What a man. Want this team to win the league again for him. He deserves it. Fuck off Pep and fuck off Arteta
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks
Quote from: Longwood NY on January  2, 2024, 05:28:30 am
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks
you've got your eye on someone else?
Quote from: SamLad on January  2, 2024, 01:41:51 pm
you've got your eye on someone else?

Father time, if anyone
Quote from: Longwood NY on January  2, 2024, 05:28:30 am
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks

I will be inconsolable when the time comes.
I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a 𝒍𝒊𝒆!"

Jurgen Klopp's parting message to Mo Salah and Wataru Endo.

Haha, is right Jurgen, we've got a title to win.
Quote from: Draex on January  5, 2024, 10:50:34 am
I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a 𝒍𝒊𝒆!"

Jurgen Klopp's parting message to Mo Salah and Wataru Endo.

Haha, is right Jurgen, we've got a title to win.

Mwahahha... that's cheeky.  ;D
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  6, 2024, 11:05:14 am
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.

I think he has some connections, however Klopp's contractual position
at the club would surely be a closely guarded secret between him (his wife) and 1-2 people at FSG.

Surely, Miss Moneypenny.
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  6, 2024, 11:05:14 am
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.

A proven Lier who makes money from gullible fans.

He once created an organisation to give himself an award.
The rumours of Kloppo extending his contract isn't new though.  ;D
Quote from: Draex on January  6, 2024, 11:50:50 am
He once created an organisation to give himself an award.
Ronaldo approves of this post.
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  6, 2024, 11:05:14 am
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.

He's less reliable than Samie
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  6, 2024, 02:18:29 pm
He's less reliable than Samie

Well....damn

Typing out the internally quiet things!
 :D

Dickheads the lot of you.
He's built another team, he has to extend.

Club is financially strong now the loans have been paid for the new stands.

Plus it looks like Guardiola isn't signing another deal and will be gone after next season.
Quote from: RedSince86 on January  6, 2024, 03:37:09 pm
He's built another team, he has to extend.

Club is financially strong now the loans have been paid for the new stands.

Plus it looks like Guardiola isn't signing another deal and will be gone after next season.
I'll believe that when it happens.
Quote from: SamLad on January  6, 2024, 03:50:41 pm
I'll believe that when it happens.
Same. Pep ain't going anywhere whilst Jürgen is here.
Guardiola will leave when they tell him to leave. He is owned by Abu Dhabi.
I think there is a part of all of us that expects him to renew. This season so far further cements it.
Quote from: Hestoic on January  6, 2024, 04:57:07 pm
I think there is a part of all of us that expects him to renew. This season so far further cements it.

Im mildly hopeful.
We are too exciting at the moment and he seems to be enjoying himself.
Can't believe he's been raging again.

cue the pundit mockery, snide comments and eye-rolling, followed by every bugger ignoring the issue until Ped or Ange or Legolad start complaining.
Quote from: SamLad on January  6, 2024, 11:54:35 pm
cue the pundit mockery, snide comments and eye-rolling, followed by every bugger ignoring the issue until Ped or Ange or Legolad start complaining.

It's the same every time, hate the c*nts.
Quote from: SamLad on January  6, 2024, 11:54:35 pm
cue the pundit mockery, snide comments and eye-rolling, followed by every bugger ignoring the issue until Ped or Ange or Legolad start complaining.

The same pundits who keep going on about Newcastle's injury crisis, without ever connecting the dots.
Think Klopp's just at the point in his tenure here where the whole "Is it really worth being in this competition too?" question is of no interest anymore. We've got a good enough squad to compete in multiple competitions, which should always be the case at a club of our size.
Is there a better manager in the world who is so adept and skilful at reacting to changing game dynamics? He may be the best tactician we've ever had as manager, something that goes unheralded as the focus is nearly always on his playing philosophy or leadership skills.

So often under him we've been second best at times, and under different managers, there's a host of games we would have lost, today being one of them. But he's always been able to weather those moments and turn the game with tactical tweaks and substitutions. Granted, this is easier to do when you have an in depth squad, but so many managers at the elite end with similar depth are often found wanting with no 'plan b' - Arteta being one of them.

Its what separates the world class managers from the nearly men, with Jurgen in the former and Arteta in the latter.
Giving away all his secrets.  :D

"Everything was better in the second half. It's difficult to prepare for something like what Arsenal did all game but particularly the first half," Klopp said. "Double 10, 4-4-2, two wingers wide, massive threat, so we had a few days time to prepare for the most difficult game with a slightly different team.

"Timing was bad for pressing in the first half, that made it tricky for the midfield and nearly impossible for the defence, so we had to defend deeper in the last line, block balls but that is football as well, you have to show desire, passion and determination. That is what the boys showed.

"Then we changed things obviously as well, quite a bit and that caused Arsenal problems, that is how it is. These little parts cannot always be that influential but as little influence as I had in the first half on what they did, we just used the information from the first half and tried to do better. Everything was better.

"We created our chances, we defended them better and that is how it is. A home game is an advantage but when you are better in the first half but don't score it is normal that you get in a rush. So it barely gets better or usually doesn't. And we felt more and more comfortable in the game.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:34:24 am
Is there a better manager in the world who is so adept and skilful at reacting to changing game dynamics? He may be the best tactician we've ever had as manager, something that goes unheralded as the focus is nearly always on his playing philosophy or leadership skills.

So often under him we've been second best at times, and under different managers, there's a host of games we would have lost, today being one of them. But he's always been able to weather those moments and turn the game with tactical tweaks and substitutions. Granted, this is easier to do when you have an in depth squad, but so many managers at the elite end with similar depth are often found wanting with no 'plan b' - Arteta being one of them.

Its what separates the world class managers from the nearly men, with Jurgen in the former and Arteta in the latter.
It's why I only worry if we are 4-0 down at half time and it's too big a job for him to claw it back or when we are 1-0 up, not far enough ahead and little for him to claw back.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:34:24 am
Is there a better manager in the world who is so adept and skilful at reacting to changing game dynamics? He may be the best tactician we've ever had as manager, something that goes unheralded as the focus is nearly always on his playing philosophy or leadership skills.

So often under him we've been second best at times, and under different managers, there's a host of games we would have lost, today being one of them. But he's always been able to weather those moments and turn the game with tactical tweaks and substitutions. Granted, this is easier to do when you have an in depth squad, but so many managers at the elite end with similar depth are often found wanting with no 'plan b' - Arteta being one of them.

Its what separates the world class managers from the nearly men, with Jurgen in the former and Arteta in the latter.
The tactical tweaks we made, especially in the second half, was a masterclass of in-game management.

Compare that to Arteta. When Plan A failed, he was all out of ideas. He waited until the 88th minute to give Trossard and Smith-Rowe a chance to do something.
