Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
February 28, 2024, 11:52:35 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 28, 2024, 11:51:50 pm
Honestly, its nothing short of negligence that we havent cloned him.

Fuck off  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 3, 2024, 11:53:19 am
John Coleman has been sacked as manager of Accrington Stanley. The significance of this for us is that Jurgen Klopp is now 2nd longest serving manager currently active in English football. Or another way to put it, hes the longest serving manager currently active in English football whose Dad isnt the chairman of the same club (Simon Weaver is the longest serving at Harrogate Town where his father Irving Weaver is the chairman).
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 3, 2024, 01:41:08 pm
Here's the downer way to put it, we have a maximum of 20 games left as Jurgen as our manager.  :(
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 4, 2024, 08:33:09 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  3, 2024, 11:53:19 am
John Coleman has been sacked as manager of Accrington Stanley. The significance of this for us is that Jurgen Klopp is now 2nd longest serving manager currently active in English football. Or another way to put it, hes the longest serving manager currently active in English football whose Dad isnt the chairman of the same club (Simon Weaver is the longest serving at Harrogate Town where his father Irving Weaver is the chairman).
Pub quizmasters like this post.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 4, 2024, 08:45:24 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  3, 2024, 11:53:19 am
John Coleman has been sacked as manager of Accrington Stanley. The significance of this for us is that Jurgen Klopp is now 2nd longest serving manager currently active in English football. Or another way to put it, hes the longest serving manager currently active in English football whose Dad isnt the chairman of the same club (Simon Weaver is the longest serving at Harrogate Town where his father Irving Weaver is the chairman).

There's no way Klopp is taking the AS gig.

Anyway.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pieK7b4KLL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pieK7b4KLL4</a>
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 5, 2024, 02:30:48 am
Kloppo and his pal Siya Kolisi.

 ;D


And both of them with Patrick Mahomes at Adidas HQ  8)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 03:14:40 pm
 :D

Quote
BBC & ITV are battling to get Jürgen Klopp as a EURO 2024 pundit.

They are trying very hard to persuade him. [@MikeKeegan_DM]
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 05:27:06 pm
He'd make an ace pundit it's what he did in Germany when he did the World Cup when he was managing Mainz (I think).
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 06:19:34 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  7, 2024, 05:27:06 pm
He'd make an ace pundit it's what he did in Germany when he did the World Cup when he was managing Mainz (I think).

Yep...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 08:29:56 pm
1000 goals. Im not a big one for statistical milestones but the point of interest here is goal number one : Benteke.

How far weve come  :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 08:32:40 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on March  7, 2024, 08:29:56 pm
1000 goals. Im not a big one for statistical milestones but the point of interest here is goal number one : Benteke.

How far weve come  :)

I'd kind of forgotten he used to play for us.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 08:56:47 pm
I really love this man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 08:57:43 pm
https://twitter.com/LewisSteele_/status/1765832337135124676

Quote
Jurgen Klopp asked if any Sparta players impressed him and could be signed: "I retire in the summer. You want me to take him on holiday?"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 08:58:17 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 09:00:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  7, 2024, 08:32:40 pm
I'd kind of forgotten he used to play for us.  ;D
I've tried to forget. Except I never can because I heard the news he'd signed when a work colleague (and fellow Red) looked at his phone and screamed out over the entire office "FUCKING BENTEKE!!! TIRTY-FIVE MILLION YOYOS!!!"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 09:02:06 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on March  7, 2024, 09:00:58 pm
I've tried to forget. Except I never can because I heard the news he'd signed when a work colleague (and fellow Red) looked at his phone and screamed out over the entire office "FUCKING BENTEKE!!! TIRTY-FIVE MILLION YOYOS!!!"

 :D

It maybe be fair to point out we've had even worse then Benteke playing for us.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 09:04:37 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
March 7, 2024, 11:12:00 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on March  7, 2024, 08:29:56 pm
1000 goals. Im not a big one for statistical milestones but the point of interest here is goal number one : Benteke.

How far weve come  :)

Emre Can in the Europa League was the first, Benteke was the first league goal the weekend after.

Point still stands though!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:24:58 am
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:49:48 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 01:24:58 am
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.

Until a journo has the guts to call out what it really is, cheats with unlimited funds vs a club doing it the proper way, nothing they write is meaningful, as its all built on lies.
 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:07:57 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:49:48 am
Until a journo has the guts to call out what it really is, cheats with unlimited funds vs a club doing it the proper way, nothing they write is meaningful, as its all built on lies.

There's so much subversion of the truth within certain media circles, which feeds this willful ignorance. The BBC in particular are proving themselves to be the Manchester-centric organisation they are. They've completely stopped even having the facade of being a balanced national broadcaster.

The latest case being this snippet in the article about Haaland's response to Trent's comments, which entirely ignores the wider context of City's spending, which goes way beyond pure transfer fees, but is included as if it's a smoking gun:

"Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m)"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:14:57 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 01:24:58 am
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.
I think it's more of a hatred towards Liverpool than anything else, for some of them at least. Also depends on the media I reckon. I generally avoid the  athletic, guardian etc. and am pretty sure the comments over there are filled with nothing but rubbish.
Reddit, which is where I read most sports news, although not great, has a decent amount of people (non-Liverpool fans mind you) who always call them out.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:33:21 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 06:07:57 am
There's so much subversion of the truth within certain media circles, which feeds this willful ignorance. The BBC in particular are proving themselves to be the Manchester-centric organisation they are. They've completely stopped even having the facade of being a balanced national broadcaster.

The latest case being this snippet in the article about Haaland's response to Trent's comments, which entirely ignores the wider context of City's spending, which goes way beyond pure transfer fees, but is included as if it's a smoking gun:

"Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m)"

Is that true? I'd expect clubs to generally make a loss on transfers, especially those competing at the top end but £51m seems really low?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm
In the last few pressers - even though the stakes are as high as always - he looks like hes got his energy and personality back! He looks happier and i suspect that comes with the knowledge that he's close to the end with the club and especially at the end of the monotony of the PL and English press . Pleased for him (gutted for us) and hope he can get another trophy or two to smile about even more.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:27:38 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm
In the last few pressers - even though the stakes are as high as always - he looks like hes got his energy and personality back! He looks happier and i suspect that comes with the knowledge that he's close to the end with the club and especially at the end of the monotony of the PL and English press . Pleased for him (gutted for us) and hope he can get another trophy or two to smile about even more.
He's clearly demob-happy. The stress of the job and moreso, the decision, must have weighed heavy.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm
Love Klopp tongue in cheek comment regarding the Anfield atmosphere! Take that fragile and insecure City c*nts
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm
Quote
EXCLUSIVE: Jurgen Klopp sparks battle between BBC and ITV, with broadcasters desperate to have the departing Liverpool manager in their Euro 2024 pundit line-ups

By Mike Keegan
Published: 09:38 GMT, 7 March 2024 | Updated: 13:36 GMT, 7 March 2024

The BBC and ITV are battling to add No 1 target Jurgen Klopp to their punditry teams at the European Championship.

However, Mail Sport understands that both will be disappointed, with the outgoing Liverpool manager expected to turn offers down - and instead head to the tournament in his native Germany as a fan.

The UK's two main broadcasters are known to be desperate to add Klopp to their line-ups for the summer showdown. They believe the charismatic Anfield boss would be a must-watch, marquee signing and would give their coverage the edge in the traditional battle for viewers.

Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and both have significantly stepped up their attempts to add him to their teams. Insiders have disclosed that the BBC have been the more aggressive of the two.

But both are highly likely to fail in their mission, which may well leave viewers disappointed.

Klopp has tickets for each of Germany's three group games - starting with their tournament opener against Scotland on June 14 in Munich.

He is known to be keen to switch off following what will no doubt be an emotional departure from Liverpool after close to nine years at the helm.

The run-in to his final campaign is likely to be intense, with his side - which have already lifted the League Cup - also hunting Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League glory.

Klopp, who led Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years and lifted the Champions League in 2019, has declined to engage after being made aware of the interest and is said to have no desire to head into the studio.

Instead, the Stuttgart-born 56-year-old, who has previously been linked with the national team job, will take in the action from the stands and is also likely to jet off on a much-needed holiday.

Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool with a lengthy statement in January in which he said he was 'running out of energy'. He added: 'I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.'
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
Jurgen's gonna be great doing match comms for LFC TV :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm
Jurgen's gonna be great doing match comms for LFC TV :)

Get him back managing for the next legends game in September. Want to see Charlie Adam gegenpress; I know he can do it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 01:24:58 am
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.
It's the same kind of fuckwits that say Klopp hasnt won much during his time at then club. Almost outlining 1 PL isn't enough.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on March  7, 2024, 08:56:47 pm
I really love this man.

Do one pal,  I saw him first 😀
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:08:09 am
Had one of those moments whilst watching Jurgens presser for the Man City game, and I thought fuck Im gonna miss him. Weve been truly blessed to have Jurgen as our manager. Love the man
