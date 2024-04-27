I think the problem is that there are many on here who thinks it is acceptable, and it s just part of the game. Disrespect? Fine, just do as long as youre competing, ok? Being petulant? Fine, its probably because you want to play more. We understand. Its like speaking to your kids.
This is ok, this is fine, it happens, sure. I mean where the fuck are the standards? Just call it like it is.
Just said it in the Salah thread, there's a weird desire on RAWK to totally downplay stuff like that today and act like it's nothing. I don't know if it's superfan bullshit, or trying to be cool, or trying to be kind to someone who - in fairness - has been a great player.
But the justification for a supposed leader in the team showing that kind of petulance and disrespect is really strange to me. Salah has no leg to stand on when his own total underperformance is one of the key factors in our terrible run. And his reaction to his own terrible run isn't to pull his sleeves up and work harder or prove a point, but instead to throw his arms around at the manager and make inflammatory remarks in the mixed zone.
Honestly, it's really shit and really beneath what Mo Salah should be. Like you say, just call it like it is.