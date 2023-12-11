« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 874664 times)

Offline newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10440 on: December 11, 2023, 08:36:58 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10441 on: December 11, 2023, 08:39:35 pm »
He gets Christmas day 'minutes' with his family

Had a nice pop at the Sh** (he self censored) fixture planning
Online mattD

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10442 on: December 11, 2023, 08:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on December 11, 2023, 12:52:39 pm
Knocked off his fucking perch.  ;D

Kloppo time.
Offline StevoHimself

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10443 on: December 11, 2023, 08:42:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 11, 2023, 08:36:58 pm
Damn...shots fired.

He was on great form tonight. The mics were a bit fuzzy, but I think he took the piss out of Burnley as well.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2023, 08:44:27 pm by StevoHimself »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10444 on: December 11, 2023, 08:43:42 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Klopp:

Obviously we found out in the summer that defensive midfielders dont want to join Liverpool, and then you see what happens, hahaha!
Online DelTrotter

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10445 on: December 11, 2023, 08:51:03 pm »
 ;D This will cause some rage when the quotes properly get out, you love to see it.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10446 on: December 11, 2023, 09:00:43 pm »
Quote
Klopp:

We have games at home, and then we go to Burnley, thats where you want to be at Christmas, Burnley
Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10447 on: December 11, 2023, 09:03:24 pm »
Kloppo is defo in a no fucks given mood this season, and Im here for it.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10448 on: December 11, 2023, 09:12:46 pm »
He's basically ended Caicedo and Lavia's careers, damn.  ;D
Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10449 on: December 11, 2023, 09:15:40 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 11, 2023, 09:12:46 pm
He's basically ended Caicedo and Lavia's careers, damn.  ;D

It appears they did that to themselves.
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10450 on: December 11, 2023, 09:33:26 pm »
Lol love it.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10451 on: December 11, 2023, 10:08:41 pm »
Heh heh heh

Caicedo's agent cries himself to sleep tonight, hugging his "Agent of the Year" award knowing that it's not enough solace, not when Kloppo is taking the piss, like   :P
Online mattD

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10452 on: December 11, 2023, 10:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 11, 2023, 10:08:41 pm
Heh heh heh

Caicedo's agent cries himself to sleep tonight, hugging his "Agent of the Year" award knowing that it's not enough solace, not when Kloppo is taking the piss, like   :P

Will be sleeping easy no doubt knowing that if his clients are as stupid and easily manipulated as Caicedo, he'll be making a mint for the rest of his career.
Offline Bob in Sydney

  • 'Half a football team compared to the boys in red
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10453 on: December 12, 2023, 02:07:32 am »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on December  9, 2023, 04:10:06 pm
They put a clip on their twitter of that, all giddy thinking they had great content  ::)

Whereas the reaction of Jürgen just shows what he thinks of them - the head-shake at their childishness. Imagine having the cameraman do laps around his stood there, and thinking its a professional way to behave.

https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1733469362621645124?s=20

This article from Paul Tomkins will help answer a few questions for them.... https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2835/2
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10454 on: December 12, 2023, 07:54:31 am »
Reckon he was also referring to Szoboszlai over Mount. ;D
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10455 on: December 12, 2023, 08:02:18 am »
Yet they must suspect that they'd be performing a lot better, and improving, had they been working with Klopp.
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10456 on: December 12, 2023, 08:05:49 am »
Quote from: No666 on December 12, 2023, 08:02:18 am
Yet they must suspect that they'd be performing a lot better, and improving, had they been working with Klopp.
No way Caicedo this bad if he was here playing with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai under Klopp. He looks like he doesn't understand what he's doing.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10457 on: December 12, 2023, 08:46:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on December 12, 2023, 08:05:49 am
No way Caicedo this bad if he was here playing with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai under Klopp. He looks like he doesn't understand what he's doing.

He isnt a 6. Honestly I still dont understand why people dont see this. Ask a Chelsea fan if you are unfortunate to know one, he is not a 6, he is a box to box midfielder.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10458 on: December 12, 2023, 09:43:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2023, 08:43:42 pm
;D

Quote

    Klopp:

    Obviously we found out in the summer that defensive midfielders dont want to join Liverpool, and then you see what happens, hahaha!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10459 on: December 12, 2023, 09:58:18 am »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on December  9, 2023, 12:07:50 pm
Watching the pre-match Bullshit.

TNT sports have a stupid conversation going on between Crouch and Ferdinand about the value of JK watching the opposition warm up. It is embarassing - they are questioning the value of it in ear shot of Kloppo, whose face says it all about what he thinks of the value of their "insight".

Football managers - have to be some of the most professional people that have to listen to amateur opinion and suck it up.

Personally, I am hoping for another Klopp mike drop today.
What could he be doing that's of more value. The warm up drills are all expertly run by coaches.
He watches most warm ups. It probably pysches out some of their players. And he's seen so many and the games that follow, that he almost certainly picks up something about the opposition that he couldn't get from elsewhere.
Would love to hear , once he's retired, what he's usually thinking when watching the warm ups.
Online Hestoic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10460 on: December 12, 2023, 10:23:48 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0o_kVrfStEU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0o_kVrfStEU</a>
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10461 on: Yesterday at 04:52:04 pm »
A random post. But sometimes I just like to sit back and appreciate he is here. There will be a day he no longer manages this club. Its just great as of this moment, as the clock on my wall ticks - we are living in a period where this man is managing our club.

No one on rawk needs reminding of this. But its great just to drink-in this reality.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 07:59:50 am »
Great post lynx.
Taking time to appreciate what you have is great for mental wellbeing.
And boy do we have something to appriciate.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10463 on: Today at 10:05:59 am »
I expect a 10-year contract extension. He is building his next great team! and he needs to be here long after when Man city get relegated  ;D
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 10:09:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 12, 2023, 09:58:18 am
What could he be doing that's of more value. The warm up drills are all expertly run by coaches.
He watches most warm ups. It probably pysches out some of their players. And he's seen so many and the games that follow, that he almost certainly picks up something about the opposition that he couldn't get from elsewhere.
Would love to hear , once he's retired, what he's usually thinking when watching the warm ups.

Its a very Paisley trait, watching the opposition players to find that tiny problem that we can use to our advantage.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Meh sd f
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10465 on: Today at 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 12, 2023, 08:46:32 am
He isnt a 6. Honestly I still dont understand why people dont see this. Ask a Chelsea fan if you are unfortunate to know one, he is not a 6, he is a box to box midfielder.
Caicedo is a pretty average one then. 2 goals and 2 assists in 59 games.
Mac has 17+6 in 112 games
I know there are other metrics, but thats not a 110M box to box CM
Online Hestoic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10466 on: Today at 10:20:08 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:18:05 am
Caicedo is a pretty average one then. 2 goals and 2 assists in 59 games.
Mac has 17+6 in 112 games
I know there are other metrics, but thats not a 110M box to box CM

Correct. £115m  ::)
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10467 on: Today at 10:40:06 am »
Yep!

Quote
Liverpool are top of the Premier League.

We state it so baldly there because, well, this feels like something that isnt really being talked about a great deal and its genuinely quite hard to imagine how the football climate in this country in 2023 can create a situation where Liverpool are top of the league and nobodys really talking about it.

At this stage last season we were hearing an awful lot about Arsenal being top of the league. Weve already this season heard a huge amount about Tottenham being top of the league. Liverpool go top and nobody really seems that interested in it.

Thats a strange thing, isnt it? Liverpool, the one club with the one manager who has managed to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiolas Manchester City and last the pace, are currently out in front and its not really being treated as a particularly significant moment in the season.

Amazing what Kloppo's been able to do this season. Definitely flexxing his tactics-muscle a lot more this season- especially with regard to the subs- the tactics at Newcastle were just genius:

« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:28 am by the_red_pill »
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10468 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 12, 2023, 08:46:32 am
He isnt a 6. Honestly I still dont understand why people dont see this. Ask a Chelsea fan if you are unfortunate to know one, he is not a 6, he is a box to box midfielder.

He has never offered much attacking or creative output. He's obviously a player who can be, if he isn't yet a true 6, moulded to become one. And Chelsea are playing a double pivot anyway right? That's exactly what he did at Brighton.

Obviously what Klopp said is hilarious and on the outcomes thus far we've massively dodged a bullet. And Klopp wouldn't say this because it'd sound arrogant, but never underestimate the difference playing in a competent setup under Klopp's management can make.
Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:05:59 am
I expect a 10-year contract extension. He is building his next great team! and he needs to be here long after when Man city get relegated  ;D

The fact that he's managed to integrate a whole new midfield and still be top of the league is mind boggling! We really do have the best manager in world football and to top it off he's actually a good person too!

Would love him to sign a new contract, but if he decides to take time off after his contract finishes I could understand why.
