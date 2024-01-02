Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks
you've got your eye on someone else?
I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a 𝒍𝒊𝒆!"Jurgen Klopp's parting message to Mo Salah and Wataru Endo.Haha, is right Jurgen, we've got a title to win.
Is this Grizz fella reliable? He's just dropped a tweet claiming Klopp's about to extend until 2028.
He once created an organisation to give himself an award.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
He's less reliable than Samie
He's built another team, he has to extend.Club is financially strong now the loans have been paid for the new stands.Plus it looks like Guardiola isn't signing another deal and will be gone after next season.
I'll believe that when it happens.
I think there is a part of all of us that expects him to renew. This season so far further cements it.
