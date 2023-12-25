« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 888870 times)

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10480 on: December 25, 2023, 05:30:14 pm »
That boy is so wonderful.
What a great kid.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10481 on: December 25, 2023, 06:18:56 pm »
A very heartwarming story for a Xmas watch and JK is so good at these fan interactions he really shows he had the boy's interest at heart and that lad was really fantastic and a very mature kid and with that voice could very well be a future commentator!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10482 on: December 25, 2023, 08:16:17 pm »
What a fucking human being Jürgen is. Incredibly rare in life but even more so in football to witness somebody like him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10483 on: December 25, 2023, 09:57:38 pm »
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10484 on: December 25, 2023, 10:04:02 pm »
I love this man so much. He is a mighty human being.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10485 on: December 25, 2023, 10:25:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 25, 2023, 09:57:38 pm
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.

awesome!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10486 on: December 25, 2023, 10:32:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 25, 2023, 09:57:38 pm
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.


Great fucking story, thanks for sharing...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10487 on: December 26, 2023, 01:06:08 am »
I love Jurgen Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10488 on: December 26, 2023, 01:30:34 am »
Klopp is a once in a lifetime Coach and a once in a lifetime human being. We are so lucky to have him. Him and Shankly would have loved each other so much.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10489 on: December 26, 2023, 08:50:11 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 25, 2023, 09:57:38 pm
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.


amazing, thanks for sharing
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10490 on: December 26, 2023, 09:59:48 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 25, 2023, 09:57:38 pm
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.
He has always been classy!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10491 on: December 26, 2023, 10:58:43 am »
Cutting onions. What a kid and manager we have.. YNWA indeed, beautiful.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10492 on: December 26, 2023, 11:34:55 am »
I love him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10493 on: December 26, 2023, 12:14:30 pm »
Great vid that, what an awesome kid and family! Jurgen is alright too!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10494 on: December 26, 2023, 09:27:00 pm »
Jurgen seemed a few sherries deep in his interviews today 😂
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10495 on: December 27, 2023, 08:52:47 pm »
I'm Irish and I found that story of Daire from Monaghan getting to meet Jurgen just amazing and so heartwarming. Makes me proud that he is manager of Liverpool. What he did for that young boy was priceless. Danke Jurgen.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10496 on: December 27, 2023, 11:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 25, 2023, 09:37:37 am
Here is a new video of that liddle laddie who was crying during YNWA when he came to Anfield a while back. 

Jurgen looks after him. Its bloody wonderful.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1739209364865458222?t=njIWa2rkPZbulJsIixq1aQ&s=19
I'm sure plenty of other managers give a little time for their fans. But there's something special about the way he does it.
Hope they find the wee lad a special place at the home final.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10497 on: December 28, 2023, 12:55:01 am »
What a boss we have!...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10498 on: December 28, 2023, 10:56:42 am »
Lovely, uplifting video. What an amazing young lad Dáire is.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10499 on: December 28, 2023, 06:28:22 pm »
Don't have the words to describe the respect and love (I have) for this man.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10500 on: December 28, 2023, 07:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 28, 2023, 06:28:22 pm
Don't have the words to describe the respect and love (I have) for this man.

We must all be cum drunk because it seems that every fucker else thinks that he's the biggest scumbag to walk the earth & never miss a chance to spout shite about him.



Quote
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has previously criticised the mid-season timing of the tournament, but Onyeka says Bees head coach Thomas Frank has been encouraging and reassuring.

"He's happy for me to represent my country on this big stage. I'm really happy that he's also my supportive coach, letting his players go off to Afcon," he said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/67631299


With any luck Nishat Ladha and Ameer Ahmed will both get trampled by a herd of Elephants.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10501 on: December 28, 2023, 10:32:04 pm »
Hands up who expected us to be clear at the top of the league at the halfway point of the season?

Jurgen Klopp is a fucking genius.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10502 on: December 28, 2023, 10:37:12 pm »
Smart from Jürgen to praise Moyes after last week's League Cup match. Who knows if that made the necessary difference for them to get the win against Arsenal tonight? Genius sees the answer before the question.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10503 on: December 29, 2023, 12:59:37 am »
I'm
 
So
 
Glad...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10504 on: December 29, 2023, 10:27:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 28, 2023, 07:57:32 pm
We must all be cum drunk because it seems that every fucker else thinks that he's the biggest scumbag to walk the earth & never miss a chance to spout shite about him.
I don't think there's a neutral supporter or others in general that aren't envious that he is our manager and so bloody likeable. That includes Pep etc.

He's pretty good at this football management lark as well ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 am »
So Fergie, the darling of the Sky Premier league, managed United until he was 71 (I think). Does that benchmark give Jürgen another potential 15 years? 
Well - To be fair - He told me to believe 😁
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10506 on: Yesterday at 02:41:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 25, 2023, 09:57:38 pm
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.

Thank you so much for sharing. And love and strength to your friends.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10507 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10508 on: Yesterday at 03:09:39 pm »
"This is my club"

Boss
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10509 on: Yesterday at 05:38:14 pm »
Absolutely disgusted that his wife met him first.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10510 on: Yesterday at 07:49:56 pm »
Jurgen gets hate because he talks from the heart. He hates his enemies loves his friends and cares for those that he doesnt know. Hes a majestic genuine human being, who fits like a glove at Liverpool. Jurgen unfortunately will be the last great Liverpool manager until Alonso steps in. Love you Jurgen please never leave. Please die at Liverpool.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10511 on: Yesterday at 08:07:34 pm »
I don't think Jurgen even hates his enemies. Yeah, he gets mad, but he knows that life is too short to waste on hate.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10512 on: Today at 03:38:24 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:38:14 pm
Absolutely disgusted that his wife met him first.
Funny. Had similar yearnings.

The guy has a self-confessed helper syndrome  and is on record as saying he may have ended up in health care if football hadnt intervened.

Fuck off, JK. Leave that shite to us quality street comfort-eaters with spectrum personalities.
Just fuckin win!
