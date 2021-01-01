« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 974341 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10960 on: Today at 07:56:58 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:54:17 am
It took until the 70th minute yesterday for one of ours to put in a proper tackle on an Everton player, in a derby with a title on the line. Some didn't look arsed including our most senior players. If that's not letting him down i don't know what is.

Can we keep this as the Klopp thread instead of another thread slagging off players?
Online Nick110581

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10961 on: Today at 07:58:33 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:46:41 am
The man looks and sounds absolutely finished and he has done for a number of weeks. He went from looking totally rejuvenated, freed by the promise of some time off on its way, to just looking like he can't wait for it all to end. I don't mean to criticise him but it can't have helped inspire the players for the run in.

I truly just hope everything is okay with him on a personal level and that it's nothing more than being tired. He doesn't seem close to being himself and it's very sad to see.

An absolute hero and total icon. One of our all time greatest figures. Everyone loves you, Jurgen.

He weirdly mentions the United game in his post match interview with the official site. I assume its the League game but we never really recovered from that.

His announcement seemed to galvanise everyone then it fell apart. Maybe the uncertainty of new Manager coming hasnt helped.
Online johnathank

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10962 on: Today at 08:21:26 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:46:41 am
The man looks and sounds absolutely finished and he has done for a number of weeks. He went from looking totally rejuvenated, freed by the promise of some time off on its way, to just looking like he can't wait for it all to end. I don't mean to criticise him but it can't have helped inspire the players for the run in.

I truly just hope everything is okay with him on a personal level and that it's nothing more than being tired. He doesn't seem close to being himself and it's very sad to see.

An absolute hero and total icon. One of our all time greatest figures. Everyone loves you, Jurgen.
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.
Online Legs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
The big man looks worn out sitting down last night with 20 to go like the rest of us he knew our race was run.

We're going to miss him massively not only a great manager but most of the time he says the right things.

I dont want to see him manage again being honest, id hate for him to do nothing jobs like Capello Rafa Sven did towards the end.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 10:50:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:58:33 am
He weirdly mentions the United game in his post match interview with the official site. I assume its the League game but we never really recovered from that.

His announcement seemed to galvanise everyone then it fell apart. Maybe the uncertainty of new Manager coming hasnt helped.

We were 1-0 up and coasting in that game but kept missing chances before half time. I think it was Mo that missed a sitter to put us 2-0 up and Klopp was going mad on the touchline at the miss. I thought at the time that was unusual for him as normally his body language is positive and he'd be clapping the approach play at least. Noticed it in the games since, when we miss a chance he's getting more agitated.

If we'd come out of that game with the win we should have had it'd have given us the confidence for the rest of the games.

We are brittle though. Ultimately we scored 5 goals over the two United away games - that should be enough to win at least one.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10965 on: Today at 10:51:54 am »
I hope he is doing well both physically and mentally.
Online Fromola

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 10:53:01 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 08:21:26 am
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.

Said that since the announcement. I think he'd had enough last season (the owners trying to sell the club on top of the shambles on the pitch) but stuck it out for another season because he didn't want to leave us in the lurch. He's got us back in the CL (nearly) and won another trophy.
Offline Upanishad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm »
He looked spent last night in that Sly Sports post match interview, really felt sorry for him.
The fans will shut the city down for his farewell tour no doubt
Offline Fiasco

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
He looks a bit broken. Tired, not himself. Not surprising, but he needs a beach and a beer I think. He'll always have my upmost love and respect and we should never forget what he's done for us, the memories he's created and the journey he took us on.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 01:57:27 pm »
We should sell him before his legs go.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 08:21:26 am
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.

Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?
Online Sat1

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 02:52:46 pm »
Low on energy.

Going to miss him so much, everything about this great man.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 03:04:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Oh come on, I love the man but sacrifice, really ?

hyperbole in football forums? Whatever next!

At the end of the day, Jürgen is a pretty unique bloke in football circles. He gives far more emotionally than any other coach/manager around.  Because he cant help it. He said after leaving Mainz and how hard it was, that hed NEVER invest himself emotionally the same way again, but then he went to BVB and fell in love all over again, and then to Liverpool and fell even harder.

So it likely does take a hell of a lot more out of him. To do that, under the spotlight, under constant scruitiny, would have taken a toll on far lesser people long ago.   
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10973 on: Today at 03:15:22 pm »
Steve Kelly on twitter summed it up well, not a bad record at all, drink it in.  :D

English champions.
European champion.
2 league cups.
1 FA Cup.
World champions.
A few baubles.
6 times runners up.
Over a thousand goals.
Some of the best football we've ever seen.

Have your temporary little gloat.
