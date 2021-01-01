His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want

He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.

The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.

Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.





I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.



I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.