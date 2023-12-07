the modern game treats elite footballers like horses. Surprised they don't take them out back and shoot them when they break a leg these days. Can't stand this sly, antagonistical bs when you basically taunt the matter knowing they can't say what's on their mind as it will slap them with a charge for showing "disrespect" to the mighty, all powerful football authorities.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mRg5JN96V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkLook how genuinely happy Klopp is taking that little lad around. What a guy.
God damn, it's dusty in here. Klopp is a genuinely good person.
I didn't see Jurgen's remarks about the 12.30 KO, any videos anywhere?
The boss personally invited Dáire and his family back to Merseyside 🙌On the annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Dáire returned to Anfield to witness our 4-3 win over Fulham before being welcomed to the AXA Training Centre the following day
