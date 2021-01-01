« previous next »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:54:17 am
It took until the 70th minute yesterday for one of ours to put in a proper tackle on an Everton player, in a derby with a title on the line. Some didn't look arsed including our most senior players. If that's not letting him down i don't know what is.

Can we keep this as the Klopp thread instead of another thread slagging off players?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:46:41 am
The man looks and sounds absolutely finished and he has done for a number of weeks. He went from looking totally rejuvenated, freed by the promise of some time off on its way, to just looking like he can't wait for it all to end. I don't mean to criticise him but it can't have helped inspire the players for the run in.

I truly just hope everything is okay with him on a personal level and that it's nothing more than being tired. He doesn't seem close to being himself and it's very sad to see.

An absolute hero and total icon. One of our all time greatest figures. Everyone loves you, Jurgen.

He weirdly mentions the United game in his post match interview with the official site. I assume its the League game but we never really recovered from that.

His announcement seemed to galvanise everyone then it fell apart. Maybe the uncertainty of new Manager coming hasnt helped.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:46:41 am
The man looks and sounds absolutely finished and he has done for a number of weeks. He went from looking totally rejuvenated, freed by the promise of some time off on its way, to just looking like he can't wait for it all to end. I don't mean to criticise him but it can't have helped inspire the players for the run in.

I truly just hope everything is okay with him on a personal level and that it's nothing more than being tired. He doesn't seem close to being himself and it's very sad to see.

An absolute hero and total icon. One of our all time greatest figures. Everyone loves you, Jurgen.
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
The big man looks worn out sitting down last night with 20 to go like the rest of us he knew our race was run.

We're going to miss him massively not only a great manager but most of the time he says the right things.

I dont want to see him manage again being honest, id hate for him to do nothing jobs like Capello Rafa Sven did towards the end.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:58:33 am
He weirdly mentions the United game in his post match interview with the official site. I assume its the League game but we never really recovered from that.

His announcement seemed to galvanise everyone then it fell apart. Maybe the uncertainty of new Manager coming hasnt helped.

We were 1-0 up and coasting in that game but kept missing chances before half time. I think it was Mo that missed a sitter to put us 2-0 up and Klopp was going mad on the touchline at the miss. I thought at the time that was unusual for him as normally his body language is positive and he'd be clapping the approach play at least. Noticed it in the games since, when we miss a chance he's getting more agitated.

If we'd come out of that game with the win we should have had it'd have given us the confidence for the rest of the games.

We are brittle though. Ultimately we scored 5 goals over the two United away games - that should be enough to win at least one.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Jürgen Klopp
I hope he is doing well both physically and mentally.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 08:21:26 am
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.

Said that since the announcement. I think he'd had enough last season (the owners trying to sell the club on top of the shambles on the pitch) but stuck it out for another season because he didn't want to leave us in the lurch. He's got us back in the CL (nearly) and won another trophy.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Jürgen Klopp
He looked spent last night in that Sly Sports post match interview, really felt sorry for him.
The fans will shut the city down for his farewell tour no doubt
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
He looks a bit broken. Tired, not himself. Not surprising, but he needs a beach and a beer I think. He'll always have my upmost love and respect and we should never forget what he's done for us, the memories he's created and the journey he took us on.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
We should sell him before his legs go.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 08:21:26 am
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.

Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Low on energy.

Going to miss him so much, everything about this great man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?

hyperbole in football forums? Whatever next!

At the end of the day, Jürgen is a pretty unique bloke in football circles. He gives far more emotionally than any other coach/manager around.  Because he cant help it. He said after leaving Mainz and how hard it was, that hed NEVER invest himself emotionally the same way again, but then he went to BVB and fell in love all over again, and then to Liverpool and fell even harder.

So it likely does take a hell of a lot more out of him. To do that, under the spotlight, under constant scruitiny, would have taken a toll on far lesser people long ago.   
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Steve Kelly on twitter summed it up well, not a bad record at all, drink it in.  :D

English champions.
European champion.
2 league cups.
1 FA Cup.
World champions.
A few baubles.
6 times runners up.
Over a thousand goals.
Some of the best football we've ever seen.

Have your temporary little gloat.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?
I get your point. He's one of life's success stories. He gets paid extremely well for his time too. It almost sounds absurd talking about sacrifice. But I'd say he's sacrificed the easy option to manage us, though. He's also sacrificed his health to an extent too. Maybe "sacrificed" is the wrong word. Maybe "invested" would be more accurate. He gives 100% and nothing less in all areas. He's bust a gut, and seemingly to the detriment of his mental and possibly physical health.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:15:22 pm
Steve Kelly on twitter summed it up well, not a bad record at all, drink it in.  :D

English champions.
European champion.
2 league cups.
1 FA Cup.
World champions.
A few baubles.
6 times runners up.
Over a thousand goals.
Some of the best football we've ever seen.

Have your temporary little gloat.

But he never won the SportPesa cup. Disgraceful, if you ask me.

Fecking Everton got one!!!  :fart
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?

Its a bit odd really. The way some are going on here, youd think hed spent the last decade digging away in a coal mine or something.

The whole thing has been a drawn out, indulgent mess. Someone did an article in the Athletic when Xavi/Klopp announced their departures - with stats showing that managers leaving mid-season has a negative impact, rather than the opposite as many thought. Wasnt far off the truth.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:34:38 pm
I get your point. He's one of life's success stories. He gets paid extremely well for his time too. It almost sounds absurd talking about sacrifice. But I'd say he's sacrificed the easy option to manage us, though. He's also sacrificed his health to an extent too. Maybe "sacrificed" is the wrong word. Maybe "invested" would be more accurate. He gives 100% and nothing less in all areas. He's bust a gut, and seemingly to the detriment of his mental and possibly physical health.

Yeah I'd agree with that. Sacrificed doesn't really apply to getting paid £18m a year to do a job most of us would do for free. A hard life and sacrifice is a parent not eating so their kids can or doing 2/3/4 jobs to keep a roof over their heads, not working in football, being paid millions, driving cars worth than the average house and travelling first class.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
We won 2 trophies that season and a parade takes months to plan.  :wanker
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

I totally despair.  :o
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
I just feel so desperately sorry for him. He's looking jaded and worn out for a while now. He really needs a break from it all and I think is leaving at just the right time. Just a shame that the team couldn't give him a couple more trophies to win as a fitting send off.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

What are you smoking over in Luxembourg?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.
I understand people are dissapointed because of how we are ending a season but for come on. Your talking about our best manager since the 90s. He never told us its oke to be 2nd what the hell? Ffss he got what? 98/97/99 points in three seasons.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.


Bahahaha, get back under your rock.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

We've always had a parade after winning the FA Cup.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Can I just call him a bellend? (arbiarbi not Jurgen)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
I wonder if hed have liked to leave at the end of last season but couldnt leave us in the lurch given the season wed just had. And now these last few months are just a step too far. If thats true then what a hero hes been getting us back on our feet and leaving us in a really good position to press on.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

Get in the bin.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Jürgen Klopp
When someone polutes a thread with a post like that, rather than quote it, just look at the post history. This arbiarbi bloke/woman is never to be seen after big results or trophy wins, but pops up often after a loss or a poor game.  A classic troll.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:05:57 pm
I wonder if hed have liked to leave at the end of last season but couldnt leave us in the lurch given the season wed just had. And now these last few months are just a step too far. If thats true then what a hero hes been getting us back on our feet and leaving us in a really good position to press on.

Didn't he say in the original interview when leaving that he wanted to leave last season, but then decided he needed to put things right.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Senior players that under achieved last season brought back in to destroy the end of this season, I think his loyalty to certain players is his Kryptonite. The kids and new players basically won our only trophy this season, and played sensationaly well to put us in a great position.
I'm in my sixties and Klopp could be my favourite manager but I can't deny this last two years has been a letdown, probably made worse because I desperately want him to succeed.

I have been in a funk all day, just so pissed off.


Re: Jürgen Klopp
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:10:20 pm
Didn't he say in the original interview when leaving that he wanted to leave last season, but then decided he needed to put things right.

Maybe he did actually. Itd certainly explain the sense that its all a bit much for him now.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
