Is there a better manager in the world who is so adept and skilful at reacting to changing game dynamics? He may be the best tactician we've ever had as manager, something that goes unheralded as the focus is nearly always on his playing philosophy or leadership skills.



So often under him we've been second best at times, and under different managers, there's a host of games we would have lost, today being one of them. But he's always been able to weather those moments and turn the game with tactical tweaks and substitutions. Granted, this is easier to do when you have an in depth squad, but so many managers at the elite end with similar depth are often found wanting with no 'plan b' - Arteta being one of them.



Its what separates the world class managers from the nearly men, with Jurgen in the former and Arteta in the latter.