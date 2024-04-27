Jurgen Klopp's job is to manage Liverpool Football Club. Players should always be subordinate to that reality. Salah has created a drama that serves no constructive purpose. To be crude about it it is Klopp's job to remind him and any other player of his place in the jungle. Their was Liverpool before Salah and their will be a Liverpool after.



Their is no doubt that statistically Salah is one of the best player's in the club's history. With our title challenge petering out Salah chooses now to throw a strop. Given his age it might be in, Slot's interest to move Salah on as an offer will surely come in from Saudi Arabia in the summer.



I feel sad for Klopp that his final season is petering out as it is. We lacked the defensive solidity and chance conversion to really see it through. Also have to acknowledge that Arsenal and Man City are excellent sides. I don't think Klopp's announcing his leaving has affected our season. If anything it should have served as a galvanising force to propel us towards another league title. But it hasn't.



I feel sorry for Klopp he has only one league title here to show for a truly monumental job he has done here. He is leaving the club in a better position than he found it in. That is the true barometer of a manager's impact. I wish him well for the future and am truly grateful that he guided us to the league and the Champions league success. It was beyond my expectations. Danke Jurgen.