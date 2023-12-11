Watching the pre-match Bullshit.



TNT sports have a stupid conversation going on between Crouch and Ferdinand about the value of JK watching the opposition warm up. It is embarassing - they are questioning the value of it in ear shot of Kloppo, whose face says it all about what he thinks of the value of their "insight".



Football managers - have to be some of the most professional people that have to listen to amateur opinion and suck it up.



Personally, I am hoping for another Klopp mike drop today.



What could he be doing that's of more value. The warm up drills are all expertly run by coaches.He watches most warm ups. It probably pysches out some of their players. And he's seen so many and the games that follow, that he almost certainly picks up something about the opposition that he couldn't get from elsewhere.Would love to hear , once he's retired, what he's usually thinking when watching the warm ups.