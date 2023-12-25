My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv.



a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone. she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.



Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".



you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them. or maybe even give them a mouthful.



no.



Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.



class is permanent.

