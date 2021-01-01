« previous next »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:56:13 pm
Dont see it , Think he is staying one more year than he really wanted to
Actually it's two less years than he wanted to, given he agreed the contract extension until summer 2026.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 02:30:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:19:33 pm
In the future perhaps, but certainly not now. He needs a complete reset from football for a year at least as he's explained, and Xabi needs a clean slate for starters, without Kloppo "upstairs".

We have already appointed 1 interim DoF. Agree about the clean slate if we appoint Alonso.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm »
He should have some role at the club in due course, just as Kenny has, even if it's being non-executive director and flying in for a few games a year with the odd boardroom meeting.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 03:14:58 pm »
Imagine him taking over the Liverpool Legends team and trying to get a bunch of 60 year olds to press. ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 03:23:36 pm »
Heard him say he will watch us in future finals from the stands, remember Shanks going in the Kop..

                                                                       We are all so lucky

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 03:51:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:13:58 am
He's an unbelievable manager and I think he's still getting better, his in game decisions are becoming more and more sharp and his choice of substitutions this season have been some of the best management i've seen in all my time watching football

He is shining his brightest at the moment, like he's got that Midas touch. Coutinho had the same thing before he left, he was just on another level very very visibly. Klopp is on that higher level, but as a manager.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 04:01:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:00:08 pm
No and it's not fair on him if people suggest that.

Spot on, its his decision and his alone. As much as we would all love him to manage us until he is 185 years old, if he says its time then we should all respect his decision. He has earned that for sure.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm
Actually it's two less years than he wanted to, given he agreed the contract extension until summer 2026.

I suspect  the contract was agreed with a nod to him not completing it but not wanting the speculation around the club with a much shorter contract.
I'm sure he loves football and LFC, but we'll move on when he goes. He owes it to his family to be there for them now. 

I don't want him to leave, and I wonder if any manager in his right mind will want to be his immediate successor. Anything less than four quadruples in a row would be deemed as as a failure with the squad he's left.

Would love him to be involved in our youth team, but that's never going to work.  I do envy the lucky lucky people that will be next to him on the kop when he does pop in.

I'm never getting a ticket for any of our games so I hope there's a parade I can bring my daughter to , to soak up the appreciation and what he means to the club.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 04:20:14 pm »

Its that last hurrah: Joe Gomez rules out Klopp U-turn after League Cup win

Liverpool begin quadruple pursuit with victory over Chelsea
Everyone respects his decision and we understand it

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/26/its-that-last-hurrah-joe-gomez-rules-out-klopp-u-turn-after-carabao-cup-win
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 05:09:09 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are planning an open-top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season so supporters can say farewell to Jurgen Klopp, even if the club win no more trophies.

[@_pauljoyce]
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm »
Joyceyyyy! Well up for that though obviously will be more trophies on show.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm »
It's a legit trophy, of course we should celebrate it at the end of the season.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm
It's a legit trophy, of course we should celebrate it at the end of the season.

We won it with kids
we won it with kids
it's a legit trophy
we won it with kids...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:14:58 pm
Imagine him taking over the Liverpool Legends team and trying to get a bunch of 60 year olds to press. ;D

That made me snort.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10734 on: Today at 01:57:59 am »
Now Jürgen has managed us for the last time in the League Cup I had a look at his first game in charge of us in that comp, 1-0 v Bournemouth (Clyne with the goal) in October 2015.

I had to Google our sub goalie having never heard of him.

I wonder if anyone can get his name without looking it up. Hes still active aged 27 - was on the bench for his club on Saturday.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10735 on: Today at 02:47:55 am »
Danny Ward ...
