the modern game treats elite footballers like horses. Surprised they don't take them out back and shoot them when they break a leg these days.

Can't stand this sly, antagonistical bs when you basically taunt the matter knowing they can't say what's on their mind as it will slap them with a charge for showing "disrespect" to the mighty, all powerful football authorities. :butt
Red Beret:
the modern game treats elite footballers like horses. Surprised they don't take them out back and shoot them when they break a leg these days.

Can't stand this sly, antagonistical bs when you basically taunt the matter knowing they can't say what's on their mind as it will slap them with a charge for showing "disrespect" to the mighty, all powerful football authorities. :butt
Yeah it's all about getting a response, preferably an inflammatory one, for a story that the hacks have already written.

You can tell when that's happening because they ask 'narrative questions'; questions with the desired answers or a whole load of narratve guff within the actual question.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mRg5JN96V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Look how genuinely happy Klopp is taking that little lad around. What a guy.
Hestoic:
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mRg5JN96V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Look how genuinely happy Klopp is taking that little lad around. What a guy.

God damn, it's dusty in here.

Klopp is a genuinely good person.
wemmick:
God damn, it's dusty in here.

Klopp is a genuinely good person.
time to find an onion to cut.
I didn't see Jurgen's remarks about the 12.30 KO, any videos anywhere?
I love the fact he annoys opposition fans so much - sure sign just how good he is. Coupled with the above, what a perfect match for this club he really really is.
Hestoic:
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mRg5JN96V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Look how genuinely happy Klopp is taking that little lad around. What a guy.
Ugh. How dare you post that and mess with my emotions!!!
Quote
The boss personally invited Dáire and his family back to Merseyside 🙌

On the annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Dáire returned to Anfield to witness our 4-3 win over Fulham before being welcomed to the AXA Training Centre the following day


That's so beautiful, wow. Love those pictures

Is that the young lad who was pictured singing YNWA at his first game (can't remember which) this year, and having an incredible emotional reaction?
Yes mate at the Villa game.
