Jürgen Klopp

Reply #11120 on: Today at 05:24:41 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:12:29 pm
You don't seem to understand Klopp is the boss. Again you are talking like he is a weak manager not one of the greatest in football ever. He will fk any player who think he is bigger than club.

I am saying Klopp is the boss, and that he should not be shown up publicly like he was. If he was less of a man, he could have sat Salah back on the bench instead. But Klopp isnt like that, and thats why we have love him so much. Nor will he fuck Salah off, because the club now is effectively no longer his, and he needs to take the high road so not to create more problems for the club going forward.

So do you see what the problem is here? On the weekend Slot is going to be announced as the next manager Salah publicly challenged Klopp in public because he took exception to something he said. He feels defiant like a man wronged but yet one who now holds the cards. He stormed into the dressing room, left without answering the questions, while Klopp had to take the press conference, where he always praises individual players but never calls any players out. And now we have a player who is openly challenging his authority because he knows he no longer controls his future.

Now, should we be calling this type of behaviour out? If we as a fan base allow this type of behaviour to continue, Im afraid in the future we will have no ground to step on as more incidences like this happen. At any club.
Reply #11121 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:24:41 pm
I am saying Klopp is the boss, and that he should not be shown up publicly like he was. If he was less of a man, he could have sat Salah back on the bench instead. But Klopp isnt like that, and thats why we have love him so much. Nor will he fuck Salah off, because the club now is effectively no longer his, and he needs to take the high road so not to create more problems for the club going forward.

So do you see what the problem is here? On the weekend Slot is going to be announced as the next manager Salah publicly challenged Klopp in public because he took exception to something he said. He feels defiant like a man wronged but yet one who now holds the cards. He stormed into the dressing room, left without answering the questions, while Klopp had to take the press conference, where he always praises individual players but never calls any players out. And now we have a player who is openly challenging his authority because he knows he no longer controls his future.

Now, should we be calling this type of behaviour out? If we as a fan base allow this type of behaviour to continue, Im afraid in the future we will have no ground to step on as more incidences like this happen. At any club.

Good post. Completely agree.
Reply #11122 on: Today at 05:31:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:31:39 pm
Why blaming Salah?
arguing with the boss in public, obvs
Reply #11123 on: Today at 05:34:00 pm
Quote from: aoaaron on Today at 05:23:30 pm
Easy to say with hindsight but I think not starting Salah was a mistake.

We've sadly just not dealt with this run-in well at all. I'm sure Klopp will admit he hasn't handled it as well as he could have. The business end of the season is hard - this is where some managers are just ridiculously good.

Thank you Klopp for everything you've done for us. You have been absolutely phenomenal and amazing. Its sad we couldn't give you the send off you deserved. He's dragged us from mediocrity to the pinnacle of every competition. He's put us in a position to make that next step with a fantastic, phenomenal squad full of potential to hopefully go toe to toe with  City again for the next decade.

I hope his last few games; we give a fair representation of the style of football, passion and power he's brought to the club.

Based on what exactly? He's been a ghost of a player lately.

Klopp has kept faith with him in all but one game up this weekend (and by the way, we won the other game he was dropped for), and he hasn't shown any sign of anything improving. Even today when he came on, he did the hard part before making a complete bollocks of a simple pass to play Nunez in.

If anything, I feel like Klopp has been too loyal and too kind to several players who have completely let him down. No way he made a mistake in dropping Salah today. Same goes for Konate, Szoboszlai and Nunez.
Reply #11124 on: Today at 05:36:11 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:56:00 pm
Grow up. McTominay handshaked Klopp hand while Mane his player snubbed him in full view of TV cameras then they acted as adults about it afterwards. These things happen and they will forget about it the next day. What is disrespectful is you crying about it in every thread like little girl and comparing it to the toxicity at United.
Little girl? wow on so many levels. Anyway, magic man in the sky shit fkd us up.
