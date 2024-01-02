« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 896291 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10520 on: January 2, 2024, 12:26:04 am »
What a man. Want this team to win the league again for him. He deserves it. Fuck off Pep and fuck off Arteta
Logged

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • Innit
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10521 on: January 2, 2024, 05:28:30 am »
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks
« Last Edit: January 2, 2024, 05:34:25 am by Longwood NY »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10522 on: January 2, 2024, 01:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on January  2, 2024, 05:28:30 am
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks
you've got your eye on someone else?
Logged

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • Innit
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10523 on: January 2, 2024, 01:57:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  2, 2024, 01:41:51 pm
you've got your eye on someone else?

Father time, if anyone
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10524 on: January 4, 2024, 10:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on January  2, 2024, 05:28:30 am
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks

I will be inconsolable when the time comes.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 am »
I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a 𝒍𝒊𝒆!"

Jurgen Klopp's parting message to Mo Salah and Wataru Endo.

Haha, is right Jurgen, we've got a title to win.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,404
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a 𝒍𝒊𝒆!"

Jurgen Klopp's parting message to Mo Salah and Wataru Endo.

Haha, is right Jurgen, we've got a title to win.

Mwahahha... that's cheeky.  ;D
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 11:05:14 am »
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,057
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:05:14 am
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.

I think he has some connections, however Klopp's contractual position
at the club would surely be a closely guarded secret between him (his wife) and 1-2 people at FSG.

Surely, Miss Moneypenny.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 11:50:50 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:05:14 am
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.

A proven Lier who makes money from gullible fans.

He once created an organisation to give himself an award.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,975
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 01:24:31 pm »
The rumours of Kloppo extending his contract isn't new though.  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:50:50 am
He once created an organisation to give himself an award.
Ronaldo approves of this post.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,458
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:05:14 am
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.

He's less reliable than Samie
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,080
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 02:34:40 pm »
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:18:29 pm
He's less reliable than Samie

Wow... :o
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,379
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:18:29 pm
He's less reliable than Samie

Well....damn

Typing out the internally quiet things!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,975
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 03:30:03 pm »
 :D

Dickheads the lot of you.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm »
He's built another team, he has to extend.

Club is financially strong now the loans have been paid for the new stands.

Plus it looks like Guardiola isn't signing another deal and will be gone after next season.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 03:50:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:37:09 pm
He's built another team, he has to extend.

Club is financially strong now the loans have been paid for the new stands.

Plus it looks like Guardiola isn't signing another deal and will be gone after next season.
I'll believe that when it happens.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,080
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 04:00:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:50:41 pm
I'll believe that when it happens.
Same. Pep ain't going anywhere whilst Jürgen is here.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,404
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm »
Guardiola will leave when they tell him to leave. He is owned by Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 04:57:07 pm »
I think there is a part of all of us that expects him to renew. This season so far further cements it.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,404
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 04:57:07 pm
I think there is a part of all of us that expects him to renew. This season so far further cements it.

Im mildly hopeful.
We are too exciting at the moment and he seems to be enjoying himself.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 11:37:19 pm »
Can't believe he's been raging again.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 