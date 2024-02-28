« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 944439 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10760 on: February 28, 2024, 11:52:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 28, 2024, 11:51:50 pm
Honestly, its nothing short of negligence that we havent cloned him.

Fuck off  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,310
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10761 on: March 3, 2024, 11:53:19 am »
John Coleman has been sacked as manager of Accrington Stanley. The significance of this for us is that Jurgen Klopp is now 2nd longest serving manager currently active in English football. Or another way to put it, hes the longest serving manager currently active in English football whose Dad isnt the chairman of the same club (Simon Weaver is the longest serving at Harrogate Town where his father Irving Weaver is the chairman).
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,487
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10762 on: March 3, 2024, 01:41:08 pm »
Here's the downer way to put it, we have a maximum of 20 games left as Jurgen as our manager.  :(
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10763 on: March 4, 2024, 08:33:09 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  3, 2024, 11:53:19 am
John Coleman has been sacked as manager of Accrington Stanley. The significance of this for us is that Jurgen Klopp is now 2nd longest serving manager currently active in English football. Or another way to put it, hes the longest serving manager currently active in English football whose Dad isnt the chairman of the same club (Simon Weaver is the longest serving at Harrogate Town where his father Irving Weaver is the chairman).
Pub quizmasters like this post.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10764 on: March 4, 2024, 08:45:24 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March  3, 2024, 11:53:19 am
John Coleman has been sacked as manager of Accrington Stanley. The significance of this for us is that Jurgen Klopp is now 2nd longest serving manager currently active in English football. Or another way to put it, hes the longest serving manager currently active in English football whose Dad isnt the chairman of the same club (Simon Weaver is the longest serving at Harrogate Town where his father Irving Weaver is the chairman).

There's no way Klopp is taking the AS gig.

Anyway.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pieK7b4KLL4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pieK7b4KLL4</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,147
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10765 on: March 5, 2024, 02:30:48 am »
Kloppo and his pal Siya Kolisi.

 ;D


And both of them with Patrick Mahomes at Adidas HQ  8)

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,487
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10766 on: Yesterday at 03:14:40 pm »
 :D

Quote
BBC & ITV are battling to get Jürgen Klopp as a EURO 2024 pundit.

They are trying very hard to persuade him. [@MikeKeegan_DM]
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10767 on: Yesterday at 05:27:06 pm »
He'd make an ace pundit it's what he did in Germany when he did the World Cup when he was managing Mainz (I think).
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,607
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10768 on: Yesterday at 06:19:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:27:06 pm
He'd make an ace pundit it's what he did in Germany when he did the World Cup when he was managing Mainz (I think).

Yep...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10769 on: Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm »
1000 goals. Im not a big one for statistical milestones but the point of interest here is goal number one : Benteke.

How far weve come  :)
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10770 on: Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm
1000 goals. Im not a big one for statistical milestones but the point of interest here is goal number one : Benteke.

How far weve come  :)

I'd kind of forgotten he used to play for us.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10771 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm »
I really love this man.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,487
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10772 on: Yesterday at 08:57:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/LewisSteele_/status/1765832337135124676

Quote
Jurgen Klopp asked if any Sparta players impressed him and could be signed: "I retire in the summer. You want me to take him on holiday?"
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10773 on: Yesterday at 08:58:17 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,958
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10774 on: Yesterday at 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm
I'd kind of forgotten he used to play for us.  ;D
I've tried to forget. Except I never can because I heard the news he'd signed when a work colleague (and fellow Red) looked at his phone and screamed out over the entire office "FUCKING BENTEKE!!! TIRTY-FIVE MILLION YOYOS!!!"
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10775 on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:00:58 pm
I've tried to forget. Except I never can because I heard the news he'd signed when a work colleague (and fellow Red) looked at his phone and screamed out over the entire office "FUCKING BENTEKE!!! TIRTY-FIVE MILLION YOYOS!!!"

 :D

It maybe be fair to point out we've had even worse then Benteke playing for us.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,958
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10776 on: Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,431
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10777 on: Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm
1000 goals. Im not a big one for statistical milestones but the point of interest here is goal number one : Benteke.

How far weve come  :)

Emre Can in the Europa League was the first, Benteke was the first league goal the weekend after.

Point still stands though!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 01:24:58 am »
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:05 am by OkieRedman »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,147
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10779 on: Today at 04:49:48 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:24:58 am
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.

Until a journo has the guts to call out what it really is, cheats with unlimited funds vs a club doing it the proper way, nothing they write is meaningful, as its all built on lies.
 
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10780 on: Today at 06:07:57 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:49:48 am
Until a journo has the guts to call out what it really is, cheats with unlimited funds vs a club doing it the proper way, nothing they write is meaningful, as its all built on lies.

There's so much subversion of the truth within certain media circles, which feeds this willful ignorance. The BBC in particular are proving themselves to be the Manchester-centric organisation they are. They've completely stopped even having the facade of being a balanced national broadcaster.

The latest case being this snippet in the article about Haaland's response to Trent's comments, which entirely ignores the wider context of City's spending, which goes way beyond pure transfer fees, but is included as if it's a smoking gun:

"Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m)"
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10781 on: Today at 06:14:57 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:24:58 am
The Athletic's Klopp V Guardiola: The Premier League's Greatest Rivalry?
https://youtu.be/NWA-icfBzJo?si=AuSzgOFCxw9bFcda

Loads of comments are saying can it really be a rivalry if it is 5-1? Are people just stupid, are they trolling or do they really live in such a black and white reality? Two goals in the right matches makes it 3-3. That is how tight it has been.
I think it's more of a hatred towards Liverpool than anything else, for some of them at least. Also depends on the media I reckon. I generally avoid the  athletic, guardian etc. and am pretty sure the comments over there are filled with nothing but rubbish.
Reddit, which is where I read most sports news, although not great, has a decent amount of people (non-Liverpool fans mind you) who always call them out.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,294
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10782 on: Today at 07:33:21 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:07:57 am
There's so much subversion of the truth within certain media circles, which feeds this willful ignorance. The BBC in particular are proving themselves to be the Manchester-centric organisation they are. They've completely stopped even having the facade of being a balanced national broadcaster.

The latest case being this snippet in the article about Haaland's response to Trent's comments, which entirely ignores the wider context of City's spending, which goes way beyond pure transfer fees, but is included as if it's a smoking gun:

"Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m)"

Is that true? I'd expect clubs to generally make a loss on transfers, especially those competing at the top end but £51m seems really low?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10783 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
In the last few pressers - even though the stakes are as high as always - he looks like hes got his energy and personality back! He looks happier and i suspect that comes with the knowledge that he's close to the end with the club and especially at the end of the monotony of the PL and English press . Pleased for him (gutted for us) and hope he can get another trophy or two to smile about even more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 