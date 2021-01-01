Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?
hyperbole in football forums? Whatever next!
At the end of the day, Jürgen is a pretty unique bloke in football circles. He gives far more emotionally than any other coach/manager around. Because he cant help it. He said after leaving Mainz and how hard it was, that hed NEVER invest himself emotionally the same way again, but then he went to BVB and fell in love all over again, and then to Liverpool and fell even harder.
So it likely does take a hell of a lot more out of him. To do that, under the spotlight, under constant scruitiny, would have taken a toll on far lesser people long ago.