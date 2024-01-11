« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 907159 times)

Was there a growing feeling at any time? those can turn into an understanding in a single news cycle.   ;D

Did i perhaps mention recently that the near-quad team from the year before doesn't get enough love? If people must find and assign blame for last year then the fact they ran themselves into the ground being truly incredible chasing legendary status and just missed by roughly the slimmest margin possible should perhaps come into consideration. Maybe even prior to the management being complacent and peps book being arrogant.

I said with some feeling last summer that a number of people were being very impatient, were acting somewhat entitled and were generally wrong about a lot of things including the quality of the players we still had on hand, the ability of klopp to work his magic with them and our overall outlook and prospects going forward. Not too many took to that very well but hey, take a look around. Judge for yourself.

klopp has been playing a blinder all season. Nobody else could do what hes doing or would even try.
Quote from: Samie on January 11, 2024, 03:42:22 pm
She has not got any "exclusives" since Sadio left us.  Coincidence I think not. ;D
What does she think about Sadio's new wife?

(wait - don't answer that)
Quote from: newterp on January 11, 2024, 04:16:07 pm
What does she think about Sadio's new wife?

(wait - don't answer that)
I hereby cast my vote in favour of banning newterp.
Quote from: SamLad on January 11, 2024, 04:48:30 pm
I hereby cast my vote in favour of banning newterp.

Pep writing a new book: Moral Terpitude is Our Identity
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: FlashGordon on January 11, 2024, 02:27:09 pm
We were shit last season because we had a number of players that lost their legs. That's about it.

I think you could also see that in the quadruple chasing cup double year. Deficiencies from the rest of the midfield somewhat obscured by some standout Thiago's performances but there was a nagging feeling in the back of the mind that, while they were winning most matches, there was a lot of huffing and puffing lacking the control we usually exerted in the years before. Maybe hindsight is a wonderful thing but I just don't think they compared to the performances in our Champions League winning year (probably that calendar year of 2019 was the best I've seen performance wise) or League title year.

Although we competed at an unbelievably high level, I think a lot of the performances weren't all that great. Certainly a feeling that we were getting over the peak but the rapid decline the following year was shocking.

This season we've controlled games so much better for the most part. Jurgen's style is a young mans game I think.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2024, 06:45:52 pm by mattD »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 11, 2024, 02:27:09 pm
We were shit last season because we had a number of players that lost their legs. That's about it.
And from the hangover from the previous season.
We'll most likely have it again next season, judging by how much we exert ourselves this season. As long as we stay in the top 4 and try and win the CL, I'll be happy.
We need to make this season count. No use performing like this and missing out, cause next season we're deffo not going to perform at the same level.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:36:13 pm by the_red_pill »
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 11, 2024, 07:51:48 pm
And from the hungover from the previous season.
We'll most likely have it again next season, judging by how much we exert ourselves this season. As long as we stay in the top 4 and try and win the CL, I'll be happy.
We need to make this season count. No use performing like this and missing out, cause next season we're deffo not going to perform at the same level.

Does this necessarily have to be the case though? Okay, we didn't win a trophy in 01/02, but we performed respectably following that quadruple. Runners up in the league and quarter final in the long awaited return to European Cup football isn't a bad return.

I think the key is maintaining a squad of young footballers whose recovery times will be much better (unless you're Milner). Next summer I'd be looing to reinforce with young hungry talent (forget marquee signings).

Albeit, teams had more rest in the summer than today.
Quote from: mattD on January 11, 2024, 08:17:36 pm
Does this necessarily have to be the case though? Okay, we didn't win a trophy in 01/02, but we performed respectably following that quadruple. Runners up in the league and quarter final in the long awaited return to European Cup football isn't a bad return.

I think the key is maintaining a squad of young footballers whose recovery times will be much better (unless you're Milner). Next summer I'd be looing to reinforce with young hungry talent (forget marquee signings).

Albeit, teams had more rest in the summer than today.

01/02 is a long way removed from modernity. Back then I recall the gap between teams was much greater. If you had quality more often than not it showed even if your performances drop a couple percentage points.

Nowadays even a 0.5% drop collectively is fatal. Everyone has improved to the point where analytics can pinpoint the smallest weakness and teams are in a position to exploit it. Each of the players and their managers in the Barclays PL are within the top 1% of their profession in World Football. No team is immune, look at City this season their hangover is intense as well 
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 09:19:38 am
01/02 is a long way removed from modernity. Back then I recall the gap between teams was much greater. If you had quality more often than not it showed even if your performances drop a couple percentage points.

Nowadays even a 0.5% drop collectively is fatal. Everyone has improved to the point where analytics can pinpoint the smallest weakness and teams are in a position to exploit it. Each of the players and their managers in the Barclays PL are within the top 1% of their profession in World Football. No team is immune, look at City this season their hangover is intense as well 
Agree mate.
It saddens me every other season to see the fanbase be so viral and coming down so hard on our players and our manager... I just shake my head in disbelief. And it's just ignorance that leads to this- plain and simple.
Van Dijk and Jurgen always get the brunt of the attacks, but if people just realise that there is a downside to winning the league and most of the time, it manifests.

I could go back to Rafa's last season as well. 2008/09 took a heavy toll on that "small" squad. We ended up in 7th the season after our challenge of the previous season (of course we lost Alonso, but the injuries were notable- Torres, Gerrard, etc) and exited the CL early. Fans started coming down hard on Rafa.

That amazing run to almost win the league 2013/14 took everything out of the squad and Brendan just could not get it back firing on all cylinders. We ended up in 6th, bowing out of the CL early, and the thread remained, cause now we had no more Suarez.

The only outlier, was 2018/19 - 2019/20
City were dead on their feet from us chasing them to 2nd the season before, so much so that by March, they were out of the title race! That was them experiencing their comedown. We were running on verve, hunger, skill and youth.

Then came 2020/21. Another hangover as a result of winning the league the previous season. We narrowly escaped into the top 4, ending up in 3rd by the rags off our pants, 2 pts ahead of Chelsea, and 16 points behind City, who were rejuvenated agin and who won it as a consequence.
We even let the Mancs in.

2021/22 We were back at it- contesting on all fronts.... only to end up 2nd.
And whaddyaknow- 2022/23- we all know about. A mixture of players too "old" to recover quickly enough as well as yet again- hangover from the previous season. A quite deadly mix.
I wager that if they'd stayed, the would've been back to their best yet again this season, but we cashind in at the right time- having our hands forced.

A team contesting the league doesn't just contest one moment and then the next, they're completely inept.
No. It is the result of a previous marathon run to win the league- and either being successful or losing out. It is common sense: What goes up, must come down.
You throw a ball in the air using your strength... but it doesn't stay there- it simply cannot. It will come down. So it is with the league.

We MAY see it again next season, but I thin the likelyhood is less, cause just like in 2018/19 - 2019/20, we have a young squad whose hungry for more, and so I think they'll maintain that.
Jurgen may leave after that as he's got 2 years still, so I hope the next guy coming in will be able to deal with it- and get the support and time he needs to get over his first season, cause these lads will have had a gruelling 2 seasons behind their backs.

Anyway, I'm worrying about this too much. We've got a league to win! ;D
I see him extending because the potential of this crop of players is so exciting.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm

Then came 2020/21. Another hangover as a result of winning the league the previous season. We narrowly escaped into the top 4, ending up in 3rd by the rags off our pants, 2 pts ahead of Chelsea, and 16 points behind City, who were rejuvenated agin and who won it as a consequence.
We even let the Mancs in.


Not a massive thing at all, but I don't think there was a hangover that season. I think we win that league if Virgil doesn't get injured, plain and simple. We were top at Christmas and then top of the league's form table over the last ~10 games of the season. It was that horrific winter run that did for us. City were 8th, I think, at turn of the year.

For me, when Pickford does Virgil's ACL that leads to the Gomez injury as result of Joe being over played (unable to be managed) and from there us having to take Fabinho out of the midfield. There were games when we were lining up with Henderson and Fabinho as our CBs! The guts were ripped out of the middle of the park and these weren't the aged/leggy midfielders of 22-23. Once we had them back in the centre of the park and had spent time working with Phillips and Williams we were the best team in the country in terms of results (a non-Liverpool bias can probably argue that City had taken their foot off the gas in this period as the title was wrapped up, but still the point stands I think) All this was happening during the depression of covid as well with the soul-less stadiums and training ground vibe to top level football matches.

Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 02:03:12 pm
Not a massive thing at all, but I don't think there was a hangover that season. I think we win that league if Virgil doesn't get injured, plain and simple. We were top at Christmas and then top of the league's form table over the last ~10 games of the season. It was that horrific winter run that did for us. City were 8th, I think, at turn of the year.

For me, when Pickford does Virgil's ACL that leads to the Gomez injury as result of Joe being over played (unable to be managed) and from there us having to take Fabinho out of the midfield. There were games when we were lining up with Henderson and Fabinho as our CBs! The guts were ripped out of the middle of the park and these weren't the aged/leggy midfielders of 22-23. Once we had them back in the centre of the park and had spent time working with Phillips and Williams we were the best team in the country in terms of results (a non-Liverpool bias can probably argue that City had taken their foot off the gas in this period as the title was wrapped up, but still the point stands I think) All this was happening during the depression of covid as well with the soul-less stadiums and training ground vibe to top level football matches.



good post! Alot of context is required for 2020-21.

No VVD all season.
No Thiago for 4-5 months ... please note that this was his first season so he wasn't yet the always injured Thiago.
No Matip or Gomez.
IIRC - Henderson missed the last 3 months of the season too?
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm
Agree mate.
It saddens me every other season to see the fanbase be so viral and coming down so hard on our players and our manager... I just shake my head in disbelief. And it's just ignorance that leads to this- plain and simple.
Van Dijk and Jurgen always get the brunt of the attacks, but if people just realise that there is a downside to winning the league and most of the time, it manifests.

I could go back to Rafa's last season as well. 2008/09 took a heavy toll on that "small" squad. We ended up in 7th the season after our challenge of the previous season (of course we lost Alonso, but the injuries were notable- Torres, Gerrard, etc) and exited the CL early. Fans started coming down hard on Rafa.

That amazing run to almost win the league 2013/14 took everything out of the squad and Brendan just could not get it back firing on all cylinders. We ended up in 6th, bowing out of the CL early, and the thread remained, cause now we had no more Suarez.

The only outlier, was 2018/19 - 2019/20
City were dead on their feet from us chasing them to 2nd the season before, so much so that by March, they were out of the title race! That was them experiencing their comedown. We were running on verve, hunger, skill and youth.

Then came 2020/21. Another hangover as a result of winning the league the previous season. We narrowly escaped into the top 4, ending up in 3rd by the rags off our pants, 2 pts ahead of Chelsea, and 16 points behind City, who were rejuvenated agin and who won it as a consequence.
We even let the Mancs in.

2021/22 We were back at it- contesting on all fronts.... only to end up 2nd.
And whaddyaknow- 2022/23- we all know about. A mixture of players too "old" to recover quickly enough as well as yet again- hangover from the previous season. A quite deadly mix.
I wager that if they'd stayed, the would've been back to their best yet again this season, but we cashind in at the right time- having our hands forced.

A team contesting the league doesn't just contest one moment and then the next, they're completely inept.
No. It is the result of a previous marathon run to win the league- and either being successful or losing out. It is common sense: What goes up, must come down.
You throw a ball in the air using your strength... but it doesn't stay there- it simply cannot. It will come down. So it is with the league.

We MAY see it again next season, but I thin the likelyhood is less, cause just like in 2018/19 - 2019/20, we have a young squad whose hungry for more, and so I think they'll maintain that.
Jurgen may leave after that as he's got 2 years still, so I hope the next guy coming in will be able to deal with it- and get the support and time he needs to get over his first season, cause these lads will have had a gruelling 2 seasons behind their backs.

Anyway, I'm worrying about this too much. We've got a league to win! ;D

Agree on if they stayed this season. Even without additions or minor additions, with the same midfield as the second half of last season wed be challenging. That team was on title winning form the whole second half of last season. Tremendouson was back to being tremendous and I guess RAWK was right, we really did have the technology to rebuild Fabinho, I never doubted that for a second.

Not to say that the new additions werent welcome, but they wouldnt have been necessary save for the SPL. Theyve been welcome and good though, especially Endo whos been a very good player 
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 02:03:12 pm
Not a massive thing at all, but I don't think there was a hangover that season. I think we win that league if Virgil doesn't get injured, plain and simple. We were top at Christmas and then top of the league's form table over the last ~10 games of the season. It was that horrific winter run that did for us. City were 8th, I think, at turn of the year.

For me, when Pickford does Virgil's ACL that leads to the Gomez injury as result of Joe being over played (unable to be managed) and from there us having to take Fabinho out of the midfield. There were games when we were lining up with Henderson and Fabinho as our CBs! The guts were ripped out of the middle of the park and these weren't the aged/leggy midfielders of 22-23. Once we had them back in the centre of the park and had spent time working with Phillips and Williams we were the best team in the country in terms of results (a non-Liverpool bias can probably argue that City had taken their foot off the gas in this period as the title was wrapped up, but still the point stands I think) All this was happening during the depression of covid as well with the soul-less stadiums and training ground vibe to top level football matches.



Wasn't Gomez's injury a freak training ground accident? Aside from that, I agree our decline in 20/21 was triggered by the VVD injury (plus Thiago and the stolen winning goal) that, along with other factors like COVID and deaths in families, seemed to unleash a wave of depression across the club. Very different to 22/23 which was all about physical decline.
Quote from: Bobinhood on January 11, 2024, 03:45:36 pm
Was there a growing feeling at any time? those can turn into an understanding in a single news cycle.   ;D

Did i perhaps mention recently that the near-quad team from the year before doesn't get enough love? If people must find and assign blame for last year then the fact they ran themselves into the ground being truly incredible chasing legendary status and just missed by roughly the slimmest margin possible should perhaps come into consideration. Maybe even prior to the management being complacent and peps book being arrogant.

I said with some feeling last summer that a number of people were being very impatient, were acting somewhat entitled and were generally wrong about a lot of things including the quality of the players we still had on hand, the ability of klopp to work his magic with them and our overall outlook and prospects going forward. Not too many took to that very well but hey, take a look around. Judge for yourself.

klopp has been playing a blinder all season. Nobody else could do what hes doing or would even try.

The truth is, as normal, somewhere in between. There was some, well be back its just a dip, the players are knackered after last season shouts. And there were some, the sky is falling in, weve got an ageing squad, our recruitment has fallen off a cliff and well struggle to get back into the top 4 shouts. The thing is we did require major surgery in the summer. We bought 4 senior CMs that is unheard of. And we sold/ let go 4 senior CMs. It was major, major surgery on a totally broken part of the squad. Plus one to those who were very pessimistic about where the squad was at. However, we also saw a bunch of players bounce back after indifferent seasons (ie Van Dijk) or continue to progress (ie Nunez) and tales of the demise of our recruitment team turned out to be wide of the mark with some, so far, very good midfield additions. Plus one to the optimists.

So those on both sides of the debate could find things to say, I told you so about. Most of us have resisted the urge though.  Most of us bobinhood ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:02 am by Knight »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:02:47 am
Wasn't Gomez's injury a freak training ground accident? Aside from that, I agree our decline in 20/21 was triggered by the VVD injury (plus Thiago and the stolen winning goal) that, along with other factors like COVID and deaths in families, seemed to unleash a wave of depression across the club. Very different to 22/23 which was all about physical decline.

 I don't recall exactly, but the way I remember it is it was linked to his playing time.

I think if Virgil is fit he plays every league game and even if we lose Marip and Gomez in same way we'd have just brought in Phillips, Williams and got through it. I think at that point you can sparingly use Fab as well without it decimating the centre of our midfield.as much.
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:03:40 am
I don't recall exactly, but the way I remember it is it was linked to his playing time.

I think if Virgil is fit he plays every league game and even if we lose Marip and Gomez in same way we'd have just brought in Phillips, Williams and got through it. I think at that point you can sparingly use Fab as well without it decimating the centre of our midfield.as much.
Ok I'll bite, who's Fab?
