Jürgen Klopp

Offline Zlen

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm »
That boy is so wonderful.
What a great kid.
Offline Corbykop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 06:18:56 pm »
A very heartwarming story for a Xmas watch and JK is so good at these fan interactions he really shows he had the boy's interest at heart and that lad was really fantastic and a very mature kid and with that voice could very well be a future commentator!
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 08:16:17 pm »
What a fucking human being Jürgen is. Incredibly rare in life but even more so in football to witness somebody like him.
Online SamLad

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 09:57:38 pm »
My wife's best friend lives in Formby. her husband is a Blue, has pretty-advanced Alzheimer's and is happy when spending hours watching footie on tv. 

a few months back, she was in the garage and heard her husband (in the front garden) talking loudly to someone.  she went to see what was going on and if she needed to care of the situation.

Jurgen was passing by, out walking his dog. her husband had yelled out when seeing a person he kind of recognized but wasn't sure why "I'm an Evertonian".

you would 100% expect that just about anyone involved in the game, when hearing some stranger yelling like that at them, while they were out minding their own business, would just keep walking and ignore them.  or maybe even give them a mouthful.

no.

Jurgen smiled, walked over, and had a quiet chat with him for a few minutes, which is never an easy thing to do at this point because of his condition.

class is permanent.
Online Red Beret

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 10:04:02 pm »
I love this man so much. He is a mighty human being.
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 10:25:00 pm »
awesome!
