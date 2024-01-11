01/02 is a long way removed from modernity. Back then I recall the gap between teams was much greater. If you had quality more often than not it showed even if your performances drop a couple percentage points.



Nowadays even a 0.5% drop collectively is fatal. Everyone has improved to the point where analytics can pinpoint the smallest weakness and teams are in a position to exploit it. Each of the players and their managers in the Barclays PL are within the top 1% of their profession in World Football. No team is immune, look at City this season their hangover is intense as well



Agree mate.It saddens me every other season to see the fanbase be so viral and coming down so hard on our players and our manager... I just shake my head in disbelief. And it's just ignorance that leads to this- plain and simple.Van Dijk and Jurgen always get the brunt of the attacks, but if people just realise that there is a downside to winning the league and most of the time, it manifests.I could go back to Rafa's last season as well. 2008/09 took a heavy toll on that "small" squad. We ended up in 7th the season after our challenge of the previous season (of course we lost Alonso, but the injuries were notable- Torres, Gerrard, etc) and exited the CL early. Fans started coming down hard on Rafa.That amazing run to almost win the league 2013/14 took everything out of the squad and Brendan just could not get it back firing on all cylinders. We ended up in 6th, bowing out of the CL early, and the thread remained, cause now we had no more Suarez.The only outlier, was 2018/19 - 2019/20City were dead on their feet from us chasing them to 2nd the season before, so much so that by March, they were out of the title race! That was them experiencing their comedown. We were running on verve, hunger, skill and youth.Then came 2020/21. Another hangover as a result of winning the league the previous season. We narrowly escaped into the top 4, ending up in 3rd by the rags off our pants, 2 pts ahead of Chelsea, and 16 points behind City, who were rejuvenated agin and who won it as a consequence.We even let the Mancs in.2021/22 We were back at it- contesting on all fronts.... only to end up 2nd.And whaddyaknow- 2022/23- we all know about. A mixture of players too "old" to recover quickly enough as well as yet again- hangover from the previous season. A quite deadly mix.I wager that if they'd stayed, the would've been back to their best yet again this season, but we cashind in at the right time- having our hands forced.A team contesting the league doesn't just contest one moment and then the next, they're completely inept.No. It is the result of a previous marathon run to win the league- and either being successful or losing out. It is common sense: What goes up, must come down.You throw a ball in the air using your strength... but it doesn't stay there- it simply cannot. It will come down. So it is with the league.We MAY see it again next season, but I thin the likelyhood is less, cause just like in 2018/19 - 2019/20, we have a young squad whose hungry for more, and so I think they'll maintain that.Jurgen may leave after that as he's got 2 years still, so I hope the next guy coming in will be able to deal with it- and get the support and time he needs to get over his first season, cause these lads will have had a gruelling 2 seasons behind their backs.Anyway, I'm worrying about this too much. We've got a league to win!