loved.
RivaGe

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:13:53 pm
Hate how everything has been unfolding since March. Because we were flying high and pooped our pants, the final 2 months of one of our best managers ever changed from celebration of his achievement and sadness of leaving to "ugh just piss off faster, we all need a change".
oojason

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm

'Liverpool will NOT hold end-of-season parade without Premier League title' (by David Lynch for TIA):-

Liverpool will not hold an open top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season, except in the unlikely event they win the Premier League title.

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-will-not-hold-end-of-season-parade-without-premier-league-title
smicer07

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm
'Liverpool will NOT hold end-of-season parade without Premier League title' (by David Lynch for TIA):-

Liverpool will not hold an open top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season, except in the unlikely event they win the Premier League title.

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-will-not-hold-end-of-season-parade-without-premier-league-title

Shit decision but typical of the club.
Andy82lfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm
Quote from: RivaGe on Yesterday at 02:13:53 pm
Hate how everything has been unfolding since March. Because we were flying high and pooped our pants, the final 2 months of one of our best managers ever changed from celebration of his achievement and sadness of leaving to "ugh just piss off faster, we all need a change".

Hmm, that's a wild 'we' you are throwing in there. Don't think many want him to leave quickly so we can have Arnold Slot take his place, absolute polar opposite for me.

I'd without any doubt sign him on a lifetime contract if I could, even if it meant us going down a few leagues for years.
Scottymuser

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
Quote from: decosabute on April 27, 2024, 05:34:00 pm
Based on what exactly? He's been a ghost of a player lately.

Klopp has kept faith with him in all but one game up this weekend (and by the way, we won the other game he was dropped for), and he hasn't shown any sign of anything improving. Even today when he came on, he did the hard part before making a complete bollocks of a simple pass to play Nunez in.

If anything, I feel like Klopp has been too loyal and too kind to several players who have completely let him down. No way he made a mistake in dropping Salah today. Same goes for Konate, Szoboszlai and Nunez.

Salah has a (non-penalty) goal and assist every 108 mins, Nunez every 105 mins.  How is that "completely let him down" - yet Diaz (every 185 mins), Elliot (every 223 mins) or even Gakpo (every 141 mins) have been performing and winning games etc?  Or do you mean that, after us rushing Salah back, too early and him picking up another injury, he still has from 432 mins 3 goals and an assist (i.e. one every 108 mins) - and whilst that is very good, you have much higher expectations from Salah?  In the same period, Diaz (who many have been praising as the only one winning us games) has, from 1330 mins, 5 goals and 4 assists (i.e. one every 148 mins - or about 37% worse than Salah).

If your problem is not creating/scoring enough goals, then Salah and Nunez are furthest away from the problem frankly
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:30:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm
'Liverpool will NOT hold end-of-season parade without Premier League title' (by David Lynch for TIA):-

Liverpool will not hold an open top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season, except in the unlikely event they win the Premier League title.

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-will-not-hold-end-of-season-parade-without-premier-league-title

Have we ever done a parade in a season where we only won the League Cup? I genuinely don't remember one in 2003 or 2012 under Kenny?
Scottymuser

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm
Shit decision but typical of the club.

Why is that a shit decision - we routinely take the piss out of other clubs (like Chelsea/Man U) for doing bus parades for winning bigger competitions (FA Cup/Europa League), so why should we have a bus parade for the most mickey mouse of mickey mouse trophies.  If Klopp wasn't leaving, would you be wanting a parade to show off the Cup? 
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:41:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm
'Liverpool will NOT hold end-of-season parade without Premier League title' (by David Lynch for TIA):-

Liverpool will not hold an open top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season, except in the unlikely event they win the Premier League title.

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/04/liverpool-will-not-hold-end-of-season-parade-without-premier-league-title

good.

Shame it had to even be a story.  But that was the fault of the club getting a bit too ahead of themselves after the league cup.
LFCEmpire

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm
Can definitely understand this decision, can only imagine the bants if this was to go ahead.

There are other ways for us to honour Jurgen Klopp's time at the club.
Historical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:17:52 pm
Premature. Parade still mathematically possible at this point.
rossipersempre

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 05:45:25 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 05:17:52 pm
Premature. Parade still mathematically possible at this point.
Quote
...except in the unlikely event they win the Premier League title.

Basic comprehension fail.
Mighty_Red

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm
Would absolutely come out for a parade but I think it has to be a "Danke Jurgen" parade rather than a trophy parade. Last time was ok as we had the FA Cup and the team came so close.
smicer07

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:46:30 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm
Why is that a shit decision - we routinely take the piss out of other clubs (like Chelsea/Man U) for doing bus parades for winning bigger competitions (FA Cup/Europa League), so why should we have a bus parade for the most mickey mouse of mickey mouse trophies.  If Klopp wasn't leaving, would you be wanting a parade to show off the Cup? 

I don't give a shit what other people think. A parade for Jurgen would be a great way to see him off. But you keep worrying about what your mates think.
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm
Would absolutely come out for a parade but I think it has to be a "Danke Jurgen" parade rather than a trophy parade. Last time was ok as we had the FA Cup and the team came so close.

Jurgen has said he doesn't want that
Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
Our parades have always been for one of the big 3: league title/Champions League/FA Cup.

When we've previously won the UEFA Cup we've won other things as well (league title or the FA Cup and League Cup in 2001). Had we won the Europa this year we'd have obviously had a parade, particularly with Jurgen leaving and another trophy as well in the bag. If we'd reached the final we may have just gone ahead with the parade win or lose (i.e. 2022 after CL final) but not after the way the season unraveled. That's partly why you'd never have a parade for just the League Cup because there's months of the season left. The other trophies are all lifted in May/or even into June.

Jurgen's send off will be the Wolves game.
Historical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:45:25 pm
Basic comprehension fail.

I said parade still mathematically possible at this point, not title still mathematically possible at this point. Obviously the bit you quoted was parsed and understood.

Clearly, the premature bit was aimed at the two posts above criticising the club. And, it seems, two posts below yours as well.

Sorry, should I have quoted them? Did not think it was necessary. I will in the future, for those who do not count English as a natural language.
disgraced cake

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:34:35 am
Definitely right not to do a parade imo. If we'd won any of the other three I'd have said yes but would be a bit weird doing it for Something we won a few months ago. I know it'd have been more of a Klopp farewell thing anyway but as Rob said he'd have probably hated that himself.
FlashGordon

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 09:55:20 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
Salah has a (non-penalty) goal and assist every 108 mins, Nunez every 105 mins.  How is that "completely let him down" - yet Diaz (every 185 mins), Elliot (every 223 mins) or even Gakpo (every 141 mins) have been performing and winning games etc?  Or do you mean that, after us rushing Salah back, too early and him picking up another injury, he still has from 432 mins 3 goals and an assist (i.e. one every 108 mins) - and whilst that is very good, you have much higher expectations from Salah?  In the same period, Diaz (who many have been praising as the only one winning us games) has, from 1330 mins, 5 goals and 4 assists (i.e. one every 148 mins - or about 37% worse than Salah).

If your problem is not creating/scoring enough goals, then Salah and Nunez are furthest away from the problem frankly

Not everything can be shown by G/A per 90. Salah cannot trap or pass a football since he's returned or beat a man. He's also shown no real desire to win the ball back or tack back. Diaz has been the only player providing any bit of a spark.
Jookie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 10:01:13 am
The club wont have made this decision in isolation. Reckon theyll have probably had a conversation with Klopp and the player leadership group before coming to a decision.

I understand the decision personally. The way the season has ended, the current frustration in the fanbase, the players frustration, Klopp does not look like hes enjoying it. Doesnt all seem to point to doing a parade being what people would want.

It was a bit different in 2022. Just off back of CL loss but 2 trophies won and that parade did seem to link back to the title win and making up for lack of celebration with fans.

I travelled about 450 mile round trip to do the 2022 parade. Would I do that this year for the league cup and a goodbye to Jurgen? Probably not. I love Jurgen and hugely appreciative of what hes given the club. But reality is I just want the season to end and for us to draw a line under it
