Actually it's two less years than he wanted to, given he agreed the contract extension until summer 2026.



I suspect the contract was agreed with a nod to him not completing it but not wanting the speculation around the club with a much shorter contract.I'm sure he loves football and LFC, but we'll move on when he goes. He owes it to his family to be there for them now.I don't want him to leave, and I wonder if any manager in his right mind will want to be his immediate successor. Anything less than four quadruples in a row would be deemed as as a failure with the squad he's left.Would love him to be involved in our youth team, but that's never going to work. I do envy the lucky lucky people that will be next to him on the kop when he does pop in.I'm never getting a ticket for any of our games so I hope there's a parade I can bring my daughter to , to soak up the appreciation and what he means to the club.