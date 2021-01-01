« previous next »
He looks exhausted. Totally exhausted.
The big laughing smile has gone.
What a ride it was though.
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
This is some serious coping mechanism.

he is correct about the new players

if we get top quality centre half and forwards in we can compete for title

keep jota fit for next season
steffan back aswell
Klopp deserves better than this league governance has constrained him to. Could have doubled the hardware haul had it not been for the inability to the PL to deal with the Cheats.

Legend.
« Reply #11003 on: Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm »


Quote from: arbiarbi on Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

 I have only just registered for this forum, having been a long time lurker for years. I have waited to make my first post as i didn't want to come across as only registering and posting when results haven't been going our way over the past few weeks. However, reading this, i feel that time has come. Your post is one of the most ridiculous things i have seen/heard from a Liverpool fan about our great manager. Absolutely ridiculous.

Whilst Liverpool will always be bigger than the individual, and we were a successful over many years without him, to try and take away the credit for what he has achieved with us and for us is massive disrespect.

I have been going the match for nearly 40 years and a season ticket holder for 20 of them, and this man has provided me with some of the best days and nights of my life. He made me believe again, when i thought i was resigned to an adulthood of Liverpool just being nearly men in terms of winning the title. I thought i would never get the opportunity to celebrate a title win with my son, as i did with my dad years before. Jurgen made this possible. Not on his own, i know, but as part of a team including the likes of Edwards in the background.

My dad always used to regale me with stories of Shankly and what he meant to him and Liverpool supporters of his generation. Having heard them for many years, i have absolutely no problem with saying Jurgen Klopp is my generation's Shanks. Like Shanks he took a club that had been accustomed to winning but had lost their way somewhat, and helped take us back to the highest level.

Yeh, he's made mistakes along the way, we all do, and that includes some of the tactics at times and deserves to be held to account from us as fans, for those tactics if they don't work. That can and should be done without trying to diminish his great achievements at the club.

To say that the club was well organised before Jurgen, is a bit of a stretch to be honest. Our recruitment of both players and managers had been mixed. I would say the best thing the owners/club had done at that time, was getting Jurgen in. Everything following that just seemed to fall into place. That's not just because of Jurgen, it's because the wider background team worked well together. A team where the sum is greater than the parts, if that is/was possible. We could argue that Jurgen's signings maybe haven't been as good without Edwards and we could also argue that Edwards signings weren't as good without Jurgen.

The club became well organised because Jurgen was part of the process!

Yes we as a club will continue and move forward without him, and potentially we could get better, as we did when Shanks left and Sir Bob took the reigns. It's a different time now, so the chances of that may be unlikely.

I have gone on a bit here i know, but Jurgen helped make this club become a force again. He certainly didn't make us celebrate defeats or convince us that second best is ok.

He just made me and us i am sure, believe!!
 one thing that saddens  me us the feeling that Klopp was never backed sufficiently by the owners and we left trophies behind over it too. Even after winning the champions league and getting to a final it was nearly always sell to buy
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:52:02 pm
I totally despair.  :o

It's not really worth your time or energy. If it's all lost on someone then there's no real helping them.

God bless you Jürgen, you look tired and I hope the rest does you good. More than deserved.

YNWA
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:34:25 pm
one thing that saddens  me us the feeling that Klopp was never backed sufficiently by the owners and we left trophies behind over it too. Even after winning the champions league and getting to a final it was nearly always sell to buy

Plus he always needed to get every transfer bang on or we'd feel the pinch over it.

Guardiola could spend 100 million on Grealish to be a bit part, 50 mill on Kalvin Phillips to never play or 90 mill on Gvardial to be back up, or 50 mill on Mendy to never play and just go out and spend 50 mill on someone else the next year.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:16:31 pm
Plus he always needed to get every transfer bang on or we'd feel the pinch over it.

Guardiola could spend 100 million on Grealish (2196 minutes played) to be a bit part, 50 mill on Kalvin Phillips (got injured) to never play or 90 mill on Gvardial to be back up (first season 2.849 minutes played), or 50 mill on Mendy to never play (he was convicted of rape) and just go out and spend 50 mill on someone else the next year. you talk so much utter shit
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
He looks exhausted. Totally exhausted.
The big laughing smile has gone.
What a ride it was though.

He looked very emotional in the after match interview. I hope the players turn up for these last few games, it would be awful to go out on a low like last night.

Not that it will taint his legacy in any way
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 08:21:26 am
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.

We all love the man but let's keep it real, he hasn't sacrificed nothing. There are people everyday starving going to food banks and listening on the radio because they can't afford sky etc.
Folks, its hyperbole. We know that. How about just concentrating on Kloppo in a thread about Kloppo, instead of picking on peoples posts when the intensions are good. 
Suppose the only good thing about not going for the League in the last two home games is that we can make it all about him, whether he likes it or not.  He will rightly get the mother of all send offs.

Up there with Bill and Bob for me and we could do worst to name a Stand after him, to inspire future generationsThe Jurgen Kop😊
I've deleted that pile of shite so it can't be quoted in full again.
Why can yus just snip a post ffs.

Unless another Mod opens or cleans the thread I'll do it when I get a second.
Quote from: Sat1 on Yesterday at 02:52:46 pm
Low on energy.

Going to miss him so much, everything about this great man.

Wonder if its any reason to why our form is so bad? players sensing that Klopp is low on energy and not his usual self? Because as someone said above, he has become much more agitated when we've missed chances where as before he'd clap and try encourage for more
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:01:12 am
Wonder if its any reason to why our form is so bad? players sensing that Klopp is low on energy and not his usual self? Because as someone said above, he has become much more agitated when we've missed chances where as before he'd clap and try encourage for more

I was thinking the same thing watching our last games.  In such moments, some of the players must take responsibility and not appear disinterested or sometimes even scared. It's strange because there are several national captains in the team who should be natural leaders.
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm
We all love the man but let's keep it real, he hasn't sacrificed nothing. There are people everyday starving going to food banks and listening on the radio because they can't afford sky etc.

Its all relative, and there are many definitions of sacrifice.

Talk about a zero sum game. The comparison between people going to food banks and not having Sky is a case in point.
he seems so frustated. players really let him down wednesday
In a way, it's the best gift he could give us.

We can now all relax and just enjoy football for being football.

The pressure is truly off. We can't win anything else and we can enjoy the weather and a bit of kicky football.

Not even fucking PGMOL can do anything more to us any more.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:04:15 pm
he seems so frustated. players really let him down wednesday

Something went array with the squad unity around the United draw / protest.

Real shame.
Called it his teams worst display and most disappointed in his time here.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm
Didn't he say in the original interview when leaving that he wanted to leave last season, but then decided he needed to put things right.

Tried to reply to you last night before the thread got locked. I watched the interview back and he said it was that his job never stops, he was talking aboit how we only see him at training or on the line and don't see all the other stuff. He said they were at the summer camp, discussing NEXT seasons signings, not this and working out where the 24/25 camp would be held and where we go and he suddenly thought to himself "I don't think I'll be here". This then got him started and that's why he walked. He did talk about the 22/23 season, but he seemed to be saying that he was determined to fix it and he felt he had with the signings and I do think he fully intended to work til 2026, but he said at that point he started to think about himself again.

I know from what I was told, even now Ulla doesn't want to go but when you look at Jurgen lately, its 100% the right decision as far as I'm concerned.


Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:05:59 pm
Called it his teams worst display and most disappointed in his time here.

My personal thoughts are that it was too much pressure put on the players by themselves to win everything for Jurgen and it got to them. It was a now or never season once he announced he was leaving, that's a huge added pressure.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:46:34 pm
Something went array with the squad unity around the United draw / protest.

Real shame.

I can easily imagine the forwards looking at the defence and going "every fucking game we have to score two at least and even then that not enough, because we know you lot will concede". That's where your manager earns his money at times, sorting that out (thats if anything like that did happen that is)
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm


Charming.

The point remains that signings like Mendy and Phillips flopping at 50-60 million each (whatever the reason) makes no difference to them, they just go out and spend the same on someone else the next year. THat's the point. We're stuck with it when big money signings don't work, unless we can pull off a masterstroke and get the money back (Benteke).

At the same time we should have been quicker to move players like Keita or Ox on.
If the United draw caused that much damage then we were always going to collapse. 
When the time comes, I hope Jürgen lets rip at the bent officials and cheating 115ers. Unfortunately he likely wont as its not the way he is.
Just saw the BT interview and he was really down on that one as well. Presume that one was filmed today as well. Safe to say he hasnt had the most positive of few days. As he said it doesnt help when your rivals go and win 5-0 and 4-0.
I blame the documentary.
Quote from: KENNYBROML24KOP206 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm

 I have only just registered for this forum, having been a long time lurker for years. I have waited to make my first post as i didn't want to come across as only registering and posting when results haven't been going our way over the past few weeks. However, reading this, i feel that time has come. Your post is one of the most ridiculous things i have seen/heard from a Liverpool fan about our great manager. Absolutely ridiculous.

Whilst Liverpool will always be bigger than the individual, and we were a successful over many years without him, to try and take away the credit for what he has achieved with us and for us is massive disrespect.

I have been going the match for nearly 40 years and a season ticket holder for 20 of them, and this man has provided me with some of the best days and nights of my life. He made me believe again, when i thought i was resigned to an adulthood of Liverpool just being nearly men in terms of winning the title. I thought i would never get the opportunity to celebrate a title win with my son, as i did with my dad years before. Jurgen made this possible. Not on his own, i know, but as part of a team including the likes of Edwards in the background.

My dad always used to regale me with stories of Shankly and what he meant to him and Liverpool supporters of his generation. Having heard them for many years, i have absolutely no problem with saying Jurgen Klopp is my generation's Shanks. Like Shanks he took a club that had been accustomed to winning but had lost their way somewhat, and helped take us back to the highest level.

Yeh, he's made mistakes along the way, we all do, and that includes some of the tactics at times and deserves to be held to account from us as fans, for those tactics if they don't work. That can and should be done without trying to diminish his great achievements at the club.

To say that the club was well organised before Jurgen, is a bit of a stretch to be honest. Our recruitment of both players and managers had been mixed. I would say the best thing the owners/club had done at that time, was getting Jurgen in. Everything following that just seemed to fall into place. That's not just because of Jurgen, it's because the wider background team worked well together. A team where the sum is greater than the parts, if that is/was possible. We could argue that Jurgen's signings maybe haven't been as good without Edwards and we could also argue that Edwards signings weren't as good without Jurgen.

The club became well organised because Jurgen was part of the process!

Yes we as a club will continue and move forward without him, and potentially we could get better, as we did when Shanks left and Sir Bob took the reigns. It's a different time now, so the chances of that may be unlikely.

I have gone on a bit here i know, but Jurgen helped make this club become a force again. He certainly didn't make us celebrate defeats or convince us that second best is ok.

He just made me and us i am sure, believe!!


Brilliant opening post!!!!!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:59 pm
Just saw the BT interview and he was really down on that one as well. Presume that one was filmed today as well. Safe to say he hasnt had the most positive of few days. As he said it doesnt help when your rivals go and win 5-0 and 4-0.

Can you stop pretending to be a body language expert please Killer? I saw the same interview today and he was normal.
I reckon the moment he said 'stfu with that song'' he realised like we all do at some point, that this jobs' baking my swede.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:52:05 pm
Can you stop pretending to be a body language expert please Killer? I saw the same interview today and he was normal.

I haven't seen the BT interview. He looked relaxed, but absolutely exhausted to me in the one on TNT Sport though.
« Reply #11031 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm »

Klopp won't have any regrets. No other manager would have achieved what he achieved for LFC during a time where cheating is normal. Fans love him and that's what he cares about most. May 19 let's just give him the best sending off.
The great man has given his all. If anything these poor results have only increased my love for the man if that were even possible. He's knackered, and that's reflected in the team over the past month. The whole season has been edge of your seat stuff with comebacks galore and barely 5 games that weren't ropey. How he got a tune out of what is a very disjointed midfield and an attack that don't really compliment one another is pretty remarkable. Circa 80 points and a Cup is some going. Under normal circumstances he would build on this season, firstly by bringing in a quality/athletic 6 and get that midfield functioning again, and then by tweaking the forward line to get them more cohesive, but he looks too exhausted to do that.

Think the more downbeat interviews over the past few days (missed his comment over worst defeat) are more a reflection on that he realises that its pretty much time up, the fight is done. Had he not been leaving in the summer the interviews would be much more upbeat, looking at positives to build on. Slot is inheriting a really good set up with only two or three quality additions to a side that can challenge for the major prizes.

There is absolutely no doubt Klopp is leaving at the right time for him. He has nothing left in the tank. We couldn't have asked for more from him.
"I didn't observe [Klopp walking on water], but he has special abilities," Schmadtke told Die Zeit. "When he enters a room with four tired people sitting at the table, he recharges them. After a few minutes they are fit again and full of energy. It's quite amazing."

Jorg Schmadtke
I cannot get over what a wonderful human being and incredible manager this guy has been.

It's like a weird miracle.

I'll be honest I'm struggling with this coming to an end in a way that I have never done before with any manager or player.

