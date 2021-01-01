He weirdly mentions the United game in his post match interview with the official site. I assume its the League game but we never really recovered from that.



His announcement seemed to galvanise everyone then it fell apart. Maybe the uncertainty of new Manager coming hasnt helped.



We were 1-0 up and coasting in that game but kept missing chances before half time. I think it was Mo that missed a sitter to put us 2-0 up and Klopp was going mad on the touchline at the miss. I thought at the time that was unusual for him as normally his body language is positive and he'd be clapping the approach play at least. Noticed it in the games since, when we miss a chance he's getting more agitated.If we'd come out of that game with the win we should have had it'd have given us the confidence for the rest of the games.We are brittle though. Ultimately we scored 5 goals over the two United away games - that should be enough to win at least one.