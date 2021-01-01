You don't seem to understand Klopp is the boss. Again you are talking like he is a weak manager not one of the greatest in football ever. He will fk any player who think he is bigger than club.



I am saying Klopp is the boss, and that he should not be shown up publicly like he was. If he was less of a man, he could have sat Salah back on the bench instead. But Klopp isnt like that, and thats why we have love him so much. Nor will he fuck Salah off, because the club now is effectively no longer his, and he needs to take the high road so not to create more problems for the club going forward.So do you see what the problem is here? On the weekend Slot is going to be announced as the next manager Salah publicly challenged Klopp in public because he took exception to something he said. He feels defiant like a man wronged but yet one who now holds the cards. He stormed into the dressing room, left without answering the questions, while Klopp had to take the press conference, where he always praises individual players but never calls any players out. And now we have a player who is openly challenging his authority because he knows he no longer controls his future.Now, should we be calling this type of behaviour out? If we as a fan base allow this type of behaviour to continue, Im afraid in the future we will have no ground to step on as more incidences like this happen. At any club.